Primo's Modern Mexican 5914 Center St.

Popular Items

Chimichanga
Street Tacos
Emilio's Burrito

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.99
Queso Dip

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Dip

$8.99
Chorizo Con Queso

$9.99
Guacamole App

$12.99
Trio Dip (choose 3)

$9.99

Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection

Quesadilla

$7.99
Nachos Locos

$10.99
Fire Shrimp con Queso

$13.99

Large Blackened shrimp on top of a fiery chorizo con queso dip, drizzled with sour cream and served with our house tortilla chips

Ground beef con queso

$9.99

SALADS

Taco Salad

$10.99

Golden-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with Romaine/Iceberg, topped with shredded cheese, green onions, tomato & sour cream served with choice of protein, dressing and salsa.

Primo's Midwest Salad

$12.99

Romaine and Spinach, chopped red bell pepper, black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips and cilantro lime vinaigrette

Caesar Chavez Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado, tortillas chips and Caesar dressing. Sprinkled with queso fresco

Signature Plates

Carlos Asada Tacos

$11.99

Two carne asada fried flour shell tacos topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & beans.

Carne Nachos

$13.99

Corn chips topped with your choice of carne, beans, queso, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.

Carne Plate

$14.99

Your choice of marinated carne, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.

Chimichanga

$12.99

Your choice of meat, rice and shredded cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried until golden. Topped with queso, lettuce and tomato, served with beans

Emilio's Burrito

$12.99

Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Primo's Special

$11.99

Chile con carne tostada & beef or chicken enchilada served with rice & beans.

Quesabirria Tacos

$13.99

Three quesabirria tacos with Beans, rice, and a side of consume

Rob's Tamale Trolly

$10.99

Two pork tamales smothered with chile con carne & cheese, served with rice & beans.

Street Tacos

$11.99

Your choice of meat, served on three soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with a grilled jalapeno, limes, rice & beans.

Tacos Michoacan

$13.99

Three tortillas smothered with Guajillo Pepper sauce, filled with al pastor and mozzarella cheese, topped with onion, cilantro, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans

Three Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Marinate Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla, deep-fried, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with rice and beans

Fiesta Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.

Primo's Combo Fajitas

$16.99

All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.

Combo Plates

Two Item Combo

$11.99

Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).

Three Item Combo

$14.98

Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).

Burgers & Tortas

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hand pressed beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

Alejandro's Valiente Bacon Burger

$13.99

Hand pressed beef patty topped with grilled onions, cheese, bacon, grilled seasoned jalapenos & served on a toasted bun. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

Torta

$12.99

Grilled Pan Telera filled with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor or carnitas and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, avocado, sliced jalapeno & Mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings.

Torta Michoacan

$13.99

Grilled Telera bread filled with al pastor, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado and smothered with Guajillo pepper sauce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of onion rings or fries

5 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Five chicken tenders with homemade fries or onion rings with your choice of sauce.

A la Carte

Taco A la Carte

$4.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito A la Carte

$4.99
Meat+Bean+Cheese Burrito A la Carte

$6.49
Enchilada A la Carte

$4.50

Bean Tostada

$3.00

Beef & Bean Tostada

$4.50

Guacamole Tostada

$4.99
Chicken Flautas A la Carte

$4.50
Chile Relleno

$4.50
Tamale A la Carte

$4.50
Pork Chile Rojo A la Carte

$6.99
Pork Chile Rojo Tostada

$6.99

SIDES

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$5.50

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.99

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE OF PORK IN CHILE ROJO

$4.99

SIDE OF SHREDDED CHESSE

$1.99

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Extra Chips

$2.00

Basket of Flour Chips

$5.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00+

Side of Queso

$3.00

House Salsa

$3.99+

Side Green Salsa ( Hot )

$2.50

Side Green Salsa ( Mild )

$2.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Mole Side

$1.50

Ranch Side

$1.00

Dorothy Lynch

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette Side

$1.00

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.00

Side Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Onions

$1.00

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

Side Black Olives

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Side of Fajitas Vegetables

$2.99

Chef Specials

Quesabirria Tacos

$13.99

LENTEN MENU

Appetizers

Shrimp con Queso

$13.99

Large Blackened Shrimp on top of a pool of fire-melted Queso dip, drizzled with sour cream, topped with green onion, and served with our house tortilla chips.

LENTEN PLATES

CATFISH PLATE

$16.99

A blend of Shrimp and Tilapia, cured with our special house lime marinade, tossed with the traditional blend of cucumber, tomato, red onion, jalapeno and cilantro. Served with our fresh fried tostadas

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, avocado, cilantro, red onion, and jalapeno all in a chilled tomato base.

SHRIMP BURGER

$14.99

Large Shrimp sauteed in our spicy “Diabla” sauce served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

TILAPIA FISH TACOS

$14.99

Three soft corn or flour tortilla shells filled with our fried Tilapia and topped with an avocado sauce, served with rice and beans.

Kids' Menu

All kids meals are served with a drink, choice of fries, rice, beans or fruit.
Kids Bean and cheese Burrito

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Kids Enchilada

$6.99
Kids Hamburger

$6.99
Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Mango Mousse Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Lava Cake with ice cream

$8.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.50

Cream filled Churros

$8.50

Ice Cream Dish

$3.99

Apple Tarte Ice Cream

$8.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Birthday Brownie

FLAN

$6.99

DELI MENU

SALSA/DIPS

Chips

$3.99

Chorizo con Queso-Pint

$14.99

Chorizo con Queso-QT

$23.99

Guacamole-Pint

$12.99

Guacamole-QT

$19.99

Hot Salsa

$7.99+

Hot Verde

$7.99+

House Salsa

$7.99+

La Flame

$4.25+

Mild Salsa

$7.99+

Mild Verde

$7.99+

Queso Dip

$12.99+

Salsa Taquera (Taco Salsa)

$7.99+

Special Chunky

$4.25+

$2 House Salsa

$2.00

House Salsa With Chips

$3.50

TAMALES

1/2 Dozen Pork Tamales

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Rajas Tamales

$18.00

Dozen Pork Tamales

$36.00

Dozen Rajas Tamales

$36.00

Mixed Tamales Dozen

$36.00

SWEETS

Brownie

$2.99

To Go Drinks

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Lemonades & Teas

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.49

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Iced tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Frescas

Horchata (rice water)

$3.49
Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$3.49
Pina (Pineapple)

$3.49