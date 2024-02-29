Publican Quality Bread -Oak Park
PASTRY
Pastries
- Croissant$5.00
Kallas, WI honey, whole wheat Allergens: dairy, egg, wheat
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Buckwheat croissant. Buckwheat is an earthy seed (treated like grain/flour, but actually a “pseudo-cereal”). The dough also has molasses. Overall this provides a deep, funky, earthy pastry that complements the chocolate Allergens: dairy, wheat, egg
- Almond Croissant$7.00
Honey wheat croissant. Split open, brushed with simple syrup, filled with frangipane. *Frangipane is pastry cream fortified with almond flour and more butter, eggs, and sugar. Topped with almonds & baked (twice baked croissant). Allergens: dairy, egg, wheat, tree nuts (almonds)
- Kouign Amann$5.50
Pastry from Brittany, France. Literal translation “butter cake”. Layered with sugar & salt, will have a caramelized sugar base. Display base side up. Rye flour & fenugreek are the main flavorings. Rye flour is floral & spicy, and fenugreek perfumes it with a maple-ish spice flavor. Allergens: dairy, wheat
- Blueberry Streusel Muffin$4.50
Muffin made with Janie's Mill pastry flour and seasonal fruit.
- Chocolate Morning Brioche$6.00
Chocolate brioche dough. Rolled up with candied orange peel & chocolate chips. Tossed in cinnamon sugar to finish. Allergens: dairy, wheat, egg
- Sweet Danish$6.00
Heritage cornmeal danish dough. Filled with sweet cream cheese filling & seasonal fruit. Glazed with lemon royal icing. Allergens: dairy, egg, wheat
- Goat Cheese & Tomato Danish$6.00
Heritage cornmeal danish dough. Filled with herbs, goat cheese, ricotta and topped with seasonal vegetable and or locally sourced meat. Allergens: dairy, egg, wheat
- Danske$5.00
Everyone in Denmark eats these for breakfast! Hard roll w/ sesame. Roll has wheat flour & olive oil. Cheese – Anabasque, Basque sheeps milk cheese, butter. Allergens: dairy, wheat, sesame
- Financier$3.00
A small, slightly dense almond flour cake featuring seasonal fruit and sliced almonds.
- Brownie$4.00
- Pecan Snails$6.00
- Jam Scone$3.00
- chocolate tart$5.00
- Brioche with fruit$5.00
LUNCH
BIG SANDWICH & TARTINES
- The Big Sandwich - Whole Thing$125.00
The name says it all. A big (approximately 5lb) sandwich served on a traditional Italian pizza bianca bread. We rotate our ingredients and toppings. Please call the bakery to see what our current offering is.
- The Big Sandwich - Whole Thing Veg$100.00
The name says it all. A big (approximately 5lb) sandwich served on a traditional Italian pizza bianca bread. We rotate our ingredients and toppings. Please call the bakery to see what our current offering is.
- Big Sandwich (half pound)$12.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy
- Big Sandwich (full pound)$25.00
Allergens: wheat, dairy
- Braised Beef Tartine$11.00
An open faced tartine. Garlic + Shallot puree, oyster mushrooms, steak, topped with a gremolata. Allergens: dairy, wheat
- BUTTERNUT SQUASH TARTINE$11.00
An open faced tartine. Spicy parsnip puree, Kohlrabi Agri-deux, potato aioli. Topped with crispy shallots and dill.
JAMBON BEURRE
BREAD
- Toasted Sesame$11.00
sourdough starter, wheat flour, water, honey, olive oil, malted barley flour, salt, sesame seeds. allergens: wheat, sesame
- Malted Rye$10.00
rye flour, malted rye, wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, malted barley flour, salt. Vegan. Allergens: wheat
- 1979 Multigrain$10.00
rye flour, wheat flour, malted barley flour, rolled oats, cracked wheat, millet, flax seeds, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, water, sourdough starter, honey, salt.
- Honey Oat Porridge$9.00
wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, oats, honey, salt. allergens: wheat
- Seeded Rye$10.00
cracked rye flour, wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, charnuska, molasses, salt. Vegan, allergens: wheat, sesame
- Spence Sourdough$8.50
rye flour, wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, malted barley flour, salt. Vegan. Allergens: wheat
- Olive Sourdough$11.50
wheat flour, rye flour, water, castelvetrano and kalamata olives, sourdough starter, malted barley flour, salt. Vegan. Allergens: wheat
- Demi Baguette$2.00
Weight: 200g Fermentation time: 30 hours Crumb: Open Grains: Wheat from Janie’s Farm, Rye from Spence Farm Tasting Notes: butter, popcorn Pair with: soups, butter, life
- Baguette$4.00
Weight: 400g Fermentation time: 30 hours Crumb: Open Grains: Wheat from Janie’s Farm, Rye from Spence Farm Tasting Notes: butter, popcorn Pair with: soups, butter, life
- SATURDAYS: Specialty Hearth Bread$9.00
DINNER
WHOLE PIZZA
- 4 Cheese$17.00+
Our Roman Style Pizza with Parmesan, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Stracchino
- Soppressata$18.00+
Our Roman Style Pizza with house made Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Soppressata
- Sausage & Mushroom$18.00+
Our Roman Style Sausage and Mushroom Pizza with kale pesto, oyster mushrooms, house made sausage with izak spice.
- Potato$17.00+
Our Roman Style Pizza with garlic confit, stracchino cheese, thinly sliced potatoes dressed in olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
- Vegetarian$17.00+
Our Roman Style Pizza with Arrabbiata, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Conserva, Red Onion, and Eggplant Fillet
- Babygold Collab$18.00+
x
PIZZA SLICES
- 4 Cheese$7.00
Our Roman Style Pizza with Parmesan, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Stracchino
- Soppressata$8.00
Our Roman Style Pizza with house made Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Soppressata
- Sausage & Mushroom$8.00
Our Roman Style Sausage and Mushroom Pizza with kale pesto, oyster mushrooms, house made sausage with izak spice.
- Potato$7.00
Our Roman Style Pizza with garlic confit, stracchino cheese, thinly sliced potatoes dressed in olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
- Veggie Supreme$7.00
Our Roman Style Pizza with Arrabbiata, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Conserva, Red Onion, and Eggplant Fillet
- Babygold$8.00
GROCERY
GRAB & GO
BREAD & CRACKERS
- Seeded Rye Pullman (Sliced Sandwich Bread)$10.00
cracked rye flour, wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, charnuska, molasses, salt. Vegan, allergens: wheat, sesame
- Spence Sourdough (Sliced Sandwich Bread)$9.00
rye flour, wheat flour, water, sourdough starter, malted barley flour, salt. Vegan. Allergens: wheat
- 1979 Multigrain (Sliced Sandwich Bread)$10.00
rye flour, wheat flour, malted barley flour, rolled oats, cracked wheat, millet, flax seeds, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, water, sourdough starter, honey, salt.
CHEESE, BUTTER, HONEY
CHARCUTERIE
SPICES
- La Boite Spices - Reims$16.00
The warm, familiar flavors of gingerbread in a jar. The homey flavors of cinnamon, honey, and star anise lend spicy-sweet depth to desserts and caramelized vegetables. INGREDIENTS - crystallized honey, star anise, cardamom, cinnamon, spices CONTAINS - honey 2.25 oz. by weight
- La Boite Spices - Pizza Posto$16.00
The flavors of pizza in a pinch. Tomato, parmesan, herbs, and garlic conjure the rich, comforting depth of Sunday supper sauce. INGREDIENTS - parmesan, oregano, tomato, spices CONTAINS - milk, garlic, salt 2 oz. by weight
- La Boite Spices - Cancale$16.00
A citrus fleur de sel blend. Inspired by the breeze over the cliffs of Brittany, Cancale combines delicate salt crystals and the classic pairing of fennel and orange. INGREDIENTS - fleur de sel, orange peel, fennel seed, spices CONTAINS - salt 3 oz. by weight
- La Boite Spices - Pasha$16.00
Savory oregano meets gradual heat. Pasha's umami notes balance the sweet, earthy richness of Urfa chili, with a zesty finish from sumac. INGREDIENTS - Urfa chili, sumac, oregano, nigella, spices CONTAINS - onion 2.25 oz. by weight
- La Boite Spices - Izak$16.00
- La Boite Spices - Smoked Cinnamon$16.00
- La Boite Spices - Yemen$16.00
- La Boite Spices - Cataluna$16.00
- La Boite Spices - Coquelicot$16.00
- La Boite Spices - PK$16.00
- La Boite Spices -Avec$16.00
- La Boite Spices - Cacio e Pepe$16.00
- La Boite Spices - CRP$16.00
- La Boite Spices- The Publican$16.00
PRESERVES, PICKLES, OLIVES
- Raspberry Rose Jam$12.00
This Raspberry Rose Conserve is made with ruby red raspberries that sparkle in this bright Conserve. Lush fruit and floral rose to create notes of cherry, punch, and lime. Ingredients: Raspberries, Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice, Pectin and Rose Oil
- Tart Cherry Preserves$12.00
Award-winning Tart Cherry Conserve is made with Door County tart cherries floating in a delicate jelly of jasmine flowers and white tea. Ingredients: Tart Cherries, Water, Tea Blend (Green Tea, White Tea, Jasmine Flowers), Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice and Pectin
- Apple Cranberry Preserves$12.00
This preserve combines apples, cranberries, honey, orange zest, ginger, and bay leaves for a perfect blend of sweet and tart. It pairs superbly with meats, and cheeses as well as sweet and savory dishes. Ingredients: Cranberries, Apples, Honey, Cane Sugar, Ginger, Orange Zest, Salt and Bay Leaves
- Peach Chammomile Jam$12.00
Peach Chamomile Conserve is made with ripe peaches steeped in rich chamomile tea, creating a luscious preserve with notes of maple, brown butter, and wildflower honey. Ingredients: Peaches, Brown Cane Sugar, Chamomile Tea (Water, Chamomile), Cane Sugar, Pectin, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives)
- Spicy Mcclure's Pickle Spears$10.00
- CC Harissa Arbequina Olive Oil$28.00
- Partanna Olive Oil$18.00
- Twisted Olive Aged Balsamic Vinegar$25.00
- Losada Carmona Olive Mix$9.00
- Local Folks Stoned Ground Mustard$7.00
- Baby Gold BBQ Sauce$10.00
COFFEE BEANS
- La Colombe Coffee - Afrique 1#$16.00
Blend Notes: Africa. It’s where coffee originated. It’s home to thousands of farmers who cultivate the beautiful coffee fruit, and home to the heart of our founder, Todd Carmichael. This brew showcases the fruity potential of coffee without abandoning the traditional coffee flavors of cocoa and warm spices. Blend Ingredients: Crafted with specialty coffee beans from Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of Congo. Cupping Notes: Cocoa, Raspberry, Toasted Coconut
- La Colombe Coffee - Nizza Espresso 1#$16.00
Blend Notes: Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It’s named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of our co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness. It’s one of our longstanding favorites, and the coffee we use for espresso in all La Colombe cafes. Blend Ingredients: Crafted with specialty coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Congo, and Nicaragua Cupping Notes: Milk Chocolate, Nuts, Brownie
- La Colombe Coffee - Inga Colombia$16.00
Colombia is known for producing some of the highest quality coffee in the world. This unique example, grown in the remote highlands of Narino, is dried in the pulp of its cherry turning the surface of the bean red. This Red Honey process gives the coffee a fruity sweetness tempered with vibrant acidity. Process: Red Honey Altitude: 2,150 Meters Farm: Resguardo Inga Apont
FLOUR
- Janie's Mill - Silky Smooth Pastry Flour$12.00
This soft and silky pastry flour is very versatile, and produces light airy cakes and quick breads. It's also excellent in croissants and other laminated pastries, pie crusts, cookies, muffins, and brownies.
- Janie's Mill - Stoned Milled All Purpose Flour$12.00
We sift our stone-ground, organic All-Purpose Flour, resulting in a uniform, creamy texture, and delectable baked goods. Janie's Mill All-Purpose Flour is perfect for cookies, muffins, pancakes, biscuits, scones, banana bread and other quick breads . . . pretty much anything, as the name suggests! The only thing you may NOT want to use it for is yeasted or sourdough bread — for those, try our bread flours! NOTE: This flour, like all stone-milled flours, is not pure white. It is a light beige color because the nutritious germ and some of the bran are present.
- Janie's Mill - Glenn Wheat (unmilled whole berries)$12.00
Glenn hard red spring wheat berries are very high in protein, and they have a nutty, slightly earthy taste. If you have a counter-top mill, these are the perfect berries for milling your own high protein bread flour. The whole berries are also wonderful soaked and cooked in hearty soups and savory meat and vegetable dishes, as well as in desserts and breakfast dishes. These organic whole berries provide you with the maximum fiber, protein, essential oils, B vitamins, and other nutrients.
- Janie's Mill - Black Emmer Flour$12.00
We stone-mill this whole-kernel flour from organic Black Emmer, a rare ancient grain also known as Farro Nero. The word “farro” comes from pharaoh, as this grain was originally grown in ancient Egypt. When the Roman Empire expanded there, they brought this grain back to the continent, and it became known as farro nero, the “black grain of the Pharaohs.” Black Emmer is an extremely versatile flour, good in yeast or sourdough breads, as well as in cookies, pancakes, zucchini bread and other quick breads. At 11% protein, you can use Black Emmer Flour instead of All-Purpose in your favorite recipes, and bake something truly extraordinary — delicious and highly nutritious!
- Janie's Mill - Einkorn Flour$12.00
Our freshly stone-ground organic einkorn flour is soft and airy, with a creamy color and delicate sweetness. Einkorn is the earliest form of cultivated wheat. Its unique flavor and strong nutritional profile, along with its low gluten content, have made it increasingly popular among home and professional bakers alike. Einkorn flour is very versatile, good in both yeast and sourdough breads, as well as in chapati and naan, waffles and pancakes, and shortbread cookies!
PQB SWAG
- PQB Shirt$25.00
- PQB Apron$85.00
- PQB Hat$35.00
- PQB Tote$15.00
- Bread Head$45.00
Greg Wade is an expert in the out-of-this-world tastes and textures of long-fermented, hand-shaped breads. The recipient of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker (2019) is committed to spreading the love for local, organic flours and long-fermented sourdough loaves far and wide as he kneads, stretches, and proofs his signature loaves each day at Publican Quality Bread in Chicago. Bread Head is his guide to making all your favorite professional-level breads, cakes, and pastries at home.
- Cheers to the Publican$40.00
The Publican, often named one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, conjures a colonial American beer hall with its massive communal tables, high-backed chairs, deep beer list, and Kahan’s hallmark style of crave-worthy heartland cooking that transcends the expected and is eminently cookable. Cheers to The Publican is Paul Kahan’s toast to the food they love to make and share, the characters who produce the ingredients that inspire them, and the other cooks they honor. Larded with rich story-telling and featuring more than 150 evocative photographs and 150 recipes for vegetables and salads, fish and seafood, meat, simple charcuterie, and breads and spreads, Cheers to The Publican is sure to be one of the most talked-about and cooked-from cookbooks of the year.
- Cooking for Good Times$40.00
One Off’s Executive Chef, Paul Kahan, made his mark on Chicago through his ingredient-driven cooking techniques, but if you ask him, his favorite place to cook is right at home in the kitchen, surrounded by friends and family, talking, laughing and having a great time. Cooking for Good Times (co-authored by avec’s Chef de Cuisine Perry Hendrix and Rachel Holtzman), shares Kahan's best kept secrets for approachable cooking for friends and family, using basic techniques to whip up all elements of a meal.