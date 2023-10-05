Popular Items

Eggs on Toast **

$11.00

Free range eggs** any style on buttered sourdough toast (GF available)

Piccolo

$4.50
Iced Latte

$6.00

Served large as standard

Food

Food

Eggs on Toast **

$11.00

Free range eggs** any style on buttered sourdough toast (GF available)

Avo Toast

$15.00

avocado, pinto bean mash, pickled butternut squash, blue corn crisp, aleppo goat cheese, salsa macha, on sourdough

Hash Wrap **

$17.00

potato hash, smoked pork belly, two fried eggs**, bang caudal sauce (contains anchovy) in a flour tortilla!

All Eyes Bahn Mi

$16.00
Middle Eastern Bowl **

$17.50

Mutabal, cucumber, radish, mind, arugula, parsley, zhoug, zaa'tar, two poached eggs**, & side toast

Sausage Roll

$11.00

pork and fennel sausage roll in a buttery pastry crust served with tomato relish, & side salad

Acarajé

$17.00
Pavlova (GF)

$13.00

Peach cream filled meringue, candied grapefruit, roasted peach, hibiscus & grapefruit syrup (GF)

Lil Battlers Brekky**

$9.00

Kids scramble** with cheese on toast served with yoghurt, & berries

Beans & Things (V & GF)*

$17.00

White beans, quinoa, pickled tomatillos, charred corn, scallions, arugula, balsamic, & toasted almonds*

Turmeric Granola (V & GF)*

$12.00

spiced granola with dates, dried apricots, tart cherries, turmeric coconut cream, served with oat milk. Contains nuts: pistachios*, almonds*, & walnuts*

Meal of Sides

Can't decide? Why not make your own breakast of classic Proud Mary sides

Toast

$6.00

Toasted sourdough and butter with your choice of 2 preserves: vegemite, honey, house made jam, peanut butter (GF available)

Extras

Side Fried Egg

$2.50
Side Scrambled Egg

$2.50
Side Poached Egg

$2.50

Side Egg Over-Easy

$2.50

Side Over Medium Egg

$2.50

Side Over Hard Egg

$2.50
Side Kale (V & GF)

$3.50

Side Avo

$4.50
Side Hash

$5.50
Side Strip Bacon

$4.00

Crispy Strip Bacon

$4.00
Side Belly Bacon

$6.00

Piece Of Toast

$2.00

Piece Of GF Toast

$3.00

Side of Bagna Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Jam

$1.00

Side Of Vegemite

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Butter

Fromage Blanc

$3.50

Drinks

Coffee

Latte

$4.50
Iced Latte

$6.00

Served large as standard

Flat White

$4.50
Snap Chill

$5.50

Hot brewed coffee, instantly chilled and infused with nitrogen to create a perfectly frothy, delicious iced black coffee. Served large as standard

Cappuccino

$4.50
Piccolo

$4.50
Turmeric Chai

$5.00
Mocha

$5.50

Served large as standard

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Served large as standard

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Freak!

Long Black

$4.00
Aussie Iced Coffee

$7.50

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard

Aussie Iced Mocha

$8.00

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard

Aussie Iced Chocolate

$7.50

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and comes large as standard

Babycino

$2.00

Magic Melbourne

$4.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Smaller and not as hot for the little ones

House Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Double shot espresso with a dollop of steamed milk

Side Simple Syrup

Drip Mild To Go

$3.50

Drip Wild To Go

$3.50

Long Black (Large)

$4.00

Showcase Coffee

JARC74110 | Natural | Meseleche Tube

$6.00

JARC 74110 | Natural | Adam Banata

$6.00

Anderacha | Heirloom Natural | Abana Estate

$7.00

Deluxe Coffee

Geisha/Longboard/Natural/Panama

$40.00Out of stock

Tasting notes: Mango, peach, nectarine, & silky

Wush Wush/El Zafiro/Ana Wash/Colombia

$13.00

Geisha/La Foresta/Ana Wash/Colombia

$13.00

Geisha/Natural/119 Hartman/Panama

$12.00

Jasmine, strawberry, passionfruit, blackberry, & sparkling

Geisha/Washed/113/Panama

$11.00

Tasting Notes: Lemon sherbet, jasmine, raspberry, & apricot

Pink Bourbon/Anaerobic Washed/Colombia

$11.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Nectarine, red apple, red currant, & red grape

Geisha/Alto De Abra/ Ana Wash/Coasta Rica

$11.00

Indonesia/COE #4 (USDA)

$11.00
Geisha/ Benny P/Washed/Honduras

$11.00Out of stock

Tasting notes: Coffee blossom, vanilla, lemonade, & sparkling

Geisha/Momoto/Natural/Panama

$11.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Rose, strawberry, tropical fruit, & blackcurrant

Afrocina/Momoto/Natural/Panama

$10.00

Juices

Immunity Shot Tonic

$5.00

Fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, & salt shot

Suzi Q

$8.50

pineapple, orange, lemon, & fennel

Envy

$8.50

Kale ginger, lemon, coconut water, cucumber, & spirulina

I don't want no shrubs

$9.00

Strawberry, balsamic, champagne vinegar, & black pepper shrub

Smoothies

Hot Date

$8.00

Banana, date, tahini, miso, smoked maple, oat milk, & topped with black sesame seeds

Green Is Groovy

$8.00Out of stock

Kale, orange, avocado, cucumber, apple, & topped with hemp seeds

Proud Cherry

$9.50

Ice cream, maraschino cherries, chocolate, espresso, & coconut cream

Club Tropicana

$9.00

Mango, coconut milk, yoghurt, honey, & lime

Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Chinese Sencha

$4.50

Lemongrass & Ginger

$4.50

Peppermint

$4.50

Jasmine

$6.00

Hong Cha (assam)

$6.00

Song Zhong

$9.00

Cold Drinks

Soda Water

$3.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Glass Of Milk

$2.00

Togo Water

Coconut Water

$4.50

Retail

250g Coffee

Humbler

$14.00
Angel Wings

$16.00
Ghost Rider

$16.00
COL/Huila Decaf/Washed

$17.00

Honduras | Rainbows End

$19.00Out of stock

Panama | Far Out

$28.00

Burundi | Chance Meeting

$16.00Out of stock

Guatemala | Lazy Sunday

$18.00

Honduras | Mind Expander

$20.00

Colombia | Heaps & Heaps

$28.00

Colombia | Shot Clock

$19.00

El Salvador | Mind Blown

$16.00

El Salvador | Out There

$34.00

El Salvador | Loose Unit

$37.00

Brazil | Step Ahead

$19.00

Country of Origin: Brazil Variety: Yellow Catucai Estate: Fazenda Coqueiro Producer: Carneiro Family Tasting Notes: Nectarine, milk chocolate, & grapefruit

Mexico | Fairy Tale

$18.00

Country: Mexico Producer: Camilo Merizalde Process: Honey Variety: Red Bourbon Relationship: Since 2022 Tasting Notes: Stone fruit, honey, & milk chocolate

Honduras | Warm & Fuzzy

$19.00
Ethiopia | Full Noise

$23.00

Country: Ethiopia Producer: The Omran Family Process: Natural Variety: Heirloom Relationship: Since 2018 Tasting Notes: Black cherry, pineapple, & strawberry

Ethiopia | Mind Expander

$20.00

Country: Ethiopia Producer: Meselech Tube Process: Natural Variety: JARC 74110 Relationship: Since 2023 Tasting notes: Black tea, honey, peach, & raspberry

Ethiopia | Next Level

$20.00

Country: Ethiopia Producer: Adam Banata Process: Natural Variety: JARC 74110 Relationship: Since 2023 Tasting notes: Black cherry, tropical fruit, black tea, & syrupy

Deluxe Coffee Retail

Colombia | La Foresta Tin

$33.00Out of stock

Merch

Tote Bag

$16.00

Vegemite

$12.00

Stickers

$3.00