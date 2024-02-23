Visit Us Today!
Prosciuttos Pizzeria & Pub
MAIN MENU
Appetizer
- Basket of Fries$5.59
- Bruschetta$10.99
Tomato, fresh basil,olive oil and Italian cheese blend served with toasted crostini slices
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Tomato w/ fresh mozzarella and basil topped with balsamic glaze
- Cheese Fries w/ Bacon$10.99
House crafted cheese sauce blend melted w/ crispy bacon bits
- Garlic Bread$4.99
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.99
- Garlic Knots$5.59
- Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites$10.99
served w/ our house made Ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Pocket Bread$3.99
- Sampler Platter$13.99
Crispy zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, and toasted raviolis w/ marinara and ranch
- Side Fries$1.00
- Single Meatball w. Cheese$2.00
- Single Meatball w. Marinara$1.50
- Toasted Raviolis$9.99
- Zucchini Sticks$9.99
Wings and Tenders
Salad
- Lg Antipasto$14.49
Garden salad w/ prosciutto, ham, salami, and provolone
- Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.49
Garden salad w/ chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella
- Lg Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine, Italian cheese blend, croutons, w/ Caesar dressing
- Lg Cajun Chicken Salad$15.49
Garden salad w/ cajun chicken and mozzarella
- Lg Chef Salad$14.49
Garden salad w/ ham, crispy prosciutto, American cheese and croutons
- Lg Garden Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, and black olive
- Lg Greek Salad$14.49
Garden salad w/ feta and pepperoncini
- Lg Grilled Chicken Salad$15.49
Garden salad w/ grilled chicken and mozzarella
- Lg Prosciutto Signature Salad$14.49
Garden salad w/ crispy prosciutto, pineapple, and feta
- Lg Southern Chicken Salad$15.49
Garden salad w/ chicken tenders, cheddar, and crispy bacon
- Sm Antipasto$11.49
Garden salad w/ prosciutto, ham, salami, and provolone
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.49
Garden salad w/ chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella
- Sm Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine, Italian cheese blend, croutons, w/ Caesar dressing
- Sm Cajun Chicken Salad$12.49
Garden salad w/ cajun chicken and mozzarella
- Sm Chef Salad$11.49
Garden salad w/ ham, crispy prosciutto, American cheese and croutons
- Sm Garden Salad$8.49
Mixed greens, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, and black olive
- Sm Greek Salad$11.49
Garden salad w/ feta and pepperoncini
- Sm Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Garden salad w/ grilled chicken and mozzarella
- Sm Prosciuttos Signature Salad$11.49
Garden salad w/ crispy prosciutto, pineapple, and feta
- Sm Southern Chicken Salad$12.49
Garden salad w/ chicken tenders, cheddar, and crispy bacon
Subs
- Buffalo Tender Sub$14.99
Chicken tenders w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and your choice of wing sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$14.99
Grilled chicken, provolone, w/ your choice of onion, peppers,and mushroom
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.99
Crispy chicken breast w/ marinara, and provolone
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$12.99
Crispy eggplant w/ marinara, and provolone
- Italian Cold Cut Sub$12.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone,lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, and vinagrette
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$12.99
4 meatballs w/ marinara, and provolone
- Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub$13.99
Spicy Italian sausage w/ marinara, and provolone
- Spicy Italian Cold Cut$12.99
Salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian cheese blend, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, and vinagrette
- Steak and Cheese Sub$13.99
Shaved steak w/ provolone and your choice of onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Steak Bomb Sub$14.99
Shaved steak, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, onion, peppers, and American cheese
Calzones
- B Y O Calzone$13.99
Choose from any pizza toppings
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99
Buffalo tenders and blue cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone$16.99
An Italian classic
- Ham and Cheese Calzone$15.99
Diced ham and cheddar
- Italian Cold Cut Calzone$16.99
Just like our sub
- Meatball and Feta$15.99
Sliced meatball, feta, and mozzarella
- Spinach and Ricotta Calzone$15.99
Spinach and ricotta cheese
- Steak and Cheese Calzone$15.99
Shaved steak and provolone
Pasta
- Sm Baked Ziti$11.99
Ricotta, garlic, marinara, mozzarella
- Sm Cajun Chicken Pasta$13.99
Penne, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, mushroom, onion, green pepper w/ cajun cream sauce
- Sm Calabro$13.99
Penne, chicken, w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Sm Campania$13.99
Penne, spicy sausage, roasted red pepper, mushroom w/ blue cheese cream sauce
- Sm Cheese Ravioli$11.99
w/ your choice of sauce
- Sm Cheese Tortellini$11.99
w/ your choice of sauce
- Sm Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Spaghetti, chicken tenders, marinara, and mozzarella
- Sm Eggplant Parmesan$13.99
Spaghetti, crispy eggplant, marinara, and mozzarella
- Sm Florentine Pasta$13.99
Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato w/ white wine cream sauce
- Sm Milano$13.99
Penne, grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Sm Penne$9.99
Penne w/ marinara
- Sm Penne W/ Meatballs$12.99
- Sm Pomodoro$13.99
Spaghetti, tomato, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil w/ Italian cheese blend
- Sm Prosciuttos House Pasta$13.99
Cheese tortellini, garlic, sauteed prosciutto and mushroom w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Sm Salerno$13.99
Penne, grilled chicken, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella w/ tomato cream sauce
- Sm Spaghetti$9.99
Spaghetti w/ marinara
- Sm Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$12.99
- Lg Baked Ziti$14.99
Ricotta, garlic, marinara, mozzarella
- Lg Cajun Chicken Pasta$17.99
Penne, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, mushroom, onion, green pepper w/ cajun cream sauce
- Lg Calabro$17.99
Penne, chicken, w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Lg Campania$17.99
Penne, spicy sausage, roasted red pepper, mushroom w/ blue cheese cream sauce
- Lg Cheese Ravioli$14.99
w/ your choice of sauce
- Lg Cheese Tortellini$14.99
w/ your choice of sauce
- Lg Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Spaghetti, chicken tenders, marinara, and mozzarella
- Lg Eggplant Parmesan$17.99
Spaghetti, crispy eggplant, marinara, and mozzarella
- Lg Florentine Pasta$17.99
Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato w/ white wine cream sauce
- Lg Milano$17.99
Penne, grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Lg Penne$12.99
Penne w/ marinara
- Lg Penne w/ Meatballs$15.99
- Lg Pomodoro$17.99
Spaghetti, tomato, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil w/ Italian cheese blend
- Lg Prosciuttos House Pasta$17.99
Cheese tortellini, garlic, sauteed prosciutto and mushroom w/ creamy alfredo sauce
- Lg Salerno$17.99
Penne, grilled chicken, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella w/ tomato cream sauce
- Lg Spaghetti$12.99
Spaghetti w/ marinara
- Lg Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$15.99
Dessert
Kids
PIZZA
BYO Pizza
Pizza
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Buffalo tenders and blue cheese
- Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.74
Grilled chicken, red onion, green pepper w/ a BBQ sauce base
- Sm Deluxe Pizza$20.74
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Sm Five Cheese Pizza$18.99
Cheddar, provolone, parmesan, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella
- Sm Margherita Pizza$18.49
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil
- Sm Italian Meats Pizza$22.24
Spicy sausage, hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, and Italian cheese blend
- Sm Meatlovers Pizza$22.24
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon
- Sm Prosciuttos House Pizza$16.99
Prosciutto, feta w/ white sauce
- Sm Boston Cheesesteak Pizza$20.74
Shaved steak,red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and blue cheese crumbles w/ white sauce
- Sm Caprese Pizza$15.99
Diced tomato and dried basil w/ white sauce
- Sm Florentine Pizza$18.99
Red onion, mushroom, spinach, and feta w/ white sauce
- Sm Roma Pizza$19.49
Crispy breaded eggplant, roasted red pepper, garlic, ricotta w/ white sauce
- Sm Venetian Pizza$20.74
Grilled chicken, , red onion, dried basil, feta w/ white sauce
- Sm Vegetarian Pizza$18.99
- Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
Buffalo tenders and blue cheese
- Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.24
Grilled chicken, red onion, green pepper w/ a BBQ sauce base
- Lg Deluxe Pizza$26.24
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Lg Five Cheese Pizza$23.99
Cheddar, provolone, parmesan, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella
- Lg Margherita Pizza$22.49
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil
- Lg Italian Meats Pizza$28.74
Spicy sausage, hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, and Italian cheese blend
- Lg Meatlovers Pizza$28.74
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon
- Lg Prosciuttos House Pizza$20.99
Prosciutto, feta w/ white sauce
- Lg Boston Cheesesteak Pizza$26.24
Shaved steak,red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and blue cheese crumbles w/ white sauce
- Lg Caprese Pizza$19.99
Diced tomato and dried basil w/ white sauce
- Lg Florentine Pizza$24.99
Red onion, mushroom, spinach, and feta w/ white sauce
- Lg Roma Pizza$24.49
Crispy breaded eggplant, roasted red pepper, garlic, ricotta w/ white sauce
- Lg Venetian Pizza$26.24
Grilled chicken, , red onion, dried basil, feta w/ white sauce
- Lg Vegetarian Pizza$24.99
DRINKS
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$3.99
- 2 Liter Mt. Dew$3.99
- 2 Liter Pepsi$3.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Cheerwine$2.99
- Club Soda
- Coffee$2.79
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Gallon Sweet Tea$3.99
- Gallon Tea$3.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Half & Half Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Juice Box$2.79
- Mt. Dew$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Red Bull$3.00
- Root Beer$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.00
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Togo Drink$1.79
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.99
- Water
BEER
BTL BEER
CANNED BEER
WINE
RED WINES
WHITE WINES
Extra Dressing
Side Extra Dressing
- Side 1000 Island$0.60
- 16 oz Blue Cheese$6.00
- 16 oz Ranch$6.00
- Side Balsamic$0.60
- Side Barbelo$0.60
- Side Bee Sting$0.60
- Side Blue cheese$0.60
- Side Caesar$0.60
- Side Cajun Dry Rub$0.60
- Side Caribbean Jerk$0.60
- Side Garlic Butter$0.60
- Side Garlic Parmesan$0.60
- Side Greek$0.60
- Side Honey Habanero$0.60
- Side Honey Mustard$0.60
- Side Hot$0.60
- Side Hot Garlic$0.60
- Side Italian$0.60
- Side Lemon Pepper Rub$0.60
- Side Marinara$0.60
- Side Mild$0.60
- Side Nitro$0.60
- Side Old Bay Rub$0.60
- Side Peppercorn Parmesan$0.60
- Side Prosciuttos House$0.60
- Side Ranch$0.60
- Side Sweet Thai Chili$0.60
- Side Teriyaki$0.60