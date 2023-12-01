Prossimo
Appetizers
- To Go Bread$5.00
- Fresh Mozzarella$18.00
Hand-pulled mozzarella with Italian olive oil and Himilayan red rock salt.
- Grilled Flatbread$16.00
Caponata and Aged Balsamico
- Steamed Mussels with Nduja$19.00Out of stock
Atlantic, farm-raised mussels steamed with heirloom tomatoes, garlic, shallots, and Nduja. Our nduja is a blend of pepperoni, salami, pancetta, butter, and olive oil.
- Calamari$17.00
Served with a side of spicy marinara and caper aioli.
- Polenta and Meatballs$16.00
San Marzano Marinara and Parmigiano
- Salumi e Formaggi$28.00+
A variety of cured meats and cheese accompanied with jam, mustard, and toast topped with anchovy butter.
Salad & Soup
- Romaine Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Allergens: dressing contains eggs
- Heirloom Tomatoes with Extra Virgin Olive Oil$17.00
Seasonal large sliced tomatoes and halved cherry tomatoes. Topped with Italian olive oil and fried capers.
- Beet Carpaccio$16.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
- Chopped Salad Antipasto and Basil Cream$18.00
Chopped romaine mixed with basil cream dressing topping with asparagus, artichoke, olive tapenade, mozzarella, and a variety of cured meats.
- Creamy Tomato Soup$9.00
Anchovy Toast and Basil Oil
- Cannellini Bean Soup$9.00
Toasted Pistachios and Truffle Oil
Light Entrees
- Lobster & Brandy Cream$64.00
Fresh Fettuccine, Langoustine, and Lobster Claw
- Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto$27.00
Blend of local fungi and truffle oil in a creamy risotto.
- Seared Alaskan Halibut$48.00
Prosecco Beurre Blanc, Brown Butter, Asparagus and Carrots
- Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka$26.00
San Marzano Tomatoes and Cream
- Il Vero Alfredo$27.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
- Chilean Sea Bass$48.00
Served with smoked kalamata olives, shaved fennel in basil cream, extra virgin olive oil hollandaise, roasted red pepper puree, and Castelvetrano olive pesto (does not contain nuts).
Entrees
- Grilled Octopus$49.00
Grilled octopus with Italian red wine sausage.
- Frascati Chicken$36.00
Two pan-seared chicken breasts poached in a parmesan broth. Served with vegetables sauteed in browned butter.
- Prime Filet$67.00
Prime filet with roasted bone marrow and grilled kale.
- Pappardelle Bolognese$27.00
Hearty Meat Sauce Tossed with Fresh Pasta
- Orecchiette With Arugula and Sausage$27.00
Shallots, Garlic, and Spinach in a Butter Sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$39.00
Bone-in chicken Parmigiana with marinara, fresh mozzarella and spaghetti.
- Pork Chop Marsala$43.00
Sweet mushroom Demi-glace, Herbed Polenta, and Buttered Asparagus.
- Grilled 16oz Ribeye$75.00
Fresh Grated Horseradish, Sauteed Fennel, Bucatini, and Vermont Cheddar.
- Genovese Special$35.00Out of stock
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Cake$12.00
Whipped mascarpone, dark chocolate ganache, and strawberry gelato.
- Crème Brûlé$19.00
Vanilla bean and cream custard topped with two crunchy caramel layers.
- STG Olive Oil Gelato$12.00
Olive oil gelato accompanied with espresso powder, salted caramel, and Biscoff cookies.
- Pistachio Cheesecake$14.00
Hand-rolled sugar cookies encrusted in pistachios baked to order. Served with chilled white chocolate milk.
- Tiramisu$12.00
Handmade ladyfingers soaked in Topeca coffee and layered with whipped mascarpone.
Dinner Specials
- Date Night For Two TOGO$109.00
- Sunday Gravy$27.00
Our Sunday Gravy is made with veal, beef, and pork that has been slowly braised with San Marzano tomatoes and red wine. Paired with our 24-inch long house-made spaghetti.
- Spaghetti San Marzano Marinara$22.00
Extra-long spaghetti topped with hearty, garlic marinara and 12 year aged balsamic. Vegan friendly.
- Vegan Paccheri With Baby Kale and Roasted Garlic$22.00
Rigatoni with white wine, roasted garlic, and baby kale. Vegan friendly.