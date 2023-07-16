Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
LUNCH MENU
Express Lunch
Lunch Specialties
Pollo Con Queso
Speedy Gonzales
Nachos Real
Chimichanga
Nachos Fajita
Huevos Mexicanos
Burrito Real
Guiso Mexicano
Lunch Nachos
Huevos Con Chorizo
Pollo Mexicano
Huevos Rancheros
Burrito California
Pollo Poblano
Taco Salad
Pollo Loco
Lunch Flautas
FOOD
Appetizers
Guacamole Casero
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, salt and lime.
Mexi Egg Rolls
Four Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, red pepper and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla.
Puente Grande Sampler
Four wings, two shredded beef or chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, mexi egg rolls, bean and cheese nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Mango Guacamole
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, mango, lime and salt.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, pico de gallo, lime and avocado slices.
Choriqueso
A mouthwatering cheese dip topped with chorizo.
(6) Buffalo Wings
(12) Buffalo Wings
Papas Locas
French fries topped with ground beef, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.
Dips
Fajitas
Fajitas
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Nachos Con Fajitas
Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.
1/2 Nachos Faj
Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.
Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with meat sauteed in onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Mar & Tierra
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo sauteed with onions.
Fajitas Haw
sauteed with onions, peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.
Quesadilla Fajita
A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes and choice of meat. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Fajitas X2
Vegetarians
Burrito Vegetarian
10-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with cheese sauce.
Chimichanga Vegetarian
a deep fried flour tortilla filled with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Nachos Vegetarian
Cheese nachos topped with sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce.
Quesadilla Rellena
A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of 2 fillings. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Vegetarian Fajitas
sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.