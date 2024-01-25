Prince Street Pizza - Pasadena 49 E Colorado Blvd
All Day Menu
The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies
- Prince Perfection Pie$36.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
- Spicy Spring Pie$39.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)
- Spicy Vodka Pie$37.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)
- The Naughty Pie$39.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)
- Meat Lovers$39.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)
- The Sunset Square$36.50
Sweet Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
- Four Cheese$37.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)
- Little Prince$33.50
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)
- Mercer Margherita Pie$33.50
Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)
- Vegan Pie$36.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)
Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)
- The Original Prince Pizza - 18"$27.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella.
- The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"$32.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano
- Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"$34.50
Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*
- Green Machine Pizza - 18"$34.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives
- Veggie Original - 18"$33.00
Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.
Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas
- Spicy Spring - Gluten Free$44.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free$44.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free$42.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free$44.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Sunset Square - Gluten Free$41.50
Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Four Cheese - Gluten Free$42.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Vegan - Gluten Free$41.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Prince Perfection - Gluten Free$41.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Green Machine - Gluten Free$39.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Appetizers
Dessert (Sold by the Slice)
Salads
Sauces
- House Marinara Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)$1.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)
- Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- House Marinara 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- Side of Zabbs Hot Honey$2.00
Beverages
- Coke - 20oz$3.50
- Mexican Coke (Bottled)$3.75
- Diet Coke - 20oz$3.50
- Sprite - 20oz$3.50
- Coke Zero - 20oz$3.50
- Fanta - 20oz$3.50
- Dr Pepper - 20oz$3.50
- BARQS ROOT BEER - 20oz$3.50
- Smart Water$3.00
- San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)$3.50
- Water Bottle - Basic$2.25
- Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Ginger Ale Canned$2.50
- Snapple$3.50
Personal Pizzas - Pizzetta 10"
- Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta$12.00
10" round version of our famous Fancy Prince Margherita Pizza, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta$12.00
10" Round version of our famous Spicy Spring Pizza. Spicy Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, PSP Pepperoni
- Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta$12.00
10" round version of our famous Vodka Pizza. Vodka Sauce (Contains Pork) Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
- The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta$10.00
10" round version of our famous cheese Pizza. Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella
- Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo$22.00