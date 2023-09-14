Propagate Social House
Coffee, Tea, Soda & Water
Seasonal Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Americano
Breve
Cafe Con Leche
Capuccino
Caramel Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Cortadito
Cortado
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Doppio
Hot Chocolate
Latte
London Fog Latte
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Pup Cup
Salted Honey-Vanilla Latte
Sparkling Americano
Tea
White Choc Mocha
Food
Breakfast/Brunch
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Scrambled Egg and American cheese on your choice of bread with house made mustard aioli.
Bagel and Spread
Choose from our assortment of bagels and have it toasted with cream cheese or butter.
Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Egg and American Cheese with Mustard Aioli on your choice of bread.
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Scrambled Egg and American cheese on your choice of bread with house made mustard aioli.
Lox Sandwich
Smoked salmon with cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers and micro greens on a bread of your choosing.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Scrambled Egg and American cheese on your choice of bread with house made mustard aioli.
Side of Bacon
Turkey, Egg and Cheese
Turkey, Scrambled Egg and American cheese on your choice of bread with house made mustard aioli.
test1
Lunch
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Crispy bacon, tomato and lettuce on sourdough bread, bagel or croissant.
California Club
Crispy Bacon, oven roasted Turkey and our house made Avocado spread on Sourdough with Tomato and Arugula.
Ham & Swiss Melt
Ham, Swiss and house made Mustard Aioli pressed on a croissant or bagel.
Turkey & Swiss Melt
Turkey, Swiss cheese and a house made Mustard Aioli pressed on a croissant or bagel.
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
A crispy BLT with Turkey added on sourdough, bagel or croissant.