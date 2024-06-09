Prince Street Pizza & Pub 123 E Prince St
- Pizza
- 5 wings
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.$7.00
- Cheesy Bread
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.$7.00
FOOD
Speciality
- Always Sunny
Our soon to be famous Philly Cheesesteak Pie! Seasoned steak, creamy white American cheese, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.
- AN-I-MAL
With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
- Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
- Cluck Norris
A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.
- Local Smoker
Our signature cheese blend and sweet BBQ sauce on top of fresh hand pulled smoked pork shoulder from Perry's Smokin Pig in White House, TN.
- Margheritaville
A refreshing concoction of marinara, basil pesto, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese. No shaker of salt needed, flip flops optional.
- Pretty Fly for a White Pie
"Give it to me baby, uh huh uh huh". Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, and garlic.
- Classic Pepperoni
It's a Pepperoni Pizza!
- The Buffalove
Choice of creamy bleu cheese or ranch base topped with breaded buffalo chicken, celery, and Feta crumbles.
- The Cheeseburgular
It'll steal your taste buds! Beef, cheddar cheese, onion, dill pickle chips, mustard drizzle.
- The Italian Stallion
Double pepperoni, double sausage, banana pepper, and tomato, drizzled with Italian dressing. Yo Adrian, I did it!
- The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
- The Music City Miracle
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
- The Popeye
Grow up big and strong! Basil pesto Alfredo base, spinach, feta, mushroom, and onion.
- The Swineapple
"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.
- The Vegetation
A joyful harmony from the plant kingdom, mushroom, olive, spinach, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke, jalapeño, and tomato.
Build Your Own
Snacks
- Prince Stix
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.$5.50
- Waffle Basket
Of the tater variety.$5.00
- Wachos
Our signature cheese blend, tots, bacon, jalapeño, and a ranch drizzle.$9.00
- Pepperoni Puffs
Delicious bundles of cheesy pepperoni joy, served with marinara for dipping.$7.50
- Little Jimmie
A 7" personal pan one topping pizza. Great for kids or if you're looking for a smaller serving.$6.50
- chicken alf pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage\meatball pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- spin mush alf pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Wings
- Single Wingle$1.50
Tenders
- 5 Tenders
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection, never fried. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.$9.00