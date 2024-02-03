Pudgy’s Fine Cookies 1010 N Shepherd Dr.
Main Menu
Boxes
Drinks
Single Cookies
- The Pudgy$5.00
OG best seller classic chocolate chip. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside & packed with semi-sweets & milk chocolate Valrhona chips.
- Wild Campfire$5.00
Wild campfire-scorched s'more cookie
- Big O'reo$5.00
Our take on cookies n' cream-drizzled wiith white chocolate
- Double Trouble$5.00
Chocolate cookie overloaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips-like a brownie!
- Thickerdoodle$5.00Out of stock
Extra thick, sweet & buttery cinnamon-sugar coated cookies. Our version of a snickerdoodle.
- Sugar Baby$5.00
Crunchy & thick buttery cookie rolled in rainbow sugar sprinkles.
- Oat'rageous$5.00
Perfectly spiced oatmeal cookie spotted with raisins.
- Iced Iced Baby$5.00
Soft buttery loft house cookie with a spread of icing & sprinkles.
- Red Velvet$5.00Out of stock
Smooth rich red velvet cookie with a cream cheese buttercream & a sweet little heart.
- PB Sensation$5.00
Traditional old school cafeteria pb cookie, crunchy & chewy.
- Great White Hype$5.00
Signature vanilla base with white chocolate and macadamia nuts.
- Bonanza Brulee$5.00Out of stock
Twist between a banana foster and creme brulee. Banana foster cookie filled with pastry creme & sugary scorched topping.
- Bueno$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate cookie filled with hazelnuts, stuffed with Kinder Bueno & rolled in feuilletine flakes.
- Airplane Mode$5.00Out of stock
Lotus Biscoff cookie stuffed with Biscoff cookie butter.
- Cafe Latte$5.00Out of stock
Coffee cookie made of Tenfold beans and Callebaut caramel chips stuffed with coffee pastry creme.
- Melt In Your Mouth$5.00
Signature Pudgy base filled with M&Ms
- Out of This World$5.00
- Strawberry Shawty$5.00Out of stock
Pudgy's Retail
Pudgy Square Logo Green Tee
Pudgy Square Logo Tan Tee
Pudgy soft Navy logo tee
- S Pudgy soft Navy logo tee$20.00
- M Pudgy soft Navy logo tee$20.00
- L Pudgy soft Navy logo tee$20.00
- XL Pudgy soft Navy logo tee$20.00
- XXL Pudgy soft Navy logo tee$22.00
- S Pudgy soft Grey logo tee$20.00
- M Pudgy soft Grey logo tee$20.00
- L Pudgy soft Grey logo tee$20.00
- XL Pudgy soft Grey logo tee$20.00
- XXL Pudgy soft Grey logo tee$22.00