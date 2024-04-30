Prost!
Food
- Jumbo Pretzel$22.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
- 1/2 Pretzel$12.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
- Crispy Pierogis$10.00
Deep fried potato filled dumplings (5) Served with Sweet Sour Cream sauce
- Wisconsin Curds$10.00
- Schnitzel Strips$12.00
Radeberger Pilsner-battered fried chicken. Served with your choice of 2 sauces
- Prost Sliders$14.00
- Sauerkraut Side$6.00
- Warm Potato Salad$9.00
This savory potato salad will satisfy on a level that american potato salads would just fall short on. No sugar- only delicious bacon for this delightful dish that will make you feel guilty for calling it a salad
- Handcut Fries$9.00
giant side of fries- meticulously cut by hand with only the best, freshest idaho potatoes. Served with ketchup
- Red Cabbage$6.00
Thinly-sliced red cabbage lightly blanched with red wine, brown sugar and cinnamon. Oma would approve!
- Potato Pancakes$9.00
deliciously crispy potato pancakes served with a house-made sweet sour cream sauce
- Spaetzle$9.00
- Corned beef$16.00
Corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and swiss cheese. Grilled with mayo on the outside.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$15.00
Grilled ham and cheese. Grilled with mayo on the outside of the bread. Comes with tomato basil soup.
- Haus Burger$15.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun. Add bacon or cheese for $1
- Schnitzel Hoagie$14.00
Pork or chicken with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce on brioche bun
- Street Style Schnitzel$16.00
Served over fries with ketchup and one sauce.
- Bratwurst Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Bratwurst sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Currywurst Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Currywurst sausage made with veal, curry and ginger- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Frankfurter Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Frankfurter sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Käsekrainer Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Käsekrainer sausage made with pork, veal and swiss cheese- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Sheboygan Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Sheboygan sausage made with pork veal and beef- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Thüringer Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Thüringer sausage made with beef, pork and garlic- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
- Solo Wurst$7.00
Wurst by itself, no sauerkraut or side
- Small Board$22.00
Wurst Boards- choose 2 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese
- Big Board$40.00
Wurst Boards- choose 4 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese
- Uber Board$60.00
Wurst Boards- choose 7 wursts All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese
- Haus Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar and/or parmesan with choice of dressing. Dressings include: thousand island, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette Add protein: pork or chicken.
- Tomato Soup Bowl$5.00
- Cup Tomato Soup$2.50