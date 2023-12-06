Public House - 2023 9406 Battle St
FOOD
Appetizers
- Thai Scallops$15.50
Pan seared scallops served on Thai seasoned noddles, topped with scallions and wontons
- Lettuce Wraps$12.50
- Med Board$11.50
House made hummus, marinated olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, pita
- Potato Skins$10.50
Fried and loaded with mozzarella cheese, bacon and topped with scallions. Served with a side of sour cream
- Beer Cheese$9.50
Cheese blend made using house brewed beer, served with soft Bavarian style pretzels
- Candied Bacon$10.50
Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, black pepper, brown sugar, sriracha maple syrup
- Pork Belly Deviled Eggs$9.50
House made deviled egg mix made with crispy pork belly, honey mustard, and a hint of cayenne pepper, in hard boiled egg whites
- Wings$15.50
House made sauces: Buffalo, Blue, Peach Habanero, Maple Chipotle or Old Bay. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Poutine$11.50
Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds then smothered in our house made gravy
- Nachos$13.50
- Extra Pretzel$2.25
- Extra Pita$2.25
- Extra Baguette$2.25
Soups & Salads
- Chili (Cup)$6.25
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
- Chili (Bowl)$9.25
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
- House Salad$7.50
Mesclun greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sun dried cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar$9.25
Crisp romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing, house made croutons, shaved parmesan
- Greek Salad$10.50
Mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, chopped artichokes, marinated olives, feta cheese in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with house made hummus and served with pita
- Public House Chop Salad$13.50
Fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, onion, bacon, cucumber, chopped grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, house made chipotle ranch
- Beet & Goat Cheese$11.50
Roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, orange vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
- Side House Salad$5.25
- Side Caesar Salad$5.25
- Side Garden Salad$5.25
Sandwiches
- Reuben$15.50
House braised corned beef, homemade 1000 island, beer braised kraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye. Served open-faced with fries
- Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
- Cordon Blue$15.50
Crispy chicken, smoked ham, swiss cheese. Served with fries and a side of honey mustard
- The Fours$15.50
Tenderloin tips, roasted onions, sliced mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Served with fries
- Smoked Salmon Club$14.50
Cold smoked salmon, lemon dill whipped cream cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, marble rye. Served with fries
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries
Burgers
- Junction Burger$18.75
Pork belly, sunny side up egg, fried onions, soy BBQ glaze. Served with fries
- Public House Burger$14.50
Parmesan cheese, fire roasted peppers, fried onions, rosemary aioli. Served with fries
- Battle Burger$15.50
Sautéed mushrooms & onions, crisp bacon & swiss cheese. Served with fries
- Greek Burger$13.50
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
- South West Burger$12.50
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
- Double Decker Melt$18.75
Two beef patties, house beer cheese, swiss cheese, caramelized onions. Served with fries
- Single Decker Melt$14.50
- Plain Burger$11.00
Entrees
- Fried Chicken$18.75
Two chicken breasts fried in our signature buttermilk batter. Served with a side of smoked gouda mac & cheese
- Mussels$11.50
A pound of mussels sautéed in your choice of: curry broth, white wine garlic, or bacon jalapeño. Served with toasted baguette
- Drunken Flat Iron Steak$25.00
Tender flat iron steak, in our house made drunken marinade, cooked to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes
- Filet$30.00
A 6oz hand cut filet mignon, topped with demi-glace, sautéed mushrooms and onions, cooked to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.75
Fusilli noodles tossed in freshly grated smoked gouda cheese, roasted onions and smoked bacon. Topped with Parmesan cheese and baked. Served with seasonal vegetables
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon$18.75
Pan seared salmon topped with house made bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Mushroom Ravioli$18.75
Tossed in a brown butter bourbon reduction with sautéed onions
Sides
Side Sauces & Dressings
Kids
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.25
Fusilli noodles tossed in our signature cheese sauce
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$6.25
White bread with mozzarella grilled and served with a side of fries
- Chicken Tenders$7.25
Our signature fried chicken served with a side of fries
- Kid's Burger$9.50
Local ground beef patty on a brioche bun and served with side of fries
Desserts
- Brownie Sundae$6.25
Triple Chocolate Brownie served warm topped with chocolate and caramel sauce, scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
- Bread Pudding$6.25Out of stock
Seasonal bread pudding, served warm with a scoop of ice cream
- Apple Crisp$6.25
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.25
Rich creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with a fresh berry compote and whipped cream
- Limoncello Cake$6.25
Layered lemon cake and mascarpone frosting
- Scoop Ice Cream$2.25
DRINKS
NA Drinks
Draft Beer
BTL Beer
- Allagash River Trip$6.50
- Allagash White$6.50
- Anderson Valley Blood Orange$6.75
- Ardent Pilsner$6.50
- Aslin Hankering Sour Ale$8.00
- AV Briney Melon$6.75
- AV Tropical Hazy Sour$6.75
- Avery El Gose$6.50
- Ballast Point Sculpin$6.50
- Bold Rock Seasonal$6.75
- Bold Rock Tea$6.75
- Bold Rock VA Draft$6.75
- Bud Light$3.75
- Bud Light Next$4.00
- Budlight POPS$3.00
- Budweiser$3.75
- Capit-Ale$3.00
- Coors Light$3.75
- Corona$5.75
- Coyote Hole Pear$6.50
- DB Grape Smash$7.00
- DB Orange Smash$7.00
- DF Vodka Seltzer$7.00
- Duclaw Strawberry 23$7.00
- Elysian Space Dust$6.75
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Guiness$6.75
- Hibiscus Cucumber Sour$6.75
- High Noon Passion$6.50
- Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'$6.75
- Malice$7.75
- Mango Cart$6.50
- Mich Ultra$3.75
- Miller Lite$3.75
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.25
- Oatmeal Cookie Stout$7.50
- Ocelot Kings & Queens$8.00
- Ocelot Mi Corazon$9.00
- Ocelot Yachtside Lager$7.00
- Old Ox Black Ox$6.50
- Secret Machine$7.50
- Shofferhofer$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$6.75
- Sister Sangria$7.00
- Sloop Juice Bomb$6.50
- Solace Hootin$8.00
- Something Strange$8.00
- St Pauly Girl$6.75
- Stella Artois$6.50
- Thin Man Bliss$8.00
- Topo Chico (Bottle)$6.25
- Topo Chico (Can)$6.25
- Twisted Tea$6.75
- Victory Berry Monkey$6.50
- Victory Golden Monkey$8.00
- Victory Tart Monkey$6.50
- Weihenstephaner Hefe$6.75
- WellBeing Hellraisere$6.25
- White Claw Mango$6.25
- White Claw Watermelon$6.25
- Yuengling$4.00
- Yuengling Flight$3.50
Specialty Cocktails
- Battle Bourbon Smash$9.00
- Bay Breeze$7.25
- Blue Motorcycle$10.00
- Clementine Mule$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cran-Orange Spritz$9.00
- Cucumber Lime Refresher$9.00
- Grapefruit Rita$9.00
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Key Lime Pie Martini$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$9.00
- Long Island$10.25
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Mexican Mule$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashion$9.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Pineapple Express Sangria$9.00
- Pineapple Punch$9.00
- Public House Lemonade$9.00
- Public House Prohibition$10.00
- Raspberry Lime Mule$9.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Smash$9.00
- Traditional Mojito$9.00
- White Russian$7.75
- Vanilla Pear Mule$9.00
- Pumpkin Martini$9.00
- Cinnamon White Russian$9.00
- Cranberry Margarita$9.00