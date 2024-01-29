Thank Your For Supporting A Local Business! More
Pub 56
FOODS
Starting Lineup
Wings & Tenders
Entrees
Sandwiches, Wraps & Paninis
- Brisket Melt$11.50
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
- Reuben$11.50
- Chipotle Crispy Chicken$11.50
- California Club$12.00
- French Dip$12.00
- Chicken Bandito Panini$11.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.50
- Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich$11.50
- BLT Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Melt Sandwich$9.00
- Pesto Chicken Panini$10.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.50
The Salads
Kobe Beef Burgers
Sides
- Fries$3.50
- Sidewinder$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Tater tots$3.50
- Garlic Bread$3.50
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.50
- Sm Onion Rings$3.50
- Lg Onion Rings$7.00
- Sd Coleslaw$1.49
- Sautéed Spinach$3.50
- Sd Avocado$1.29
- Sd Carrots$0.75
- Sd Celery$0.75
- Sd Chips$2.00
- Sd Fried Jalapeños$0.50
- Sd Jalapenos$0.50
- Sd Pickles$0.25
- Sd Pico De Gallo$0.50
- Sd Rice Pilaf$3.50
- Steamed Broccoli$3.50
- Small Sd Queso$0.75
- Lg Sd Queso$3.00
- Marinara Sauce$0.50
- sd 1000 island$0.50
- sd aujus$0.25
- Sd BBQ$0.50
- Sd Bleu Chz Crumbles$0.50
- Sd Bleu Chz Dressing$0.75
- Sd Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Sd Butter (melted)
- Sd Butter (not melted)
- Sd Cajun Sauce$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Ranch$0.75
- Sd Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Sd Gravy$0.50
- sd small guacamole$1.49
- Sd large Guacamole$3.99
- Sd Honey Dijon$0.50
- Sd Kentucky Bourbon$0.50
- Sd Korean$0.50
- Sd Mango Habnero$0.50
- Sd Mayo$0.50
- Sd Ranch$0.75
- Sd Sour Cream$0.50
- Sd Sriracha Chili$0.50
- Sd Sweet Chili$0.50
- Sd Sweet Habanero$0.50
- Small Sd Salsa$0.99
- Large Sd Salsa$1.99
- Sd Balsamic Vin$0.50
Smoked Meats
Oven-Baked Pizza
Kids Menu
