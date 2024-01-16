Protector Brewery
Salad
- The Wilderness Salad
Bed of Arugula topped with Prosciutto Di San Daniele, burrata cheese, lemon infused extra virgin olive oil, & shaved parmesan cheese. Served with a side of crispy garlic asiago cheese dough strips.$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic caesar salad built a bed of romaine lettuce topped with grated burrata cheese, parmesan romano cheese, & caesar dressing. Topped with dough croutons and roasted organic chicken. Served with a side of crispy garlic asiago cheese dough strips.$12.99
Pizza
- The American
A classic cheese pizza that leans New York Style. Dough base, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan romano cheese, authentic red pizza sauce, & topped with east coast mozzarella cheese blend.$11.99
- The Whiteout
A four cheese white pizza. Dough base, garlic extra virgin olive oil, parmesan romano cheese, east coast mozzarella cheese blend, ricotta cheese, shredded asiago, & topped with a dash of Italian parsley.$12.99
- The Carnivore
Meat lover's pizza Dough base, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan romano cheese, red pizza sauce, east coast mozzarella cheese blend, ricotta cheese, smoked ham (speck), salami, pepperoni, garlic sausage, & garnished with chopped basil.$13.99
- The Psychedelic
Vegan friendly vegetarian pizza. Vegan dough base, extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella cheese, organic mushroom blend, white truffle oil, & topped with minced garlic.$13.99
- The Frogman
Hearty chicken & pesto pizza. Dough base, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan romano cheese, pesto, asiago cheese, east coast mozzarella cheese blend, roasted organic chicken, & topped with chopped heirloom tomatoes.$13.99
- The Heat
Spicy buffalo, chicken, & ranch pizza. Dough base, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan romano cheese, east coast mozzarella cheese blend, onions, & roasted organic chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch sauce & buffalo sauce, & chopped cilantro.$13.99
- The Chef's Special
Special pizza of the day! Changes daily, ask your bartender for more information.$13.99
- Build Your Own Pizza
Build it how you want it. Includes one sauce, one cheeses, one meat, one veggie, & one extra flavor.$13.99
- Pizza by the Slice
A ¼ slice of any 12” core pizza or daily Chef’s special pizza. Comes with your choice size of ranch and/or buffalo sauce.$3.99