U Pick 6 Public House [west erie | millcreek]
Popular Items
Features
- U Pick 2! [ The All Day Combo ]
* no substitutions or omissions for the all day combo. thank you!
- Traditional Taco$12.99
three flour tortilla shells filled with seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese; served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream
- Smoked Shrimp Tacos$12.99
three flour tortilla shells filled with seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, a tangy golden bbq sauce, house made pico, and fresh avocado slices; served with a side of tortilla chips and sour cream
- Beer Braised Bratwurst Sandwich$14.99
sam adams braised bratwurst served on a soft pretzel roll with our beer braised onions and whole grain mustard; served with a side of german potato salad & pickle spear
- Hawaiian Sliders$10.99
three house smoked angus beef sliders, topped with swiss cheese, ham, pineapple, & a sweet BBQ sauce
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$10.99
crushed graham crackers, chilled cheesecake & warm apple pie filling with whipped cream & a caramel drizzle
Appetizers
- 4 Pizza Muffins$8.99
Your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara
- 6 Pizza Muffins$10.99
Your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara
- Asiago Artichoke Dip$14.99
Creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh spinach & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted asiago bagel strips & tricolored tortilla chips
- Buffalo Chicken Beer Dip$11.99
Diced chicken breast, black beans, bell peppers & spices in a spicy tomato cream sauce topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips & toasted flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa
- Chips & Dips$8.59
Tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + Guacamole or Cheddar Sauce 1.59 ]
- Garlic Hummus$12.29
Traditional garlic hummus with herbed olive oil; served with toasted flatbread, cucumbers, carrots & celery
- Homemade Stout Pretzel$8.99
Jumbo stout brick oven baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
- Nachos$15.99
Tricolored tortilla chips on a bed of shredded lettuce covered in chili, our housemade cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes & fresh jalapeños; served with a side of salsa & sour cream
- Reuben Rolls$13.99
corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese in a baked egg roll; served with thousand island
- Smoked Wings$12.99
One pound of chicken wings dressed in our house dry rub, then smoked; served with our house bbq sauce
Salads & Bowls
- "Public" House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion & croutons; served with your choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
- Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$13.99
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Steak & Avocado Salad$14.99
Freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
- Salmon Caesar Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chilled smoked salmon, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with baked brew city pub fries & cheddar jack cheese
- Tuna Poke Bowl$15.49
Chilled sushi-grade tuna diced with avocado, pineapple & cucumbers mixed with an asian poke sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds; served with quinoa & fresh spinach
- Grain Bowl$13.99
Fresh spinach & quinoa tossed in a raspberry walnut vinaigrette topped with goat cheese, red & yellow peppers, craisins, granola, sunflower kernels & rice noodles
- Korean Pork Belly Bowl$15.49
Seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots, sautéed onions & house-spiced smoked pork belly topped with a fried egg, sprouts, radishes & scallions; drizzled with a korean hoisen sauce
- Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl$15.49
Asian-style seasoned rice, cajun-fired shrimp, charred corn, roasted tricolored bell peppers, peas & carrots, sliced avocado & scrambled egg topped with a spicy poke drizzle, fried rice noodles, sesame seeds & scallions
Sandwiches
- Anniversary$13.99
Toasted asiago bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Melted provolone, american & pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
- Pub Club$13.99
Toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- The Sicilian$12.99
Salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & italian dressing on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread
- Signature$12.49
Thinly sliced deli-style buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread
- Reuben$12.99
shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
- Turkey Avocado$14.29
Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Turkey Rachel$12.99
Smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla
Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.99
Diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with fresh cilantro & scallions
- Bianca Tomato Pizza$12.99
Herbed olive oil topped with our house cheese blend, roma tomatoes & garlic seasoning; baked in our oven & topped with fresh spinach & sprinkled with fresh parmesan
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
Spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
- Carbonara Pizza$14.99
Our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
Our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
- Margherita Pizza$13.99
Crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- Quattro Pizza$12.99
Our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan
- Veggie Pizza$13.49
Portobello mushrooms, roasted roma tomatoes, artichokes, tricolored peppers & beer-braised onions, sprinkled with fresh goat cheese & our house cheese blend. Your choice of herbed olive oil, our signature pizza sauce, or white sauce
- White Truffle Pizza$14.99
Our signature white sauce baked with fresh spinach, prosciutto, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with white truffle oil
- Reuben Pizza$14.99
our signature fresh pizza dough with herbed olive oil topped with tender, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, our house cheese blend & swiss cheese; drizzled with thousand island dressing
Flatbreads
- Bacon Grape Flat$13.99
Our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer-braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Chicken Pesto Flat$11.99
Basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan
- S'mores Flat$10.99
Our take on a classic dessert! Melted chocolate morsels & toasted marshmallows baked in our oven & drizzled with chocolate sauce
- Steak Fiesta Flat$13.29
A spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream
- Smoked Salmon Flat$15.99
Oven-toasted, herbed olive oil flatbread topped with chilled smoked salmon, creamy brie cheese, artichokes, diced red onion, capers & scallions
'Bolis
Burgers
- Bacon & Swiss Burger$13.99
Half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
- Cajun Turkey Burger$14.99
Turkey burger with cajun seasoning, avocado, red onion & provolone on our brioche bun dressed with bistro sauce
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$14.99
Black bean burger topped with guacamole, fresh spinach, red onion & bistro sauce on a brioche bun
- Classic Burger$10.99
Half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun
- Fried Egg Burger$14.49
Half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
- Spicy Burger$13.99
Half pound pub burger with melted pepper jack cheese, yellow & red peppers, red onion, tomato & fresh jalapeños drizzled with sriracha sauce on a brioche bun
Pasta Entrees
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Cavatappi pasta with alfredo sauce topped with sliced, blackened chicken breast, dusted with cajun seasoning, fresh parmesan & diced scallions; served with hand-cut ciabatta toast
- Smoked Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon, fresh jalapeños, crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions
- Mac -N- Cheese$12.29
Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions
Soups & Sides
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.29
Spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
- Chili$7.29
Our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers
- Kettle Chips$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Potato Salad$2.99
- Pub Fries$2.99
- Mac -N- Cheese$4.99
- Side Caesar Salad$5.99
- Side House Salad$5.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Soft Tacos$6.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Kids Pizza Cheese$6.99
- Kids Pizza Pepperoni$6.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Applesauce$0.89
- Kids Cottage Cheese$0.89
- Kids Grapes$0.89
- Kids Soda$1.39
- Kids Juice$1.39
- Kids Milk$1.39
- Kids House Salad$2.99
- Kids Caesar Salad$2.99