Proper Pizza and Pasta Los Angeles (Koreatown/Westlake)
Appetizers
Pasta
Pizza
- 12" BYO Pizza Gluten Free$16.00
Gluten free pizza dough prepared the way you desire.
- 14" BYO Pizza$18.00
14'' pizza created the way you desire.
- 20" BYO Pizza$24.00
20'' pizza made the way you desire.
- 14" Cheese Pizza$18.00
- 14" Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
- 14" Proper Pizza$24.00
- 14" Chicken Parm Pizza$24.00
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$24.00
- 14" Pesto Pizza$24.00
- 14" Veggie Pizza$24.00
- 14" White Pie Pizza$22.00
- 14" Supreme Pizza$24.00
- 14" Carbonara Pizza$26.00
- 14" Penne Vodka Pizza$24.00
- 14" Fat Daddy Pizza$28.00
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
- 14" Margherita$22.00
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$22.00
- 16" Brooklyn Style Pizza$28.00
- 20" Cheese Pizza$24.00
- 20" Pepperoni Pizza$27.00
- 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$34.00
- 20" Proper Pizza$36.00
- 20" Chicken Parm Pizza$36.00
- 20" Meat Lovers Pizza$36.00
- 20" Pesto Pizza$32.00
- 20" Veggie Pizza$34.00
- 20" White Pie Pizza$34.00
- 20" Supreme Pizza$36.00
- 20" Carbonara Pizza$38.00
- 20" Penne Vodka Pizza$36.00
- 20" Fat Daddy Pizza$38.00
- 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch$36.00
- 20" Margherita Pizza$34.00
- 20" Hawaiian$32.00
Dessert
Calzone & Strombolis
Drinks
- Sprite Can$2.00Out of stock
- Coke Can$2.00
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Sunkist Can$2.00Out of stock
- Glass Soda$3.50
- Water$2.00
- 2 Liter Coke$4.00
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.00
- Pellegrino Soda$2.75
- Pellegrino Water$3.00
- Boylan Root Beer$3.00
- Boylan Crème$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Mexican Fanta$3.50
- Dr. Pepper - Glass$3.00
- Crush Orange - Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Crush Grape - Bottle$3.00
- Harney Orange Mango$4.00
- Harney Lemonade$4.00
- Harney's Lemonade/Tea$4.00
- Calypso Lemonade$4.00
- Boylan Shirley Temple$3.00
