Proud Mary Cafe- Portland 2012 NE Alberta Street
Food
Eggs on Toast **
Free range eggs** any style on buttered sourdough toast (GF available)
Avo Toast
avocado, pinto bean mash, pickled butternut squash, blue corn crisp, aleppo goat cheese, salsa macha, on sourdough
Hash Wrap **
potato hash, smoked pork belly, two fried eggs**, bang caudal sauce (contains anchovy) in a flour tortilla!
All Eyes Bahn Mi
Middle Eastern Bowl **
Mutabal, cucumber, radish, mind, arugula, parsley, zhoug, zaa'tar, two poached eggs**, & side toast
Sausage Roll
pork and fennel sausage roll in a buttery pastry crust served with tomato relish, & side salad
Acarajé
Pavlova (GF)
Peach cream filled meringue, candied grapefruit, roasted peach, hibiscus & grapefruit syrup (GF)
Lil Battlers Brekky**
Kids scramble** with cheese on toast served with yoghurt, & berries
Beans & Things (V & GF)*
White beans, quinoa, pickled tomatillos, charred corn, scallions, arugula, balsamic, & toasted almonds*
Turmeric Granola (V & GF)*
spiced granola with dates, dried apricots, tart cherries, turmeric coconut cream, served with oat milk. Contains nuts: pistachios*, almonds*, & walnuts*
Meal of Sides
Can't decide? Why not make your own breakast of classic Proud Mary sides
Toast
Toasted sourdough and butter with your choice of 2 preserves: vegemite, honey, house made jam, peanut butter (GF available)
Extras
Side Fried Egg
Side Scrambled Egg
Side Poached Egg
Side Egg Over-Easy
Side Over Medium Egg
Side Over Hard Egg
Side Kale (V & GF)
Side Avo
Side Hash
Side Strip Bacon
Crispy Strip Bacon
Side Belly Bacon
Piece Of Toast
Piece Of GF Toast
Side of Bagna Sauce
Side Of Jam
Side Of Vegemite
Side Ketchup
Side Butter
Fromage Blanc
Drinks
Coffee
Latte
Iced Latte
Served large as standard
Flat White
Snap Chill
Hot brewed coffee, instantly chilled and infused with nitrogen to create a perfectly frothy, delicious iced black coffee. Served large as standard
Cappuccino
Piccolo
Turmeric Chai
Mocha
Served large as standard
Hot Chocolate
Served large as standard
Matcha Latte
Matcha Freak!
Long Black
Aussie Iced Coffee
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard
Aussie Iced Mocha
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard
Aussie Iced Chocolate
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard
Babycino
Magic Melbourne
Kids Hot Chocolate
Smaller and not as hot for the little ones
House Espresso
Macchiato
Double shot espresso with a dollop of steamed milk
Side Simple Syrup
Drip Mild To Go
Drip Wild To Go
Long Black (Large)
Showcase Coffee
Deluxe Coffee
Geisha/Longboard/Natural/Panama
Tasting notes: Mango, peach, nectarine, & silky
Wush Wush/El Zafiro/Ana Wash/Colombia
Geisha/La Foresta/Ana Wash/Colombia
Geisha/Natural/119 Hartman/Panama
Jasmine, strawberry, passionfruit, blackberry, & sparkling
Geisha/Washed/113/Panama
Tasting Notes: Lemon sherbet, jasmine, raspberry, & apricot
Pink Bourbon/Anaerobic Washed/Colombia
Tasting Notes: Nectarine, red apple, red currant, & red grape
Geisha/Alto De Abra/ Ana Wash/Coasta Rica
Indonesia/COE #4 (USDA)
Geisha/ Benny P/Washed/Honduras
Tasting notes: Coffee blossom, vanilla, lemonade, & sparkling
Geisha/Momoto/Natural/Panama
Tasting Notes: Rose, strawberry, tropical fruit, & blackcurrant
Afrocina/Momoto/Natural/Panama
Juices
Smoothies
Hot Date
Banana, date, tahini, miso, smoked maple, oat milk, & topped with black sesame seeds
Green Is Groovy
Kale, orange, avocado, cucumber, apple, & topped with hemp seeds
Proud Cherry
Ice cream, maraschino cherries, chocolate, espresso, & coconut cream
Club Tropicana
Mango, coconut milk, yoghurt, honey, & lime
Tea
Retail
250g Coffee
Humbler
Angel Wings
Ghost Rider
COL/Huila Decaf/Washed
Honduras | Rainbows End
Panama | Far Out
Burundi | Chance Meeting
Guatemala | Lazy Sunday
Honduras | Mind Expander
Colombia | Heaps & Heaps
Colombia | Shot Clock
El Salvador | Mind Blown
El Salvador | Out There
El Salvador | Loose Unit
Brazil | Step Ahead
Country of Origin: Brazil Variety: Yellow Catucai Estate: Fazenda Coqueiro Producer: Carneiro Family Tasting Notes: Nectarine, milk chocolate, & grapefruit
Mexico | Fairy Tale
Country: Mexico Producer: Camilo Merizalde Process: Honey Variety: Red Bourbon Relationship: Since 2022 Tasting Notes: Stone fruit, honey, & milk chocolate
Honduras | Warm & Fuzzy
Ethiopia | Full Noise
Country: Ethiopia Producer: The Omran Family Process: Natural Variety: Heirloom Relationship: Since 2018 Tasting Notes: Black cherry, pineapple, & strawberry
Ethiopia | Mind Expander
Country: Ethiopia Producer: Meselech Tube Process: Natural Variety: JARC 74110 Relationship: Since 2023 Tasting notes: Black tea, honey, peach, & raspberry
Ethiopia | Next Level
Country: Ethiopia Producer: Adam Banata Process: Natural Variety: JARC 74110 Relationship: Since 2023 Tasting notes: Black cherry, tropical fruit, black tea, & syrupy