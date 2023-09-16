Pueblo Coffee - Springville 388 North Main Street
Drinks
Coffee
Drip Coffee
House blend of locally roasted beans that contains a fruity undertone.
Latte
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot Our lattes are a majority milk based beverage with your desired amount of expresso with many flavors to add in
Mocha
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot A latte style beverage with chocolate to make your day more sweet.
Americano
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot An espresso forward beverage with our locally roasted beans
Dirty Chai
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot Our Chai beverage with espresso to give you more energy.
Macchiato
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot Mainly milk with added flavors and espresso poured on top
Cappuccino
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot A light frothy sweet drink with our locally roasted beans.
*Mexican Mocha
12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot *Specialty Item* Mexican chocolate with espresso and milk
Cortadito
8 oz double shot with steamed milk and brown sugar
Frappe
a caffeinated blended iced beverage with your choice of flavors.
Matcha
An earthly sweet drink with ground green tea leaves.
Cold Brew
our cold brew concentrate with your choice of milk, and any other flavors that we offer.
Nitro Cold Brew
Horchata Cold Brew
Our house made horchata with hints of cinnamon mixed with our cold brew concentrate.
Horchata Latte
A sweet cinnamon beverage made with our house brewed horchata
Horchata Mocha
A sweet cinnamon chocolate latte for those who love a little bit of everything.
Chai
Our Chai concentrate with your choice of milk
Hot Chocolate
Our Mexican hot chocolate with your choice of steamed milk.
Tea
Numi Brand flavors of tea
Soft Drinks
Savory
Savory Kolaches
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A regular favorite.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Jalapeño
Our traditional mix of ground sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
Bacon Egg & Cheese Jalapeño
Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.
Mountain Man
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3
Mountain Man Jalapeño
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs, spiced with roasted diced jalapenos, and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a spicy man's heart <3
Steak Egg & Cheese
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers/onions mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, eggs, and hashbrowns. Literally get your proteins for the day in the palm of your hand.
Southwest Veggie Omelette
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
Denver Omelette
This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.
Sausage & Gravy
Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
Cajun Sausage
This one's a real southern treat. Comes with a cajun sausage link wrapped in our traditional dough, seasoned with paprika on top. Be ready for lots of flavor when you take a bite!
Meat Lovers Pizza
For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, and cream cheese to hold it all together. We don't hold back when it comes to kolaches.
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu - Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Two slices. Avocado, tomato slices, and everything bagel seasoning
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Chorizo, sausage, ham, and bacon
Breakfast Burrito
14" tortilla, egg, homestyle potatoes, cheese, chorizo, sausage, ham, bacon, and salsa
French Toast Combo
Three slices of French toast, two eggs, bacon or sausage, syrup, and powdered sugar
Chilaquiles
2 eggs, side of beans, chilaquiles, queso fresco, and crema Mexicana
Meat Lovers Omelette
Egg, cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, and a side of toast
Pueblo Omelette
Egg, cheese, mushrooms, chorizo, and a side of toast
Veggie Omelette
Egg, cheese, mushrooms, tomato, onion, spinach, bell peppers, and a side of toast
Plain Omelette
Egg, cheese, and a side of toast
Custom Omelette
Egg, cheese, choice of meat, choice of veggies, and a side of toast
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, or sausage, syrup, and powdered sugar