Proof Bakery Cooperative 3156 Glendale Boulevard
Food Menu
Sweet / Morning Bakes
Croissant
Traditional butter croissant Contains wheat and dairy
Pain Au Chocolat
Butter croissant dough with Valhrona chocolate. Contains wheat and dairy
Ham & Gruyere Croissant
Butter croissant dough with gruyere cheese and ham. Contains wheat and dairy
Almond Croissant
Twice baked croissant with a rum soak, almond frangipane, topped with powdered sugar. Contains wheat, dairy, and tree nuts
Pull Apart Croissant
Croissant dough with seasonal flavors.
Fruit Danish
Laminated pastry with seasonal fruit and pastry cream. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts.
Scone
Sweet or savory! Our scone flavors change with the seasons. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.
Financier
Brown butter tea cake with seasonal fruit. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and wheat
Canele
Baked custard with a caramelized beeswax shell. Chocolate and soba with a pinch of cinnamon
Fruit Chausson
Fruit Galette
Yogurt Cake Slice
A slice of our yogurt cake loaf with seasonal fruit. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.
Buckwheat Tahini Tea Cake (gf)
Soft buckwheat tea cake with tahini and topped with sesame seeds. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and sesame. Made in a facility that contains wheat.
Corn Cake
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Valhrona chocolate topped with Maldon Sea Salt. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.
Thumbprint
Seasonal flour (Spelt, Rye, Cornmeal, or Buckwheat) with house made seasonal jam. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.
Oat Walnut Cookie
Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.
Coconut Macaroon (GF)
Shortbread
Spelt Sugar Cookie
Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.
Savory / Sandwiches
Salami Sandwich
House made stecca with salami, manchego, arugula, and chive butter. Contains wheat and dairy.
Ham Sandwich
House made stecca with ham, gruyere, cornichons, and aioli. Contains wheat, dairy, and egg
Vegetarian Sandwich
House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat
Vegan Sandwich
House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat
Stecca
Individual bread stick made with sea salt and olive oil
Focaccia Sandwich
House made focaccia with turkey, gruyere, little gem lettuce, and aioli
English Muffin Sandwich
Croissant Sandwich
House made stecca with seasonal vegetables and housemande spread. *May contain nuts
Savory Galette
Croque
Croissant Loaf
Cold Case / Cakes
Cheesecake
Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal fruit, 8" round
Black Forest Cake
Devil's food cake with roasted cherries and white chocolate mousse, 8" round
Curd Tart
Individual tart with seasonal curd. Topped with crème fraiche whip.
Strawberry Chiffon Cake
Delicate chiffon cake with seasonal flavors
Gateau de Savoie
Chocolate Chiffon Cake
Gateau de Savoie
Preorder Menu
Whole Cakes
Strawberry Lemon Chiffon Cake (Whole Cake)
Layered strawberry chiffon cake with lemon buttercream. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
Basque Cheesecake (Whole Cake)
Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal jam. 8" round. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy
Add Writing!
We can add chocolate writing to most of our cakes. Maximum letter count is 24 characters. Please specify what you would like in your order notes.
Viennoiserie
Pastries
Cookies
Savory
