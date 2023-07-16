Popular Items

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Pollo Con Queso

$11.99

Fajitas

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

LUNCH MENU

Express Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

$8.99

Lunch Taco Salad Fajita

$8.99

Chalupa Lunch

$6.99

Tostaguac Lunch

$6.99

Taco Lunch

$6.99

Enchilada Lunch

$6.99

Tostada Lunch

$6.99

Cheese Quesa Lunch

$6.99

Tamale Lunch

$6.99

Special No. 1

$7.25

Special No. 2

$7.25

Special No. 3

$7.25

Special No. 4

$7.25

Lunch Specialties

Pollo Con Queso

$8.99

Speedy Gonzales

$6.99

Nachos Real

$8.99

Chimichanga

$7.99

Nachos Fajita

$8.99

Huevos Mexicanos

$7.99

Burrito Real

$8.99

Guiso Mexicano

$9.99

Lunch Nachos

$8.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

Pollo Mexicano

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Burrito California

$8.99

Pollo Poblano

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Pollo Loco

$8.99

Lunch Flautas

$7.99

FOOD

Appetizers

Guacamole Casero

$7.99

Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, salt and lime.

Mexi Egg Rolls

$7.99

Four Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, red pepper and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla.

Puente Grande Sampler

$14.99

Four wings, two shredded beef or chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, mexi egg rolls, bean and cheese nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Mango Guacamole

$7.25

Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, mango, lime and salt.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Served with rice, pico de gallo, lime and avocado slices.

Choriqueso

$7.99

A mouthwatering cheese dip topped with chorizo.

(6) Buffalo Wings

$6.99

(12) Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Papas Locas

$7.99

French fries topped with ground beef, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.

Dips

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$4.99+

Puente Dip

$5.99

Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo.

Spinach Dip

$5.29+

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Fajitas

Fajitas

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Nachos Con Fajitas

$10.99

Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.

1/2 Nachos Faj

$8.99

Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.

Taco Salad Fajita

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with meat sauteed in onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Mar & Tierra

$14.94+

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo sauteed with onions.

Fajitas Haw

$12.99+

sauteed with onions, peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.

Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes and choice of meat. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Fajitas X2

Vegetarians

Burrito Vegetarian

$10.49

10-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with cheese sauce.

Chimichanga Vegetarian

$10.49

a deep fried flour tortilla filled with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Nachos Vegetarian

$10.49

Cheese nachos topped with sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of 2 fillings. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Three enchiladas filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.

A. Chalupa, cheese enchilada and beans

$8.99

B. Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce

$9.99

C. Bean burrito, bean and cheese tostada and cheese enchilada

$9.99

D. Bean Burrito, cheese quesadilla and chalupa

$9.99

E. Cheese enchilada, Cheese quesadilla and rice

$9.99

Combinations

#1 One Taco, Two Enchiladas And Rice

$9.95

#2 One Taco, One Enchilada And One Chalupa

$9.95

#3 One Enchilada, One Taco And One Chile Poblano

$9.95

#4 Two Tacos, One Enchilada And One Chile Con Queso

$9.95

#5 Two Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#6 One Enchilada, One Taco, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#7 One Enchilada, One Chile Poblano, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#8 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#9 One Enchilada, One Chalupa And Rice

$9.95

#10 Two Tacos, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#11 One Burrito, One Taco And One Enchilada

$9.95

#12 One Chalupa, One Chile Poblano And Beans

$9.95

#13 One Enchilada, One Burrito And One Chile Poblano

$9.95

#14 One Taco, One Chile Poblano And One Chalupa

$9.95

#15 One Burrto, One Enchilada And Tamale

$9.95

#16 One Chalupa, One Chile Poblano And One Burrito

$9.95

#17 One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#18 One Chalupa, One Chile Poblano And One Enchilada

$9.95

#19 One Chalupa, One Burrito And One Enchilada

$9.95

#20 One Chile Poblano, One Taco, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#21 One Taco, One Burrito And One Chalupa

$9.95

#22 One Burrito, One Chile Poblano And One Taco

$9.95

#23 One Taco, One Burrito, Rice And Beans

$9.95

#24 One Chile Poblano, One Burrito And Rice

$9.95

#25 One Chalupa, One Taco And One Tostada

$9.95

Nachos

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Nachos Steak

$10.99

Nachos Mix Aza

$10.99

Nachos Beef

$7.99

Nachos Cheese

$5.99

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Nachos Beef & Beans

$8.99

Nachos Beans

$6.99

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Nachos Beans & Chorizo

$8.99

Nachos Carnitas

$10.99

Nachos Pastor

$10.99

Nacho Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 Nachos

1/2 Nachos Grilled Chicken

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Steak

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Grilled Mix

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Beef

$5.99

1/2 Nachos Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Nachos Shredded Chicken

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Beef & Beans

$5.99

1/2 Nachos Beans

$4.99

1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Beans & Chorizo

$6.99

1/2 Nachos Carnitas

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Pastor

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Shimp

$9.99

Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Acapulco Salad

$11.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.49

Grilled Mix Salad

$9.49

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

$11.99

Pollo Real

$11.99

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

Pollo Chipotle

$11.99

Sauteed Chicken

$11.99

Pollo Poblano

$11.99

Pollo Ligero

$11.49

Pollo Loco

$11.99

1/2 Pollo Con Queso

$8.99

Pollo Charro

$11.99

Entomatadas

$10.99

Seafood

Shrimp Acapulco

$13.99

Order Tacos

$11.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$13.99

Los Cabos

$13.99

Shrimp Al Ajo

$13.99

Seafood Combo

$13.99

Burrito Real With Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp Al Guajillo

$13.99

Shrimp & Chorizo Nachos

$12.49

Shrimp Chipotle

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Enchiladas With Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp Jalisco

$13.99

Sm Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Lg Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.99

Grilled Filet

$13.99

Shrimp Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$13.99

Filet Tampiqueno

$13.99

Filet Veracruz

$13.99

Filet Al Ajo

$13.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

(2) Quesadilla

Grande Quesa

$11.99

Grande Quesa Grilled

$12.99

Grande Quesa Shrimp

$14.99

Side Orders

Rice

$2.49

Beans

$2.49

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Cheesy Rice

$5.49

Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Jalapenos

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

Tomato

$1.25

Avocado

$3.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Fries

$1.25

Pico Mango

$2.49

Grilled Steak

$7.42

Chicharrones

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.42

Grilled Mixed

$7.42

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$7.99

Grilled Japaleno

$1.25

Bañaos (4)

$4.99

Grilled Onion

$1.25

Grilled mushrooms

$1.25

Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

Whole Beans

$2.49

California Vegetables

$3.49

Tortillas Flour

$0.75

Tortillas Corn

$0.75

Beef Ribs

$5.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.95

Bacon Shrimp (12)

$10.99

Bacon Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Cactus

$2.00

Pico Large

$4.49

Sour Cream Large

$3.25

Bacon

$2.25

Brocoli

$2.49

Grilled Pepper

$1.25

Lime

$0.45

Ground Beef

$5.99

Large Cheesy Rice

$7.99

Grilled Pineapple

$2.49

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Large Mango Pico

$4.50

Chorizo

$4.99

Grilled Poblano

$1.25

Cilantro

$0.45

Large Rice

$4.49

Large Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Large Beans

$4.98

Burritos

Burrito California

$11.99

Burrito Fajita

$11.99

Burrito Del Mar

$12.99

Burrito Verde

$10.99

Burrito Real

$10.99

Burrito Special

$7.99

Burritos Deluxe

$10.99

Burrito Gigante

$11.99

Burrito La Frontera

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano

$8.49

On The Grill

Milanesa

$11.49

Alambres

Parrillada

$13.49

Parrillada X2

$22.99

Grilled Quesa Rellena

$9.99

Quesa Rellena Shrimp

$10.99

Carne Asada

$11.49

Chile Colorado

$11.49

Alambre X2

$22.99

Steak

Guiso Mexicano

$13.99

Arandas Special

$14.99

Los Compadres

$14.99

Steak With Shrimp

$16.99

Chicken With Shrimp

$16.99

Sirloin Deluxe

$15.99

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Steak Mexicano

$14.99

Steak Tampiqueno

$12.49

Pork

Chile Verde

$11.99

Chile Rojo

$11.99

Chuletas Mexicanas

$11.99

Chuletas De Puerco

$10.99

Carnitas

$11.99

A La Carta

Burrito

$5.99

(2) Burrito

$7.25

Enchilada

$2.49

(3) Enchilada

$7.49

Beef Taco

$1.99

(3) Beef Taco

$5.99

Chalupa

$3.99

(2) Chalupa

$6.49

Tostada

$3.95

(2) Tostada

$6.49

Chicken Taco

$2.25

(3) Chicken Taco

$6.75

Steak Taco

$2.75

Grilled Chicken Taco

$2.75

Tamale

$2.99

(3) Tamale

$8.99

Chimichanga Carte

Chile Poblano Carte

$4.99

(2) Chile Poblano Carte

$9.99

Tostaguac

$3.95

(2) Tostaguac

$6.49

Enchilada W/shrimp

$3.50

Taco W/shrimp

$3.50

Taco W/fish

$3.50

8 Oz Salsa

$0.75

20 Oz Salsa

$3.99

Chips

$0.75

Chips And Salsa

$1.00

Salsa 32oz

$6.99

Taco Pastor

$3.25

Flauta

$1.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.25

Taco Carnitas

$3.25

Tacos

Tacos Style

$10.99

Molcajete Special

$16.49

Shrimp Molcajete Special

$18.99

Antojitos Tradicionales

Nachos Real

$10.99

1/2 Nachos Real

$8.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.49

Mexican Hamburger

$8.49

Chimichanga

$10.99

Chiles Poblanos

$11.99

Special Dinner

$12.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

Chimichanga Supremas

$12.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.99

Flautas

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.95

Enchiladas Tapatias

$10.99

Guadalajara

$9.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Xango

$5.95

Sopapilla

$3.99

Chocolate Chimichanga

$5.99

Churros Con Nieve

$6.50

KIDS

Pollo Con Queso

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Pizza Bites

$5.99

Tenders

$5.99

Taco

$5.99

Enchilada

$5.99

Burrito

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

Taco Salad

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Hotdog

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Nachos

Camaron Acapulco

$8.99

Arroz Y Frijol

$2.99

FAVORITE NEW DISHES

Quesadilla Puente

Quesa Puente Chicken

$7.99

Quesa Puente Steak

$7.99

Quesa Puente Mix

$7.99

Quesa Puente Shrimp

$8.99

Los Pilares

#1 Ribeye Steak

$19.99

#2 Ribeye Steak

$18.99

#3 Ribeye Steak

$22.99

Pollo Guanajuato

Pollo Guanajuato

$12.99

El Jefe

El Jefe

$12.99

Juana Special!

Juana Chicken

$11.99

Juana Steak

$11.99

El Banao

El Banao

$14.99

San Pedro

San Pedro

$13.99

Lunch San Pedro

$8.99

El Ranchero

El Ranchero

$12.99

Quesos Fundidos

Queso Fun Chorizo

$9.99

Queso Fun Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Queso Fun Steak

$9.99

Queso Fun Grill Mix

$9.99

Queso Fun Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Queso Fun Steak Fajita

$10.99

Queso Fun Vegetable

$8.99

Queso Fun Shrimp

$11.99

BEVERAGES

Sodas

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Juices/Milk

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99