Jon's Ice Cream Store and Restuarant
Appetizers
- Small Fry$3.50
- Large Fry$4.90
- Small Onion Ring$5.60
- Large Onion Ring$6.95
- Cheddar Crisps$6.25
- Cauliflower$5.50
- Corn Nuggets$5.50
- Fried Mac n Cheese$5.50
- Fried Pickles$5.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.25
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.25
- Mushrooms$5.50
- Potato Wedges$5.25
- Soft Pretzel$3.30
- Sweet Potato Fry$5.10
- Walking Taco$6.25
doritos, meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa
Burgers/Dogs
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pork$5.65
- BLT$6.70
choice of white, wheat or rye bread
- Breaded Chicken$6.25
- Buffalo Chicken$6.40
- Fish Sandwich$6.05
- Grilled Cheese$4.90
choice of white, wheat or rye bread
- Grilled Chicken$6.25
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$6.65
choice of white, wheat or rye bread
- Pork Tenderloin$8.25
- Tuna Melt$6.55
choice of white, wheat or rye bread
- Tuna Sandwich$6.05
choice of white, wheat or rye bread
Sides
Salads
Kids Menu
Specials
Drinks
Jon's Ice Cream Store and Restuarant Location and Ordering Hours
(239) 249-9861
Closed