Popular Items

Kids Tacos Tejanitos
$8.00
Guacamole Dip
$8.00

Fresh guacamole made from scratch! Served with a fresh corn tortilla chips.

Chicken Fajitas
$23.00

Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Dinner

Appetizers

Camarones Aji
$12.00

Shrimp sautéed with white wine, garlic and Spanish herbs. Served with our homemade Southwest Chipotle sauce and slices of French bread.

Taquitos Tijuana
$8.00

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Nachos
$12.00

Served with Monterey jack cheese and topped with refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Fried Calamari
$14.00

Rings of calamari served with zucchini straws. Served with fresh lemon slices and Southwest chipotle sauce.

Queso Dip
$7.00

A blend of different quesos!

Chicken Tortilla soup
$12.00

Our traditional Mexican soup made with chicken base topped off with crispy tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack cheese.

Large Tortilla Soup
$16.00

Salads

Pueblos Salad
$12.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palms.

Taco Salad
$12.00

Served in a crispy flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad
$12.00

Served in a crispy flour tortilla topped and fresh fajita vegetables.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00

Pulled chicken and melted Monterey Jack Cheese.

Vegetable Quesadilla
$12.00

Grilled peppers, onions, and zucchini with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Bean Quesadilla
$12.00

Your choice between refried beans, black beans, or Charro beans.

Steak Quesadilla
$14.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Chorizo Quesadilla
$14.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Carnitas Quesadilla
$16.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla
$16.00

Served with pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese.

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon
$20.00

Flour tortillas rolled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with cebollines (scallions), guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Accompanied by Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.

Tacos Tejanos
$16.00

Three homemade crispy tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Tex-Mex Tacos
$18.00

Double soft corn tortillas, shredded beef topped with pico de gallo, grilled pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Flautas
$17.00

Three cripsy fried flour tortilla rolled up and filled with beef or chicken.

Tacos De Chorizo
$18.00

Double soft corn tortillas served with Argentinian chorizo topped off with pico de gallo, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Tacos
$18.00

Double corn tortillas served with braised pulled pork topped off with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Fish Tacos
$18.00

Grilled tilapia strips prepared with the chef's special seasoning. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade salsa.

Shrimp Tacos
$22.00

Aji style jumbo shrimp, topped with chopped lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles a la charra and Mexican rice.

Tacos Supreme
$26.00

Topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and shredded Monterey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and charro beans.

Enchiladas

Three enchiladas of your choosing served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Platter
$17.00

Three enchiladas of your choosing served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Tex-Mex Enchiladas
$20.00

Shredded beef enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas
$20.00

Scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat cooked with a creamy Tex-Mex seafood sauce.

Carnitas Enchiladas
$20.00

Braised pulled pork enchiladas

Chimichangas

A lightly fried burrito that comes with a side of mexican rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Beef Chimichanga
$17.00
Chicken Chimichanga
$17.00
Vegetable Chimichanga
$15.00
Seafood Chimichanga
$19.00
Tex Mex Chimichanga
$19.00
Carnitas Chimichanga
$19.00

Burritos

Bean Burrito
$14.00
Beef Burrito
$17.00
Chicken Burrito
$17.00
Vegetable Burrito
$15.00
Carnitas Burrito
$19.00
Seafood Burrito
$19.00
California Burrito
$17.00
Mexican Burrito
$19.00
Tex-Mex Burrito
$19.00

Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas
$18.00

Grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and potatoes served with a side of black beans, white rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas
$24.00

Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas
$26.00
Steak and Chicken Fajitas
$25.00
Chicken and shrimp Fajitas
$27.00
Steak And Shrimp Fajitas
$28.00
Three Amigos
$30.00

A combination of chicken, steak, and shrimp.

Jalisco Fajitas
$30.00

A choice between steak or chicken topped off with jumbo shrimp covered in our Aji sauce.

Seafood Fajitas
$30.00

A combination of tilapia, shrimp, and scallops! Seasoned and grilled to perfection.

SouthWest Fajitas
$28.00

Pueblos Signature Fajitas! A combination of steak, grilled chicken, and Argentinian chorizo! Topped off with a slice of grilled pineapple and our delicious southwest chipotle sauce!

Mexican Fajita Specials
$28.00

Steaks

A grilled 10 oz Ribeye steak topped with sauteed vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Carne Asada
$28.00

Skirt steak served over a bed of grilled vegetables. Accompanied with a side of scallions, pico de gal lo, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Lomo Saltado
$26.00

A Peruvian inspired dish that comes with strips of steak sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

El Caminante
$28.00

A grilled 10 oz ribeye steak cooked with a touch of garlic and white wine. Served with scallions, grilled vegetables, yucca, white rice, and black beans.

Bistec Latino
$28.00

A grilled 10 oz Ribeye steak topped with sauteed vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Carnitas Platter
$24.00

Braised pulled pork served with a cabbage blend, fried plantains, white rice, and black beans.

Poultry

Pollo Veracruz
$22.00

A grilled chicken breast covered with melted Monterey jack cheese and pico de gal lo. Served with a side salad, white rice and black beans.

Tex-Mex Pollo
$24.00

A grilled chicken breast topped off with zucchini, mushroom, green peppers, and carrots. Covered in our white queso dip served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Pollo Saltado
$26.00

Strips of grilled chicken sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.

Pollo Con Mole
$26.00Out of stock

Seafood

Marisco Saltado
$28.00

Shrimp and scallops sauteed with a seafood-based sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and French fries topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Pescado En salsa Cancun
$28.00

Grilled salmon covered in our seafood cancun sauce which is made with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Served with a side of grilled vegetables, white rice, and black beans.

Camarones Al Diablo
$24.00

Grilled shell-on jumbo shrimp seasoned with Mexican spices and topped off with our poblano sauce and grilled vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Tex-Mex

Chile Rellenos Platter
$22.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of a mixture of ground beef, potatoes, and carrots or a mixture of cheeses. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.

Homemade Tamales
$20.00

A traditional Mexican dish made with masa (corn base flour) cooked in a corn husk. Served with a side of refried beans and fried plantains.

Mexican Pizza
$16.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and a scoop of sour cream. Served with your choice of beef or chicken

Huevos Rancheros
$16.00

Two fried eggs served over a corn tortilla and chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo and your choice of either our green tomatillo base sauce or our tomato base ranchero sauce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders
$7.00
Kids Tacos Tejanitos
$8.00
Kids Quesadillas
$7.00
Kids Burrito
$8.00
Kids Chimichanga
$8.00
Kids Tacos Carbon
$10.00

Sides

Mexican Rice
$2.50
White Rice
$2.50
Refried Beans
$2.50
Black Beans
$3.50
Charro Beans
$3.50
French Fries
$4.00
Fried Yucca
$4.50
Fried Plantains
$4.00
Pico De Gallo
$2.50
Sour Cream
$1.00
Small Guacamole
$2.50
Small Side Of Pico De Gallo
$1.50
Toppings
$5.00
Chips
$1.50
Salsa
$1.50
Side Of Shredded Cheese
$2.00
Side Of Tortillas
$2.00
Side Of Hot Sauce
$1.50
Grilled Veggies
$3.00
Side Avocado
$3.50
Side Salad
$4.00
Grilled Jalapeños
$2.00
Small Side Of Cheese Dip
$4.00
Taco Shell
$2.00
Side Of Pickled Jalapeños
$1.00
Fresh Jalapeños
$2.00
Grilled Pineapple
$1.50
Side Of Chipotle
$0.50
Fried Egg
$4.00
Large Salsa To Go
$7.00
Large Chip
$7.00
Salsa
$2.50

Big Game Packages

First Down Package
$40.00Out of stock

Chips, salsa, and fresh Guacamole! Feeds 8-10 people.

Fajitas Package
$230.00Out of stock

Chicken and Steak Fajitas. Comes with warm tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and charro beans. This also comes with chips and salsa! Feeds 8-10 people. Please allow for an hour wait for this packaged to be prepped.

Tacos and Enchiladas Package
$190.00Out of stock

A combination of Crispy beef tacos and chicken enchiladas! This party pack includes 20 tacos and 20 enchiladas and an assortment of fresh sides. This package also includes chips and salsa. Feeds 8-10 people. This meal should take about an hour to be prepped.

Desserts

Sopapillas
$8.00
Flan
$8.00
Churros
$8.00
Fried Bananas
$8.00Out of stock
Tres Leches
$12.00Out of stock
Kids Ice Cream
$3.00Out of stock

Online Drink Menu

Margaritas

Jumbo Pueblos-Rita
$20.00

Our version of a traditional margarita!

Jumbo Jose's Margarita
$24.00

Jose Cuervo Gold tequila with a splash of Grand Marnier!

Jumbo Spicy Margarita
$24.00

Jalapeño infused tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Jumbo Guava Margarita
$24.00

Fresh guava juice, gold tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Jumbo Flavored Margarita
$24.00

Wine

Sangria
$18.00

A delicious red blend with a mixture of spirits!

Sangrita
$20.00

Half margarita, half sangria!

Private Event

Entree

Pizza
$25.00
Enchiladas
$25.00
Chimichanga
$25.00
Tacos al carbon
$25.00