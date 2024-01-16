Private Label Distillery
BEVERAGE
BOTTLE SERVICE
- Agave
- Snova Corn Vodka$140.00
- Snova Organic Vodka$160.00
- Father Sons Silver Rum$150.00
- American Woman 92 Proof$155.00
- American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength$200.00
- Bourbon Cask Strength$200.00
- 80 Proof 1 litre$170.00
- 90 Proof 750ml$150.00
- 100 Proofc750 ml$160.00
- 128 Rye$185.00
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$165.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$39.99+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Reposado$49.99+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Anejo$59.99+
- Father Sons Corn Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Potato Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Rye Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Wheat Vodka$19.99+
- Snova Corn Vodka$19.99+
- Snova Organic Vodka$24.99+
- Father Sons Gin$29.99+
- Father Sons Silver Rum$29.99+
- Father Sons Spiced Rum$29.99+
- American Woman Bourbon 92 Proof$79.99+
- American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength$175.00+
- Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Rye 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof$69.99+
- Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof$59.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength$99.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 80 Proof$39.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 90 Proof$49.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 100 Proof$59.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Rye Small Barrel Cask Strength$79.99+
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength$89.99+
COCKTAILS
- 100 Bourbon Double
- 100 Bourbon Single
- 128 Rye Double
- 128 Rye Single
- 132 Bourbon Double
- 132 Bourbon Single
- 80 Bourbon Double
- 80 Bourbon Single
- 80 Rye Double
- 80 Rye Single
- 90 Bourbon Double
- 90 Bourbon Single
- Agave Ricky$10.00+
- Amarita$10.00
- AW 132 Double
- AW 132 Single
- AW 92 Single
- AW 92 Double
- Bloody Mary$9.00+
- Cape Cod$7.50+
- Cinnamon Irish Sour$10.00+
- Cucumber Ricky$10.00+
- Gimlet$8.00+
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- L+C 90 Rye Double
- L+C 90 Rye Single
- Lemon Drop$5.00+
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$9.00+
- Martini$10.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00+
- Mojito$9.00+
- Moscow mule$9.00+
- raspberry with vodka$9.00+
- Screwdriver$9.00+
- Single malt
- Single malt double
- Vodka press$7.00+
- smokeye single 92 proof$14.00
- Smokey double 92 proof$20.00
- single malt single$16.00
- Smokey single Barrel proof$17.00
- Smokey double barrel proof$24.00
- AW Rye Single
- AW Rye Double
- Bourbon Cream on ice$7.00
- Coffee cream on ice$7.00
- The Label$14.00+
- Greyhound$10.00+
- barrel bottle 132$17.00
- barrel bottle double 132$25.00
- Maple Whiskey single$10.50
- Maple Whiskey double$14.00
- rye in bourbon cask single$10.50
- bourbon in rum cask single$10.50
- rye in bourbon cask double$15.00
- bourbon in rum cask double$15.00
LIQUOR
- Snova Corn Vodka$8.00+
- Snova Organic Vodka$8.00+
- Father Sons Silver Rum$7.00+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$8.00+
- 13th 132 proof bourbon$13.00+
- 13th 128proof Rye Cask Strength$12.00+
- 100 Proof bourbon$10.00+
- 80 Proof bourbon$8.50+
- 90 Proof bourbon$9.00+
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$11.00+
- maple Irish whiskey$9.00+
- American Women 92$12.00+
- Am Women 132 proof$16.00+
- 80 Rye shot 13th$8.50+
- Single Malt$13.00+
- Smokeye 92 single$13.00
- Smokey 92 double$19.00
- Smokeye Barrel proof single$15.00
- Smokeye Barrel proof Double$22.50
- Barrel bottle single$16.00
- Barrel bottle double$24.00
- rye in bourbon cask single$9.00
- Bourbon in rum cask single$9.00
- rye in bourbon cask double$13.00
- Bourbon in rum cask double$13.00
- AW rye single$12.00
- AW rye double$18.00
N/A Beverages
WHISKEY FLIGHTS
Pitcher service
RETAIL BOTTLES
AGAVE SPIRIT BOTTLES
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$39.99+
- Father Sons Corn Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Potato Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Rye Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Wheat Vodka$19.99+
- Snova Corn Vodka$22.99
- Snova Organic Vodka$24.99+
- Father Sons Gin$29.99+
- Father Sons Silver Rum$29.99+
- Father Sons Spiced Rum$29.99+
- A Woman 92 proof bottle$69.99
- A Woman Bourbon Cask Strength bottle$99.99
- Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength$175.00+
- Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Rye 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof$69.99+
- Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof$59.99+
- 13th 132 Bourbon 750ml bottle$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength$99.99+
- 13TH 80 proof$39.99+
- 13TH 90 Proof bottle$49.99+
- 13TH 100 Proof bottle$59.99+
- 13TH 128 Rye 750ml bottle$79.99+
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof bottle$69.99
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength$89.99+
RUM BOTTLES
WHISKEY BOTTLES
- 13th 132 Bourbon 750ml bottle$89.99+
- 13TH 90 Proof bottle$49.99+
- 13TH 100 Proof bottle$59.99+
- 13TH 128 Rye 750ml bottle$79.99+
- A Woman 92 proof bottle$69.99
- A Woman Bourbon Cask Strength bottle$99.99
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof bottle$69.99
- Maple Irish Whiskey bottle$49.99
- Single Malt bottle$99.99
- large bourbon 1.75ml$219.99
- large Rye 1,75ml$229.99
- large Single Malt 1.75ml$249.99
- Smokeye Hill 92 proof bottle$79.99
- Smokey Hill 128l proof bottle$99.99
- 13th 134 limited Rye 750ml bottle$89.99
- AW rye bottle$69.99
- Barrel Inside Bottle$119.99
- 1 litre 80 proof bottle$49.99
- 1litre 90 proof bottle$59.99
- 1 litre 100 proof bottle$69.99
- Bourbon finished Rum cask bottle$49.99
- Rye finished Bourbon cask bottle$49.99
Bourbon Cream Bottle
Coffee cream bottle
Whiskey Member Bottle
MERCHANDISE
- 10 gallon empty barrel$75.00
- 15 gallon empty barrel$100.00
- 30 gallon empty barrel$125.00
- 5 gallon empty barrel$50.00
- Glass Straw Long$15.00
- Glass Straw Short$15.00
- Limited empty bottle$15.00
- Patch 13TH Century$2.00
- Patch Father Sons$2.00
- Patch Private Label Distillery$2.00
- Patch Snova$2.00
- Round Patch$3.00
- Tin Sign 13TH Century$10.00
- Tin Sign Snova$10.00
- Bar spoon$2.00
- Mint strainer$2.00
- T-shirt$27.99
- T-shirts for members$24.99
- T-shirt employees$20.99
- Men Puffer jacket$89.99
- Women Puffer jacket$89.99
- Hooded sweatshirt$59.99
- PLD glass$30.00
- Glencarrin glass small$15.00
- Glencarin glass full size$20.00
Mixers
Tasting
- 100 proof tasting$1.00
- 80 proof tasting$1.00
- 90 proof tasting$1.00
- AW 92 tasting$1.00
- AW cask tasting$1.00
- 128 rye tasting$1.00
- 132 proof tasting$1.00
- aspen rye tasting$1.00
- Maple Irish whiskey tasting$1.00
- Rum tasting$1.00
- Snova corn tasting$1.00
- Snova organic tasting$1.00
- 134 proof rye tasting$1.00
- Agave tasting$1.00
- 80 rye tasting$1.00
- single malt tasting$1.00
- Smokey hill 92 tasting$1.00
- Smokey hill barrel proof tasting$1.00
- AW rye tasting$1.00
- 4 carats tasting$1.00
- bourbon cream tasting$1.00
- coffee cream tasting$1.00
- barrel bottle tasting$1.00
- bourbon in rum cask$1.00
- Rye in bourbon cask$1.00
- limited rye tasting$1.00
Connoisseur Club
BAR 3 Beverage
BOTTLE SERVICE
- Agave
- Snova Corn Vodka$140.00
- Snova Organic Vodka$160.00
- Father Sons Silver Rum$150.00
- Father Sons Spiced Rum$150.00
- American Woman 92 Proof$155.00
- American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength$200.00
- Bourbon Cask Strength$200.00
- 80 Proof 1 litre$170.00
- 90 Proof 750ml$150.00
- 100 Proofc750 ml$160.00
- 128 Rye$185.00
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$165.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$39.99+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Reposado$49.99+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Anejo$59.99+
- Father Sons Corn Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Potato Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Rye Vodka$19.99+
- Father Sons Wheat Vodka$19.99+
- Snova Corn Vodka$19.99+
- Snova Organic Vodka$24.99+
- Father Sons Gin$29.99+
- Father Sons Silver Rum$29.99+
- Father Sons Spiced Rum$29.99+
- American Woman Bourbon 92 Proof$79.99+
- American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength$175.00+
- Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Rye 92 Proof$49.99+
- Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof$69.99+
- Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof$59.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength$89.99+
- 13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength$99.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 80 Proof$39.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 90 Proof$49.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 100 Proof$59.99+
- 13TH Century Everyday Rye Small Barrel Cask Strength$79.99+
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength$89.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof$69.99+
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength$89.99+
COCKTAILS
- 100 Bourbon Double
- 100 Bourbon Single
- 128 Rye Double
- 128 Rye Single
- 132 Bourbon Double
- 132 Bourbon Single
- 80 Bourbon Double
- 80 Bourbon Single
- 80 Rye Double
- 80 Rye Single
- 90 Bourbon Double
- 90 Bourbon Single
- Agave Ricky$10.00+
- Amarita$10.00
- AW 132 Double
- AW 132 Single
- AW 92 Single
- AW 92 Double
- Bloody Mary$9.00+
- Cape Cod$7.50+
- Cinnamon Irish Sour$10.00+
- Cucumber Ricky$10.00+
- Gimlet$8.00+
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- L+C 90 Rye Double
- L+C 90 Rye Single
- Lemon Drop$5.00+
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$9.00+
- Martini$10.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00+
- Mojito$9.00+
- Moscow mule$9.00+
- raspberry with vodka$9.00+
- Screwdriver$9.00+
- Single malt
- Single malt double
- Vodka press$7.00+
- smokeye single 92 proof$14.00
- bourbon cream$7.00
- coffee cream$7.00
- The label$14.00+
- Greyhound$10.00+
- Barrel Bottle single$17.00
- Barrel Bottle Double$25.00
- Maple single$10.50
- Maple double$14.00
- rye in bourbon cask single$10.50
- bourbon in rum cask single$10.50
- rye in bourbon cask double$15.00
- bourbon in rum cask double$15.00
LIQUOR
- Snova Corn Vodka$8.00+
- Snova Organic Vodka$8.00+
- Father Sons Silver Rum$7.00+
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$8.00+
- 13th 132 proof bourbon$13.00+
- 13th 128proof Rye Cask Strength$12.00+
- 100 Proof bourbon$10.00+
- 80 Proof bourbon$8.50+
- 90 Proof bourbon$9.00+
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$11.00+
- maple Irish whiskey$9.00+
- American Women 92$12.00+
- Am Women 132 proof$16.00+
- 80 Rye shot 13th$8.50+
- Single Malt$13.00+
- Barrel bottle single$16.00
- Barrel Bottle double$24.00
- rye in bourbon cask single$9.00
- Bourbon in rum cask single$9.00
- rye in bourbon cask double$13.00
- bourbon in rum cask double$13.00
- AW rye single$12.00
- AW rye double$18.00
N/A Beverages
WHISKEY FLIGHTS
Pitcher service
drink deposit
2nd floor drink deposit
3rd floor drink deposit
Cigars
Olivia S5
BAR 3 HAPPY HOUR
Happy Hour
- Blackberry Smash HH$6.50
- Cape Cod HH$6.50
- classic Mojito HH$6.50
- Cucumber Ricky HH$6.50
- Hot Toddy HH$6.50
- Madras HH$6.50
- OF RYE 80 pf HH$8.50
- OF Bourbon 80pf HH$8.50
- Raspberry Mojito HH$6.50
- Whiskey sour HH$6.50
- Agave Ricky$8.50
- Father Sons Corn Vodka$4.50
- Father Sons Potato Vodka$6.00
- Father Sons Rye Vodka$6.00
- Father Sons Wheat Vodka$6.00
- Snova Corn Vodka$4.50
- Snova Organic Vodka$7.00
- Father Sons Gin$4.50
- Father Sons Silver Rum$4.50
- Father Sons Spiced Rum$4.50
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$6.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Reposado$7.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Anejo$8.00
- American Woman Bourbon 92 Proof$8.00
- American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength$10.50
- Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength$30.00
- Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof$6.00
- Father Sons Rye 92 Proof$7.00
- Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof$8.00
- Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof$8.00
- 13TH Century Limited Bourbon Cask Strength$10.00
- 13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength$10.00
- 13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength$12.00
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 80 Proof$5.00
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 90 Proof$6.00
- 13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 100 Proof$7.00
- 13TH Century Everyday Rye Small Barrel Cask Strength$12.00
- Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof$6.00
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof$6.00
- Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength$10.00
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof$8.00
- Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength$12.00
- Colordo Cream$5.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco$6.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Reposado$7.00
- Father Sons Agave Spirit Anejo$8.00
- Madras$6.00
- Cucumber Ricky$6.00
- Raspberry mojito$6.00
- Whiskey sour$6.00
- Hot Toddy$6.00
- Cape Cod$6.00
- House Rye$20.00
- House Bourbon$20.00
- 13TH Century Bourbon Proof Expressions$30.00
- 13th Century Cask Strength Bourbon & Rye$35.00
- Smokeye Hill$30.00
- Art Of The Sprits$60.00
- Locke + Company$30.00
- American Woman Bourbon$30.00
BAR 3 Cigars
Olivia S5
BAR 3 Mixers
Engraving any bottles
whiskey and food tasting pair
whiskey and food tasting
Connoisseur Club (Copy)
Connoisseur club
bar 3 tasting
type
- 80 bourbontasting$1.00
- 90 bourbon tasting$1.00
- 100 bourbon tasting$1.00
- 132 bourbon tasting$1.00
- 80 rye tasting$1.00
- 128 rye tasting$1.00
- Maple tasting$1.00
- Snova corn tasting$1.00
- Snova organic tasting$1.00
- AW 92 bourbon tasting$1.00
- AW 132 bourbon tasting$1.00
- AW rye tasting$1.00
- Aspen tasting$1.00
- Smokey 92 tasting$1.00
- Smokey 132 tasting$1.00
- Barrel bottle 132 tasting$1.00
- 4carats tasting$1.00
- Rum tasting$1.00
- Agave Tasting$1.00
- rye in borbon cask tasting$1.00
- bourbon in rum cask tasting$1.00
Shipping 750 ml bottle
Private Label Distillery Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 335-5429
Open now • Closes at 11PM