2023 BURGER WEEK

2023 Burger Week Specials

Thai Sweet Chili Onion Jam Smash Burger

Thai Sweet Chili Onion Jam Smash Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Burger and Fries Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Food

Wings

6 Bone In

6 Bone In

$10.89

6 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose one flavor.

9 Bone In

9 Bone In

$13.79

9 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors.

12 Bone In

12 Bone In

$19.89

12 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors.

18 Bone In

18 Bone In

$28.89

18 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose three flavors.

24 Bone In

24 Bone In

$38.59

24 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.

36 Bone In

36 Bone In

$57.79

36 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.

48 Bone In

48 Bone In

$74.79

48 crispy chicken wings deep fried in our special batter and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors.

6 Boneless

6 Boneless

$9.79

6 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose one flavor to toss in.

9 Boneless

9 Boneless

$13.79

9 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors to toss in.

12 Boneless

12 Boneless

$18.50

12 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose two flavors to toss in.

18 Boneless

18 Boneless

$27.50

18 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose three flavors to toss in.

24 Boneless

24 Boneless

$36.00

24 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.

36 Boneless

36 Boneless

$51.00

36 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.

48 Boneless

48 Boneless

$65.00

48 premium tempura boneless wings deep fried and tossed in the flavor of your choice. Choose four flavors to toss in.

Entrees

Chicken Tender Combo Meal

Chicken Tender Combo Meal

$13.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice. Side of sidewinder fries, tater tots, or sweet potato fries included.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Shoyu Chicken Sando Meal

Shoyu Chicken Sando Meal

$16.00

Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers on a Portland French Bakery brioche bun - fries or tots included.

Shoyu Bao Buns (3)

Shoyu Bao Buns (3)

$14.00

Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers in a steamed and pan-fried bao bun.

Shoyu Rice Plate

Shoyu Rice Plate

$14.00

Shoyu chicken, Yummy Yaki, spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, green onions, sesame seeds, and pickled cucumbers over steamed rice.

Sauteed Beef Rice Bowl

Sauteed Beef Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Sauteed beef and broccoli, tossed in Spicy Lemongrass, K-Pop, or Yummy Yaki sauce with a side of steamed rice and topped with green onions.

Prime Salad

Prime Salad

$7.00

Spring lettuce mix, fresh cucumbers and carrots, topped with fried shallots. Option to add grilled shrimp or chicken.

Fried Cauliflower Bites

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Hand-cut and panko-battered cauliflower bites fried to perfection and tossed in a dry rub of your choice. Made fresh daily.

Build Your Own Chicken Sando Meal

Build Your Own Chicken Sando Meal

$16.00

Deep fried chicken patty tossed in your sauce of choice, topped with spicy mayo, sesame cabbage slaw, and pickled cucumbers a Portland French Bakery brioche bun - fries or tots included.

1/2 lb Boneless + 1/2 lb Fries

1/2 lb Boneless + 1/2 lb Fries

$11.00

Boneless wings and sidewinder fries tossed in a sauce and dry rub of your choice.

Wings and Sticky Rice Plate

$13.00

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00
Chicken Potstickers (8)

Chicken Potstickers (8)

$7.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00
Fried Onion Rings

Fried Onion Rings

$7.00
Shrimp Egg Rolls (3)

Shrimp Egg Rolls (3)

$8.00

Fresh hand-rolled egg rolls filled with shrimp, veggie mix, and glass noodles. Sweet and sour sauce included on the side.

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sticky rice is served in many Asian countries, and it has a chewy texture and slightly sweet; It’s similar to sushi rice, but stickier. What do you eat sticky rice? With your hands! No fork needed

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring lettuce mix, fresh cucumbers and carrots, topped with fried shallots.

Side Fresh Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Pickled Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Sesame Cabbage Slaw

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Side Blue Cheese

Side Dong's Sauce

$0.50

Side Dragon Dust Dry Rub Seasoning

$0.50

Side Garlic Furikake

$0.50

Side Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Side K-Pop

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Killer Bees

$0.50

Side OG Buffalo

$0.50

Side Ol' Dirty Buffalo

$0.50

Side Ranch

Side Soy Sauce

Side Spicy Lemongrass

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Side Sriracha Ranch Dry Rub Seasoning

$0.50

Side Tom Yum

$0.50

Side Yummy Yaki

$0.50

Merchandise

Apparel

Prime Logo Hat

$28.00

Prime T-Shirt

$24.00

Prime Pullover Hoodie

$59.00

Prime Tank Top

$18.00

Glassware

16 oz Prime Pint Glass

$4.00

64 oz Prime Growler

$7.00
Holographic Prime Logo Sticker

Holographic Prime Logo Sticker

$2.50
OG Prime Logo Sticker

OG Prime Logo Sticker

$2.50

Bottled Sauces

Yummy Yaki Bottle

$7.00

Garlic Furikake Bottle

$7.00

OG Buffalo Bottle

$7.00

Ol' Dirty Buffalo Bottle

$7.00

Dong's Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Spicy Lemongrass Bottle

$7.00

K-Pop Bottle

$7.00

Killer Bees Bottle

$7.00

Hot Chili Oil Bottle

$7.00

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00