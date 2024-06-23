Puddle Jumpers Lakeside Grill
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- 8 WINGS
Seasoned for even more flavor. Served with one side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.$14.41
- 16 WINGS
Seasoned for even more flavor. Served with one side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.$25.74
- CHIPS AND DIP
House kettle chips served with your choice of our house made Caramelized Onion Dip or Chorizo Beer Queso.$9.26
- COCONUT SHRIMP
Shrimp hand battered and fried until golden and served with a side of cocktail sauce.$13.38
- CRAB CAKES
Two freshly made lump crab cakes served with our own rémoulade sauce.$14.41
- CRISPY SHRIMP
Shrimp hand battered and fried until golden and served with a side of cocktail sauce.$13.38
- FRIED PICKLES
Thick cut dill pickle chips seasoned and floured then deep fried and served with ranch dressing.$10.29
- HALF MOONS
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with house Chipotle Raspberry sauce.$10.29
- HF O-RINGS
A large portion of our deep fried onion rings with our spicy dipping sauce.$10.29
- MACHO NACHOS
Our house made crispy kettle chips covered in our original chorizo beer queso, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes diced onions and fresh jalapeños.$10.29
- MAHI BITES APP
Lightly seasoned and fried Mahi with tartar sauce.$12.35
- PEEL N EAT SHRIMP$15.44OUT OF STOCK
- PITADILLAS
Soft Pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with our house made ranch dressing.$10.29
- PORK RINDS
Freshly made signature pork rinds to order.$8.23
- PRETZELS
Our Soft pretzels served with Puddle Jumper’s original Chorizo Beer Queso.$10.29
BURGERS
- B'S KNEES
(Bacon, Berry & Brie) Crisp bacon, Chipotle black raspberry sauce and Brie cheese top off this amazing burger!$18.01
- BACON BURGER
Our custom blend burger patty seasoned and grilled. Topped with smoked Applewood bacon and American Cheese.$17.50
- BIG CHEESE
Our custom blend burger patty seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with American Cheese.$15.44
- BULLDOG BURGER
Jalapeño Jack cheese, smoked Applewood Bacon, BBQ Sauce and an Onion Ring.$17.50
- BURGER$14.41
- EL DIABLO
Our custom blend burger patty blackened and topped with jalapeño jack cheese, fresh jalapeños and garnished with a grilled jalapeño and drizzled sriracha.$16.78
- GOSH JAM IT!
Bursting with flavor we take our custom blend seasoned burger with all the fixings and add a caramelized onion and bacon jam and top it with goat cheese. Your taste buds wont know what hit them!$17.29
- PHAT PATTY
Our version of the classic Patty Melt! Sautéed Onions, our Signature Puddle Sauce, American and Swiss cheese on thick toasted Texas Toast!$15.54
- PORTOBELLO & SWISS
Freshly sautéed Portobello mushrooms and Swiss added to an already great steak burger.$16.47
- STEAKHOUSE
Seasoned and grilled burger topped with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms and chorizo beer queso.$16.98
- VEGETARIAN BURGER$15.75
- YE OLDE BLACK AND BLUE$16.47
KIDS
LAND FAVORITES
- PROPELLERS
Potato chip encrusted chicken deep fried until golden brown. Served with honey mustard sauce for dipping.$17.50
- SIRLOIN STEAK
Aged a minimum of 21 days. Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with fries and steamed broccoli. Make it a Surf-N-Turf by adding sautéed shrimp for only 4.99 more!$19.56
- PILOT PLATTER
8 oz Angus center cut sirloin, fried shrimp and our homemade lump crab cake. Served with fries and steamed broccoli.$26.42
SANDWICHES
- BERRY GOOD TURKEY
We slice our oven roasted turkey and Brie cheese ourselves for that fresh deli made taste. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise and Chipotle Raspberry sauce on Jalapeno Texas Toast$16.06
- BUFFALO RANCH
Deep fried chicken coated in our hot sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch dressing on a toasted bun.$16.37
- CAJUN CHICKEN
Smoked Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on jalapeño cornbread.$16.47
- JALAPENO TOAST BLT
Smoked Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on jalapeño cornbread.$16.26
- MAHI MAHI
Grilled mahi fillet with lettuce, tomato and house made tartar sauce on a toasted bun.$18.22
- NASHVILLE HOT
Deep fried chicken coated in our hot sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch dressing on a toasted bun.$16.47
- TURKEY AND SWISS
We slice our oven roasted turkey and Swiss cheese ourselves for that fresh deli made taste. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.$15.44
SEA FAVORITES
- ASIAN SHRIMP BOWL
16 tender fried or grilled shrimp coated in our Spicy Asian Sauce and served over a bed of broccoli and red quinoa pilaf.$19.35
- BLACKENED MAHI DINNER
Blackened mahi topped with our home made remoulade and served with Steamed broccoli and red quinoa pilaf.$20.59
- BLACKENED SALMON DINNER
Blackened Salmon topped with our home made remoulade and served with Steamed broccoli and red quinoa pilaf.$20.59
- COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER
Battered with our house made PJ Lakeside Lager Beer batter then coated with coconut panko batter and deep fried to a golden brown.$18.53
- CRAB STUFFED MAHI
Seasoned mahi mahi filled with our exquisite crab meat stuffing, then crowned with sautéed shrimp and a rich golden lobster sauce. Accompanied by coleslaw and steamed broccoli.$25.74
- CRISPY SHRIMP DINNER
Battered with our house made PJ Lakeside Lager Beer batter then coated with panko batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with house made cocktail sauce.$18.53
- FISH N CHIPS
Flaky cod, battered and deep-fried until golden, served with our house tartar sauce, is our most popular item!$18.53
- HARD LANDING
One Maryland-style crab cake, a half-pound of Peel-N-Eat shrimp, and Mahi Bites, all served with fries.$20.59OUT OF STOCK
- MAHI BITES DINNER
Mahi, lightly coated in our signature seafood flour, is fried to a perfect golden crisp and served with our homemade tartar sauce.$17.50
- SWEET N SPICY SHRIMP BOWL
Enjoy 16 tender shrimp, fried or grilled, coated in our sweet-and-spicy sauce and drizzled with ranch, served over a bed of coleslaw and red quinoa pilaf.$19.35
- CRAB CAKE DINNER
Two freshly made lump crab cakes served with our house made rémoulade sauce. Served with coleslaw and steamed broccoli.$18.53
SOUPS & SALADS
- ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Crisp lettuce, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles tossed in our sweet sesame ginger dressing and topped with teriyaki chicken and sesame seeds.$16.68
- BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Our blackened chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Tuscan Caesar dressing.$16.47
- BUFFALO RANCH SALAD
Mixed field greens, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and onions. Tossed in our house made ranch dressing and topped with our buffalo sauce coated fried chicken.$16.68
- CITRUS SALMON SALAD
Mixed field greens, tomatoes and onions. Tossed in our Blood Orange Vinaigrette made ranch dressing and topped with Salmon and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.$19.35
- PJ'S LARGE CAESAR$10.29
- PJ'S LARGE HOUSE$10.29
- SUPER SALAD$15.44
- LOBSTER BISQUE$9.26
- SOUP AND SALAD COMBO$14.41
TACOS & WRAPS
- MAHI TACOS
Two soft shell tacos filled with mahi and topped with crisp coleslaw and drizzled with rémoulade.$14.92
- SHRIMP TACOS
Two soft shell tacos filled with shrimp and topped with crisp coleslaw and drizzled with rémoulade.$14.92
- SWEET N SPICY TACOS
Crispy fried shrimp coated in PJ’s Sweet & Spicy Sauce over fresh coleslaw and topped with our house made ranch.$15.03
- BEEF TACOS$14.31
- BLACKEND CHICKEN WRAP
Soft tortilla with crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and blackened chicken.$15.44
SAUCES
- BBQ$0.52
- 2OZ BEER QUESO$1.02
- 8OZ BEER QUESO$4.11
- 2OZ ONION DIP$1.02
- 8OZ ONION DIP$4.11
- BLUE CHEESE$0.52
- RANCH$0.52
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.52
- CELERY$0.52
- CHIP BLK RASP$0.52
- CITRUS MARMALADE$0.52
- COCKTAIL$0.52
- GARLIC BUTTER$0.52
- HORSERADISH$0.52
- HOT SAUCE
- MAYO
- OLD BAY$0.52
- PJ S&S SAUCE$0.52
- PUDDLE SAUCE$0.52
- REMOULADE$0.52
- SOUR CREAM$0.52
- TARTAR$0.52