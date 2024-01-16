Primo on Water Street
Appetizers
- Primo Antipasto$22.00
A beautiful blend of cured meats, fine cheeses, and accoutrements
- Spiedini Alla Romana$13.00
A roasted Italian bread loaf, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, and capers, topped with shaved Parmesan and Romano cheese
- Primo Meatballs$9.00
House-made meatballs with a savory blend of veal, ground beef, and pork, served in house tomato sauce and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers$14.00
Tender fried chicken strips coated in Italian seasoned panko, drenched in flavorful garlic Parmesan sauce
- Fried Ravioli$14.00
Fresh ravioli lightly breaded and flash-fried for a crunchy outside and gooey cheese inside. Served with house made marinara sauce
- Italian Dusted Parmesan Fries$9.00
Crispy fries, house blend Italian seasoning and grated Parmesan cheese
- Arancini Risotto Bites$13.00
Risotto rolled into balls, stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Fried until golden and crispy. Served with a house-made marinara
- Sicilian Sliders$16.00
Mini beef burgers topped with buffalo mozzarella, bacon bourbon jam, and caramelized onions
- Primo Mussels$17.95
Dessert
Entrees
- Basil Tortellini Alfredo$22.00
Grilled chicken with creamy basil- infused alfredo sauce, tender tortellini, and grated Parmesan. Dressed with rich balsamic glaze
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.95
- Nona's Lasagna$24.00
Layers of pasta, ground beef, veal, and pork, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce
- Osso Bucco$28.95
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Succulent shrimp sautéed in a luscious sauce of garlic, butter, white wine, and lemon juice. Over fettucine
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$22.00
The comforting flavors of tender pasta, rich tomato sauce, and flavorful primo meatballs. Topped with whipped ricotta
Pizza
- Cheese Blend Pizza$14.00
Buffalo mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, Romano
- Double Buffalo Pizza$18.00
House made buffalo sauce, tender Italian marinated chicken, tangy gorgonzola, and shredded buffalo mozzarella
- Little Boss Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni & hot honey
- Papa Primo Pizza$20.00
Prosciutto, lemon, pepper, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, drizzled with rich balsamic glaze
- Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Salad
- Caprese Prosciutto Salad$18.00
Freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella, aromatic basil pesto layered with delicious, sliced prosciutto. A drizzle of balsamic dressing adds a sweet-tangy finish
- Primo House Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, shaved Parmesan, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and blueberries. House-made lemon vinaigrette