Belching Beaver Brewery Pub980
Beaver Bites
Wings-6ea
6 wings//carrots&celery. Choice of 1 flavor: Buffalo, Crazy Beaver sauce, Cajun dry rub or chili lime dry rub
SOFT PRETZEL
Pretzel/ beer cheese/ honey and grain mustard/spicy beer cheese
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders/fries/ranch
Fried Brussels Sprouts
brussels/blue cheese/cashews/balsamicglaze/dried cherries/bacon
Loaded Fries or Tots
Beer cheese and cheddar loaded fries or tater tots with choice of protein.
980 Nachos
chips/beer cheese/cheddar/black beans/jalapeno/pico de gallo/jalapeno-avocado crema/crema/cotija/cilantro
Loaded Mac 'n Cheese
Pub Mac n' Cheese made with beer cheese and cheddar and choice of protein.
Dam Good Grub!
Sausage Platter
Beer bratwurst/smoked andouille/Italian link/warm sauerkraut/
Cajun Pasta
shrimp/smoked andouille sausage/fettuccini/onions/peppers/garlic/creamy spiced tomato sauce
2 Fried Fish Tacos
Fried Mahi Mahi/cabbage/pico de gallo/habanero salsa/crema/cotija/fresh local corn tortillas/choice of side
2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Cajun spiced grilled shrimp/pico de gallo/crema/habanero salsa/cabbage/cotija cheese/fresh local corn tortillas/choice of side
Poke Bowl
raw ahi tuna/house Poke sauce/rice cucumber/avocado/purple radish/edamame/tagarashi mayo/furikake
Between the Bread
Cubano
mojo pork/smoked ham/swiss/mustard/pickles/butter toasted bun
Philly
sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll
Chicken Caprese Melt
chicken/mozzerella/parmesan/grilled tomato/pesto/balsamic glaze/sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken/ mayo/pickle/brioche bun/lettuce & tomato *two levels of hot; Hot or HOT HOT!!
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork/brioche bun/pickles/coleslaw/choice of side
Buenos Burger
seasoned angus patty/cotija toasted brioche bun/pico de gallo/cheddar/southwest ranch/lettuce/avocado-jalapeno sauce
Beaver Burger
Seasoned angus patty/ BBQ sauce/onion ring/bacon/american cheese/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun
Dave's Classic Burger
seasoned angus patty/ beaver sauce/pickles/american/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast/honey mustard sauce/swiss cheese/bacon/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun
Chicken Ranch Wrap
chicken/bacon/avocado/ranch/tomato/lettuce/tomato/cheddar/tortilla
Plain Cheeseburger
Seasoned angus patty/american cheese/brioche bun
Salads
Spicy Thai Peanut Salad
cabbage/mixed greens/spicy thai dressing/red peppers/cucumbers/carrots/cashews/wonton strips/green onions
Passion & Pear Salad
mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, quinoa, pear, cran raisins, candied almonds, and lilikoi vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
romaine/soutwest ranch/black beans/corn/pico de gallo/avocado sauce