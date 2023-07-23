Prohibition Lounge 317 E Main St
Prohibition Lounge
Pizza
Whiskey
Well
$6.00
Gentleman Jack
$8.50
Jameson
$8.25
Four Roses
$7.25
Pendleton 80
$7.50
Pendleton Midnight
$9.00
Double
$3.00
Rocks/Neat
$2.50
Templeton Rye
$9.00
Woodford
$10.00
Crown
$7.00
Basil Dark Rye
$8.50
Basil Haydens
$10.75
Makers
$8.75
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Bulleit 90
$8.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Jim Beam
$6.50
Knob Creek
$10.25
Sazerac Rye
$7.00
Tequila
Prohibition Lounge (3PO)
Pizza
Wine
Francis Coppola Prosecco
$10.00
Francis Coppola Prosecco Bottle
$38.00
Cavit Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle
$35.00
Hess Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$35.00
Elouan Chardonnay
$12.00
Elouan Chardonnay Bottle
$40.00
Elouan Rose
$12.00
Elouan Rose Bottle
$40.00
Gancia Chianti
$8.00
Gancia Chianti Bottle
$30.00
Elouan Pinot Noir
$12.00
Elouan Pinot Noir Bottle
$40.00
Carmel Road Pinot Noir
$8.00
Carmel Road Pinot Noir Bottle
$30.00
Quilt Threadcount Red Blend
$12.00
Quilt Threadcount Red Blend Bottle
$40.00
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec
$8.00
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec Bottle
$30.00
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
$38.00
Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
$42.00
Cocktails
Vodka Martini
$12.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Vodka Gimlet
$10.00
French 75
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Negroni
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Penicillin
$10.00
Paloma
$9.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$13.00
Prohibition Mule
$9.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$13.00
Salty Dog
$9.00
Ranch Water
$9.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Spicy Pineapple Paloma
$7.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$7.00
Margarita
$8.00
Red Bull Mixed Beverage
$10.00
Mixed Beverage
$7.00
3 Dollar Shot
$3.00
Beer
Prohibition Lounge 317 E Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(405) 204-5846
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM