Prime Tap House - West End #120 3900 Southwest Orbit Street
Wings
6 Bone In
6 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose one flavor.
9 Bone In
9 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors.
12 Bone In
12 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors.
18 Bone In
18 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose three flavors.
24 Bone In
24 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.
36 Bone In
36 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.
48 Bone In
48 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.
6 Boneless
6 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose one flavor to toss in.
9 Boneless
9 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors to toss in.
12 Boneless
12 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors to toss in.
18 Boneless
18 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose three flavors to toss in.
24 Boneless
24 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.
36 Boneless
36 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.
48 Boneless
48 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.
Entrees
Chicken Tender Combo Meal
Deep fried chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice. Side of sidewinder fries, tater tots, or sweet potato fries included.
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Shoyu Chicken Sando Meal
Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers on a Portland French Bakery brioche bun - fries or tots included.
Shoyu Bao Buns (3)
Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers in a steamed and pan-fried bao bun.
Shoyu Rice Plate
Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers over steamed rice.
Sauteed Beef Rice Bowl
Sauteed beef and broccoli, tossed in Spicy Lemongrass, K-Pop, or Yummy Yaki sauce with a side of steamed rice and topped with green onions.
Prime Salad
Spring lettuce mix, fresh cucumbers and carrots, topped with fried shallots. Option to add grilled shrimp or chicken.
Fried Cauliflower Bites
Hand-cut and panko-battered cauliflower bites fried to perfection and tossed in a dry rub of your choice. Made fresh daily.
Build Your Own Chicken Sando Meal
Deep fried chicken patty tossed in your sauce of choice, topped with spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, and pickled cucumbers a Portland French Bakery brioche bun - fries or tots included.
1/2 lb Boneless + 1/2 lb Fries
Boneless wings and sidewinder fries tossed in a sauce and dry rub of your choice.
Wings and Sticky Rice Plate
Sides
Sidewinder Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Chicken Potstickers (8)
Cheese Curds
Fried Onion Rings
Shrimp Egg Rolls (3)
Fresh hand-rolled egg rolls filled with shrimp, veggie mix, and glass noodles. Sweet and sour sauce included on the side.
Steamed Rice
Sticky Rice
Sticky rice is served in many Asian countries, and it has a chewy texture and slightly sweet; It’s similar to sushi rice, but stickier. What do you eat sticky rice? With your hands! No fork needed
Side Salad
Spring lettuce mix, fresh cucumbers and carrots, topped with fried shallots.