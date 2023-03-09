Primo's Modern Mexican 5914 Center St.
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Queso Dip
Bean & Cheese Dip
Chorizo Con Queso
Guacamole App
Trio Dip (choose 3)
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
Quesadilla
Nachos Locos
Fire Shrimp con Queso
Large Blackened shrimp on top of a fiery chorizo con queso dip, drizzled with sour cream and served with our house tortilla chips
Ground beef con queso
SALADS
Taco Salad
Golden-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with Romaine/Iceberg, topped with shredded cheese, green onions, tomato & sour cream served with choice of protein, dressing and salsa.
Primo's Midwest Salad
Romaine and Spinach, chopped red bell pepper, black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips and cilantro lime vinaigrette
Caesar Chavez Salad
Chopped romaine, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado, tortillas chips and Caesar dressing. Sprinkled with queso fresco
Signature Plates
Carlos Asada Tacos
Two carne asada fried flour shell tacos topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & beans.
Carne Nachos
Corn chips topped with your choice of carne, beans, queso, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.
Carne Plate
Your choice of marinated carne, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.
Chimichanga
Your choice of meat, rice and shredded cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried until golden. Topped with queso, lettuce and tomato, served with beans
Emilio's Burrito
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Primo's Special
Chile con carne tostada & beef or chicken enchilada served with rice & beans.
Quesabirria Tacos
Three quesabirria tacos with Beans, rice, and a side of consume
Rob's Tamale Trolly
Two pork tamales smothered with chile con carne & cheese, served with rice & beans.
Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, served on three soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with a grilled jalapeno, limes, rice & beans.
Tacos Michoacan
Three tortillas smothered with Guajillo Pepper sauce, filled with al pastor and mozzarella cheese, topped with onion, cilantro, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Three Chicken Flautas
Marinate Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla, deep-fried, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with rice and beans
Fiesta Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Primo's Combo Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Combo Plates
Burgers & Tortas
Cheeseburger
Hand pressed beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.
Alejandro's Valiente Bacon Burger
Hand pressed beef patty topped with grilled onions, cheese, bacon, grilled seasoned jalapenos & served on a toasted bun. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.
Torta
Grilled Pan Telera filled with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor or carnitas and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, avocado, sliced jalapeno & Mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings.
Torta Michoacan
Grilled Telera bread filled with al pastor, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado and smothered with Guajillo pepper sauce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of onion rings or fries
5 Chicken Tenders
Five chicken tenders with homemade fries or onion rings with your choice of sauce.
A la Carte
Taco A la Carte
Bean & Cheese Burrito A la Carte
Meat+Bean+Cheese Burrito A la Carte
Enchilada A la Carte
Bean Tostada
Beef & Bean Tostada
Guacamole Tostada
Chicken Flautas A la Carte
Chile Relleno
Tamale A la Carte
Pork Chile Rojo A la Carte
Pork Chile Rojo Tostada
SIDES
SIDE OF RICE
SIDE OF BEANS
SIDE OF ONION RINGS
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
SIDE OF PORK IN CHILE ROJO
SIDE OF SHREDDED CHESSE
SIDE OF TORTILLAS
SIDE SALAD
Extra Chips
Basket of Flour Chips
Side Pico de Gallo
Guacamole Side
Side of Queso
House Salsa
Side Green Salsa ( Hot )
Side Green Salsa ( Mild )
Side of BBQ Sauce
Mole Side
Ranch Side
Dorothy Lynch
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette Side
Caesar Dressing Side
Side Sliced Jalapenos
Side of Onions
Sliced Avocados
Side Black Olives
Grilled Jalapeno
Side of Fajitas Vegetables
Chef Specials
LENTEN MENU
Appetizers
LENTEN PLATES
CATFISH PLATE
A blend of Shrimp and Tilapia, cured with our special house lime marinade, tossed with the traditional blend of cucumber, tomato, red onion, jalapeno and cilantro. Served with our fresh fried tostadas
FISH & CHIPS
Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, avocado, cilantro, red onion, and jalapeno all in a chilled tomato base.
SHRIMP BURGER
Large Shrimp sauteed in our spicy “Diabla” sauce served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
TILAPIA FISH TACOS
Three soft corn or flour tortilla shells filled with our fried Tilapia and topped with an avocado sauce, served with rice and beans.