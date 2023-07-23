Prohibition Lounge

Starters

Meatballs

$12.00

Italian Queso

$12.00

Bruschetta Trio

$9.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Italian Salad

$15.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Italian

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese

$11.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

Meatball Pizza

$14.00

Spicy Prosciutto

$13.00

Taco Pizza

$14.00

White Chicken Pie

$14.00

Veggie

$13.00

Supreme

$15.00

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Whiskey

Well

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.50

Jameson

$8.25

Four Roses

$7.25

Pendleton 80

$7.50

Pendleton Midnight

$9.00

Double

$3.00

Rocks/Neat

$2.50

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Woodford

$10.00

Crown

$7.00

Basil Dark Rye

$8.50

Basil Haydens

$10.75

Makers

$8.75

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulleit 90

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$10.25

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Tequila

Well

$6.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Herradura Rep

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.50

Espolon

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Ocho Rep

$13.25

Ocho Plata

$11.50

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

El Tesoro Rep

$14.50

Vodka

Well

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Blueberry Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Elyx

$11.00

Svedka

$7.50

Double

$3.00

Rocks/Neat

$2.50

Rum

Well

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Spiced Rum

$7.00

Kracken

$7.00

Double

$3.00

Rocks/Neat

$2.50

Gin

Well

$6.00

Tanq

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.50

Aviation

$8.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 15 YR

$12.00

Balvenie

$17.00

Glenmorage

$8.00

Prohibition Lounge (3PO)

Starters

Meatballs

$14.00

Italian Queso

$14.00

Bruschetta Trio

$11.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Italian Salad

$17.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Italian

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese

$13.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Spicy Prosciutto

$15.00

Taco Pizza

$16.00

White Chicken Pie

$16.00

Veggie

$15.00

Supreme

$17.00

Wine

Francis Coppola Prosecco

$10.00

Francis Coppola Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Elouan Chardonnay

$12.00

Elouan Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Elouan Rose

$12.00

Elouan Rose Bottle

$40.00

Gancia Chianti

$8.00

Gancia Chianti Bottle

$30.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

Elouan Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$8.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Quilt Threadcount Red Blend

$12.00

Quilt Threadcount Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec

$8.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$38.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Cocktails

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Penicillin

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.00

Prohibition Mule

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$13.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Spicy Pineapple Paloma

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Red Bull Mixed Beverage

$10.00

Mixed Beverage

$7.00

3 Dollar Shot

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Coop F5

$6.00

Mellow IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Last Friday Night IPA

$6.00

Anthem Golden One

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Mocktail

$9.00