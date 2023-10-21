Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill The Fields At Commonwealth
Dinner
Appetizers
Shrimp sautéed with white wine, garlic and Spanish herbs. Served with our homemade Southwest Chipotle sauce and slices of French bread.
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Served with Monterey jack cheese and topped with refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
Rings of calamari served with zucchini straws. Served with fresh lemon slices and Southwest chipotle sauce.
Fresh guacamole made from scratch! Served with a fresh corn tortilla chips.
A blend of different quesos!
Our traditional Mexican soup made with chicken base topped off with crispy tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack cheese.
Salads
Fresh mixed greens topped with red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palms.
Served in a crispy flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Served in a crispy flour tortilla topped and fresh fajita vegetables.
Quesadillas
Pulled chicken and melted Monterey Jack Cheese.
Grilled peppers, onions, and zucchini with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Your choice between refried beans, black beans, or Charro beans.
Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese.
Tacos
Flour tortillas rolled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with cebollines (scallions), guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Accompanied by Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Three homemade crispy tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Double soft corn tortillas, shredded beef topped with pico de gallo, grilled pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Three cripsy fried flour tortilla rolled up and filled with beef or chicken.
Double soft corn tortillas served with Argentinian chorizo topped off with pico de gallo, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Double corn tortillas served with braised pulled pork topped off with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Grilled tilapia strips prepared with the chef's special seasoning. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade salsa.
Aji style jumbo shrimp, topped with chopped lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles a la charra and Mexican rice.
Topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and shredded Monterey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and charro beans.
Enchiladas
Three enchiladas of your choosing served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Shredded beef enchiladas
Scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat cooked with a creamy Tex-Mex seafood sauce.
Braised pulled pork enchiladas
Chimichangas
Burritos
Fajitas
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and potatoes served with a side of black beans, white rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
A combination of chicken, steak, and shrimp.
A choice between steak or chicken topped off with jumbo shrimp covered in our Aji sauce.
A combination of tilapia, shrimp, and scallops! Seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Pueblos Signature Fajitas! A combination of steak, grilled chicken, and Argentinian chorizo! Topped off with a slice of grilled pineapple and our delicious southwest chipotle sauce!
Steaks
Skirt steak served over a bed of grilled vegetables. Accompanied with a side of scallions, pico de gal lo, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans, and warm flour tortillas.
A Peruvian inspired dish that comes with strips of steak sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
A grilled 10 oz ribeye steak cooked with a touch of garlic and white wine. Served with scallions, grilled vegetables, yucca, white rice, and black beans.
A grilled 10 oz Ribeye steak topped with sauteed vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Braised pulled pork served with a cabbage blend, fried plantains, white rice, and black beans.
Poultry
A grilled chicken breast covered with melted Monterey jack cheese and pico de gal lo. Served with a side salad, white rice and black beans.
A grilled chicken breast topped off with zucchini, mushroom, green peppers, and carrots. Covered in our white queso dip served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Strips of grilled chicken sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.
Seafood
Shrimp and scallops sauteed with a seafood-based sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and French fries topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Grilled salmon covered in our seafood cancun sauce which is made with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Served with a side of grilled vegetables, white rice, and black beans.
Grilled shell-on jumbo shrimp seasoned with Mexican spices and topped off with our poblano sauce and grilled vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Tex-Mex
Two poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of a mixture of ground beef, potatoes, and carrots or a mixture of cheeses. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
A traditional Mexican dish made with masa (corn base flour) cooked in a corn husk. Served with a side of refried beans and fried plantains.
Lightly fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and a scoop of sour cream. Served with your choice of beef or chicken
Two fried eggs served over a corn tortilla and chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo and your choice of either our green tomatillo base sauce or our tomato base ranchero sauce.
Kids Menu
Sides
Big Game Packages
Chips, salsa, and fresh Guacamole! Feeds 8-10 people.
Chicken and Steak Fajitas. Comes with warm tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and charro beans. This also comes with chips and salsa! Feeds 8-10 people. Please allow for an hour wait for this packaged to be prepped.
A combination of Crispy beef tacos and chicken enchiladas! This party pack includes 20 tacos and 20 enchiladas and an assortment of fresh sides. This package also includes chips and salsa. Feeds 8-10 people. This meal should take about an hour to be prepped.
Online Drink Menu
Margaritas
Our version of a traditional margarita!
Jose Cuervo Gold tequila with a splash of Grand Marnier!
Jalapeño infused tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.
Fresh guava juice, gold tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.