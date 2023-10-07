Popular Items

Loaded Fries or Tots

$15.00

Beer cheese and cheddar loaded fries or tater tots with choice of protein.


Beaver Bites

Wings-6ea

$12.00

6 wings//carrots&celery. Choice of 1 flavor: Buffalo, Crazy Beaver sauce, Cajun dry rub or chili lime dry rub

SOFT PRETZEL

$13.29

Pretzel/ beer cheese/ honey and grain mustard/spicy beer cheese

Chicken Tenders

$13.49

Breaded chicken tenders/fries/ranch

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.29

brussels/blue cheese/cashews/balsamicglaze/dried cherries/bacon

980 Nachos

$11.29

chips/beer cheese/cheddar/black beans/jalapeno/pico de gallo/jalapeno-avocado crema/crema/cotija/cilantro

Loaded Mac 'n Cheese

$16.00

Pub Mac n' Cheese made with beer cheese and cheddar and choice of protein.

Dam Good Grub!

Sausage Platter

$18.29

Beer bratwurst/smoked andouille/Italian link/warm sauerkraut/

Cajun Pasta

$17.49

shrimp/smoked andouille sausage/fettuccini/onions/peppers/garlic/creamy spiced tomato sauce

2 Fried Fish Tacos

$13.79

Fried Mahi Mahi/cabbage/pico de gallo/habanero salsa/crema/cotija/fresh local corn tortillas/choice of side

2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$13.79

Cajun spiced grilled shrimp/pico de gallo/crema/habanero salsa/cabbage/cotija cheese/fresh local corn tortillas/choice of side

Poke Bowl

$14.79

raw ahi tuna/house Poke sauce/rice cucumber/avocado/purple radish/edamame/tagarashi mayo/furikake

Between the Bread

Cubano

$13.00

mojo pork/smoked ham/swiss/mustard/pickles/butter toasted bun

Philly

$14.00

sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll

Chicken Caprese Melt

$14.00

chicken/mozzerella/parmesan/grilled tomato/pesto/balsamic glaze/sourdough

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken/ mayo/pickle/brioche bun/lettuce & tomato *two levels of hot; Hot or HOT HOT!!

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork/brioche bun/pickles/coleslaw/choice of side

Buenos Burger

$14.00

seasoned angus patty/cotija toasted brioche bun/pico de gallo/cheddar/southwest ranch/lettuce/avocado-jalapeno sauce

Beaver Burger

$15.29

Seasoned angus patty/ BBQ sauce/onion ring/bacon/american cheese/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun

Dave's Classic Burger

$14.00

seasoned angus patty/ beaver sauce/pickles/american/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast/honey mustard sauce/swiss cheese/bacon/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.29

chicken/bacon/avocado/ranch/tomato/lettuce/tomato/cheddar/tortilla

Plain Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seasoned angus patty/american cheese/brioche bun

Salads

Spicy Thai Peanut Salad

$9.49

cabbage/mixed greens/spicy thai dressing/red peppers/cucumbers/carrots/cashews/wonton strips/green onions

Passion & Pear Salad

$9.49

mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, quinoa, pear, cran raisins, candied almonds, and lilikoi vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$9.49

romaine/soutwest ranch/black beans/corn/pico de gallo/avocado sauce

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Homestyle Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00