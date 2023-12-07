Prince Street Pizza - Las Vegas 6915 S Durango Dr
The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies
- Super Spicy Spring (KISS pie)$50.00Out of stock
- Prince Perfection Pie$36.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
- Spicy Spring Pie$39.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)
- Spicy Vodka Pie$37.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)
- The Naughty Pie$39.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)
- Meat Lovers$39.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)
- The Sunset Square$36.50
Sweet Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
- Four Cheese$37.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)
- Little Prince$33.50
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)
- Mercer Margherita Pie$33.50
Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)
- Vegan Pie$36.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)
Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)
- The Original Prince Pizza - 18"$27.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella.
- The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"$32.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano
- Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"$34.50
Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*
- Green Machine Pizza - 18"$34.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives
- Veggie Original - 18"$33.00
Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.
Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas
- Spicy Spring - Gluten Free$44.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free$44.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free$42.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free$44.00
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Sunset Square - Gluten Free$41.50
Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Four Cheese - Gluten Free$42.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Vegan - Gluten Free$41.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- Prince Perfection - Gluten Free$41.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
- The Green Machine - Gluten Free$39.50
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Appetizers
Dessert (Sold by the Slice)
Vegas Beverages
Salads
Sauces
- House Marinara Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)$1.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)
- Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- House Marinara 24oz$8.00
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
- Side of Zabbs Hot Honey$1.50
Beverages
- Coke - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Mexican Coke (Bottled)$3.75Out of stock
- Diet Coke - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Sprite - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Coke Zero - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Fanta - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Dr Pepper - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- BARQS ROOT BEER - 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Smart Water$3.00Out of stock
- San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)$3.50
- Water Bottle - Basic$2.25
- Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Ginger Ale Canned$2.50
- Snapple$3.50