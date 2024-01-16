PT's Pizza Palace 129 Murrysville Rd
Pizza
- Medium 12”
Our 12" medium pizzas are cut into 8 slices. All pizzas come with our in-house dough, (almost) famous sauce, and freshly shredded cheese.$11.00
- Large 14”
Our 14" large pizzas are cut into 12 slices. All pizzas come with our in-house dough, (almost) famous sauce, and freshly shredded cheese.$14.00
- Warrior
This 18” square gives you 25 slices - perfect for any party! All pizzas come with our in-house dough, (almost) famous sauce, and freshly shredded cheese.$23.00
- Medium Pan 12"
Our 12" medium pan pizzas are cooked in a deep-dish pan with extra cheese and cut into 8 slices. All pizzas come with our in-house dough, (almost) famous sauce, and freshly shredded cheese.$12.00
- Large Pan 14"
Cooked in a deep-dish pan, this pizza comes with extra cheese and cut into 12 slices.$15.00
- Specialty Pizzas$12.00
- Gluten-Free Pizza
This 10" cauliflower-based crust is perfect for anyone who is looking for a gluten-free option. Cut into 6 slices. Crust contains dairy and eggs. *Please note that while we use a separate materials for this pizza, there is an always a chance that it may come into contact with flour.$12.00
Hoagies
- Italian
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. The Italian comes with pepperoni, salami, and ham, topped with provolone slices and baked. Please select your toppings.$5.00
- Meatball
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. The meatballs are smothered in our homemade pizza sauce, topped provolone slices, and baked. Please select any toppings.$5.00
- Cheesesteak
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. The Cheesesteak comes with - you guessed it - steak and cheese. Please select your toppings.$5.00
- Veggie
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. Please select your toppings below. Pick as many veggies as you'd like!$5.00
- Pizza
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. The Pizza Hoagie comes with our homemade sauce and shredded mozzarella. Please select your toppings.$5.00
- Ham & Cheese
All hoagies are made on a Sgambati roll and brushed with garlic butter. The ham and cheese sandwich has.... ham and cheese, then baked. Please select your toppings.$5.00
- Chicken$5.00
Specials
Sides
- Breadsticks
A PT favorite! Made from our house made dough, they are gently brushed with garlic butter and topped with a delicate sprinkle of Oregano & Parmesan. Comes with a cup of our homemade sauce.$4.00
- Cheesy Breadsticks
Our house made dough rolled out and topped with fresh shredded cheese and baked to perfection. Comes with a side of our homemade sauce.$4.00
- Crinkle-Cut French Fries$4.00
- Onion Rings$4.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$4.00
- Garlic Bread
Enjoy our 12" bread fresh from Sgambati's Bakery, toasted with our garlic butter, oregano and parmesan.$5.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
- Chicken Nuggets$6.00
- Sampler
Sample some of PT's favorites with 4 of our oven-baked wings, 5 mozzarella sticks, and a side of our crinkle-cut fries.$9.00
- Garden Salad
Our garden salad comes with Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olives, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Croutons.$5.00