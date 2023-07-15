Food Menu

Sweet / Morning Bakes

Croissant

$4.00

Traditional butter croissant Contains wheat and dairy

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.50

Butter croissant dough with Valhrona chocolate. Contains wheat and dairy

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$5.75

Butter croissant dough with gruyere cheese and ham. Contains wheat and dairy

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Twice baked croissant with a rum soak, almond frangipane, topped with powdered sugar. Contains wheat, dairy, and tree nuts

Pull Apart Croissant

$5.75

Croissant dough with seasonal flavors.

Fruit Danish

$6.50

Laminated pastry with seasonal fruit and pastry cream. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts.

Scone

$5.00

Sweet or savory! Our scone flavors change with the seasons. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Financier

$4.00

Brown butter tea cake with seasonal fruit. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and wheat

Canele

$4.50

Baked custard with a caramelized beeswax shell. Chocolate and soba with a pinch of cinnamon

Fruit Chausson

$5.75

Fruit Galette

$6.75

Yogurt Cake Slice

$5.50

A slice of our yogurt cake loaf with seasonal fruit. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Buckwheat Tahini Tea Cake (gf)

$6.00

Soft buckwheat tea cake with tahini and topped with sesame seeds. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and sesame. Made in a facility that contains wheat.

Corn Cake

$5.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Valhrona chocolate topped with Maldon Sea Salt. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Thumbprint

$2.75

Seasonal flour (Spelt, Rye, Cornmeal, or Buckwheat) with house made seasonal jam. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Oat Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.

Coconut Macaroon (GF)

$2.75

Shortbread

$3.50

Spelt Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.

Savory / Sandwiches

Salami Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with salami, manchego, arugula, and chive butter. Contains wheat and dairy.

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with ham, gruyere, cornichons, and aioli. Contains wheat, dairy, and egg

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat

Vegan Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat

Stecca

$2.25

Individual bread stick made with sea salt and olive oil

Focaccia Sandwich

$12.00

House made focaccia with turkey, gruyere, little gem lettuce, and aioli

English Muffin Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables and housemande spread. *May contain nuts

Savory Galette

$6.75

Croque

$8.00

Croissant Loaf

$12.00

Cold Case / Cakes

Cheesecake

$6.50+

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal fruit, 8" round

Black Forest Cake

$7.00+

Devil's food cake with roasted cherries and white chocolate mousse, 8" round

Curd Tart

$7.00

Individual tart with seasonal curd. Topped with crème fraiche whip.

Strawberry Chiffon Cake

$6.75+

Delicate chiffon cake with seasonal flavors

Gateau de Savoie

$6.75+

Chocolate Chiffon Cake

$6.75+

Gateau de Savoie

$7.00+

Preorder Menu

Whole Cakes

Strawberry Lemon Chiffon Cake (Whole Cake)

$40.00+

Layered strawberry chiffon cake with lemon buttercream. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy

Basque Cheesecake (Whole Cake)

$52.00

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal jam. 8" round. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy

Add Writing!

$3.00

We can add chocolate writing to most of our cakes. Maximum letter count is 24 characters. Please specify what you would like in your order notes.

Viennoiserie

Croissant

$4.00

Traditional butter croissant Contains wheat and dairy

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.50

Butter croissant dough with Valhrona chocolate. Contains wheat and dairy

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Twice baked croissant with a rum soak, almond frangipane, topped with powdered sugar. Contains wheat, dairy, and tree nuts

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$5.75

Butter croissant dough with gruyere cheese and ham. Contains wheat and dairy

Fruit Danish

$6.50

Laminated pastry with seasonal fruit and pastry cream. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts.

Pastries

Financier

$4.00

Brown butter tea cake with seasonal fruit. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and wheat

Scone

$5.00

Sweet or savory! Our scone flavors change with the seasons. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Yogurt Cake Slice

$5.50

A slice of our yogurt cake loaf with seasonal fruit. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Buckwheat Tahini Tea Cake (gf)

$6.00

Soft buckwheat tea cake with tahini and topped with sesame seeds. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and sesame. Made in a facility that contains wheat.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Valhrona chocolate topped with Maldon Sea Salt. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Thumbprint

$2.75

Seasonal flour (Spelt, Rye, Cornmeal, or Buckwheat) with house made seasonal jam. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Passion Fruit Sesame Macaroon

$2.75

Coconut macaroon mixed passion fruit puree and topped with sesame seeds. Contains dairy, eggs, tree nuts (coconut), and sesame. Made in a facility that uses wheat

Oat Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.

Savory

Daily Sandwiches. Available after 11:30 AM.

Salami Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with salami, manchego, arugula, and chive butter. Contains wheat and dairy.

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with ham, gruyere, cornichons, and aioli. Contains wheat, dairy, and egg

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat