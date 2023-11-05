Happy Hour Everyday 4-6 pm
Puerto Vallarta - Islamorada
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Small Queso Dip$4.25
- Queso Dip$7.75
- Small Guacamole$4.75
- Guacamole$8.75
- Small Bean Dip$3.50
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Chips & Salsa TO GO
- Tostada de Ceviche$8.00
Fish or Shrimp ceviche, red onions, pico de gallo & avocado slices served on a flat crispy corn tortilla.
- Vallarta Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & your choice of topping.
- Small Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla with your choice of filling.
- Large Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with your choice of filling.
- Small Ceviche Vallarta$15.99
Diced Fish/Shrimp, cured in lime juice & mixed with red onion, cilantro, tomato, and fresh avocado slices.
- Large Ceviche Vallarta$22.99
Diced Fish/Shrimp, cured in lime juice & mixed with red onion, cilantro, tomato, and fresh avocado slices.
Burritos/Enchiladas
- Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla rolled & filled with cheese, beans, and your choice of filling. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$11.00
Flour tortilla rolled & filled with cheese, beans & your choice filling. Deep fried to perfection and served with rice and beans.
- Wet Burrito$11.00
A burrito smothered with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of sauce., served with rice and beans. Tricolor will include both red and green sauce.
- Fiesta Burrito$11.00
A burrito filled with beans, cheese, and your choice of protein. Topped with sauteed bell pepper, onion, tomato, carrot, & melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Ranchero Burrito$11.00
The ultimate burrito filled with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Burrito$15.00
Two favorites combined into one! A jumbo flour tortilla burrito filled with beans, cheese, sauteed bell peppers & onions with your choice of filling.
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Mexican rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, & pico de gallo combined in a bowl with your choice of protein.
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rojas$13.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with red guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Tricolor$14.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies. Topped with extra green tomatillo sauce and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Mole Enchiladas$13.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled with beans and cheese. Topped with sauteed bell peppers, onion, tomato, carrot, and green sauce. Served with cilantro rice and beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.99
Three flour tortillas rolled & filled with our seafood stuffing. Smothered in green sauce and topped with onions, cilantro, cheese, & avocado slices. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
- Enchiladas Vallarta$19.99
Three corn tortillas rolled & filled with our seafood stuffing. Smothered in chipotle sauce and with a cheese stuffed poblano pepper on the side. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
- Cheese Dip Enchiladas***$18.50
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with our melted white queso sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Mexicanismo
- Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken.
- Three For Me$14.99
One crispy ground beef taco, a chicken flauta, and a red beef enchilada topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Combinacion de Lujo$16.99
Ultimate combo! A red sauce cheese quesadilla, one chicken flauta, one crispy ground beef taco, and one chicken chalupa. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese & served with rice and beans.
- Flautas$15.99
Three crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese and served with rice and beans.
- Chalupas Vallarta$15.99
Three flat, crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Americanos$13.99
Three crispy tacos filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese and served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Tradicionales$14.99
Choose your tortilla (corn, flour, or crispy) filled with your choice of protein. Topped with cilantro, onion, & avocado slices and served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Con Queso$17.99
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a bed of mexican rice and smothered with cheese dip on top.
- Carne Asada Tampiquena$22.99
Grilled skirt steak accompanied with a green chicken enchilada, guacamole, and side salad. Served with rice and beans.
- Mar Y Tierra$23.99
A delicious combination featuring grilled chicken, skirt steak, and grilled shrimp skewer. Served with rice and beans.
- Taquitos on the Grill$10.99
Flour tortilla wrapped and filled with melted cheese, beans, and your choice protein. Served grilled and with rice and beans.
- Tamales$13.99
Two tamales filled with chicken or pork and covered with green sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Chile Relleno$12.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with mozzarella cheese & your choice filling. Smothered in our green sauce and served with rice and beans.
- Fiesta Smothered Chicken$16.99
A grilled chicken topped with cheese, sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomato, and carrot. Served with rice and beans.
- Winter Sabana$21.99
A grilled steak smothered in melted mozzarella cheese, refried beans, and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
- Veggie Fajita$14.99
Combination of grilled bell peppers. grilled onions, tomato, and carrot.
- Chicken Fajita$18.99
- Steak Fajita$20.99
- Shrimp Fajita$18.99
- Mahi Mahi Fajita$19.99
- Snapper Fajita$20.99
- Mixed Fajita$19.99
Combination of chicken and steak fajita.
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$20.99
- Combo Fajita$23.99
Combination of chicken, steak, and shrimp fajita.
- 3 Way Fajita$22.99
Combination of chicken, steak, and pork fajita.
- Mahi Mahi & Shrimp Fajita$23.99
- Snapper & Shrimp Fajita$24.99
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$20.99
- Steak & Shrimp Fajita$21.99
- Chicken Fajita for 2$28.50
- Steak Fajita for 2$31.50
- Mix Fajita for 2$29.50
- Mahi Fajita for 2$26.50
- Snapper Fajita for 2$26.99
- Shrimp Fajita for 2$28.50
- Mahi-Shrimp Fajita for 2$33.50
- Snapper-Shrimp Fajita for 2$33.99
- Chicken-Shrimp Fajita for 2$30.99
- Steak-Shrimp Fajita for 2$29.50
- Combo Fajita for 2$35.99
- 3 Way Fajita for 2$33.50
- Veggie Fajita for 2$22.99
Seafood
- Small Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
Shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
- Small Campechana$16.99
Shrimp and Octopus, served in our homemade cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
- Return to Life$24.99
Shrimp, Octopus, and Fish ceviche served in our homemade cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
- Shrimp Skewers$16.99
Marinated shrimp skewers with grilled slices of red onion & green bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.
- Whole Red Snapper$30.00
A signature favorite! Whole Red Snapper deliciously marinated & fried to crispy perfection. Served with cilantro rice & salad.
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$19.99
Shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
- Large Campechana$24.99
Shrimp and Octopus, served in our homemade cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.
- Vallarta Mahi Tacos$17.99
Grilled adobo marinated Mahi Mahi filets, topped with lettuce, pickled red onion, * chipotle aioli. Served with cilantro rice & salad and your choice tortilla.
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Three grilled fish tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro & avocado slices. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.99
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro & avocado slices. Served with rice and beans.
- Seafood Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with a diced seafood medley & cheese, topped with our chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
- Paella$26.99
Seafood medley of shrimp, fish, crab, calamari, mussels, and veggies cooked with rice.
- Mariscada del Mar$28.00
Seafood medley of shrimp, fish, crab, calamari, mussels, and veggies served atop a salad.
- Octopus Tacos$16.00
Three grilled octopus tacos served with your choice tortilla and topped with cilantro, onion, & avocado.
- Chile del Mar$16.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with our seafood mix and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green sauce and served with cilantro rice and salad.
Soup/Salad
- Seafood Soup$19.99
A mix of shrimp, fish, mussels, calamari, and crab cooked in our homemade broth with sliced carrots, bell peppers, onions, & cilantro.
- Seafood Soup for 2$21.99
A mix of shrimp, fish, mussels, calamari, and crab cooked in our homemade broth with sliced carrots, bell peppers, onions, & cilantro.
- Shrimp Soup$14.99
Homemade broth with shrimp, sliced carrots, bell peppers, onions, cilantro & Mexican spices.
- Fish Soup$14.99
Homemade broth with fish filets, sliced carrots, bell peppers, onions, cilantro & Mexican spices.
- Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken cooked in chicken broth with diced carrot, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with shredded cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.
- Tortilla Soup$11.99
Shredded chicken cooked in chicken broth with diced carrot, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with shredded cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.
- Signature Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onion, carrot, avocado slices & vinaigrette dressing.
A La Carte
Sides and Sauces
- Side Mexican Rice$3.00
- Side Green Rice$3.00
- Side Refried Beans$3.00
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.00
- Side Rice and Beans$3.00
- Side Fries$5.50
- Side Salad$2.50
- 2 oz Guacamole$2.50
- Avocado Slices$2.50
- Side Sauce
- Side Cheese$0.75
- Side Lettuce$0.75
- Side Tomato
- Side Onions
- Side Cilantro$0.75
- Side Bell Peppers
- Side Lime$0.50
- Side Dressing
- 1 Toreado$0.75
- Side Fresh Jalapeno$0.50
- Side Vinegar Jalapeno
- Side Carrots$0.75
- Extra Tortilla$1.00
- Side Pineapple$0.75
- Extra Chips$2.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.25
Kids
- Kids Baby Burrito$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, and your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans.
- Kids Carne Asada$9.99
Grilled skirt steak served with rice and beans.
- Kids Chicken Fajita$8.99
Chicken fajita cooked with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, side of shredded cheese and your choice tortilla.
- Kids Steak Fajita$8.99
Steak fajita cooked with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, side of shredded cheese and your choice tortilla.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Breaded chicken strips served with a side of fries.
- Kids Grilled Chicken$7.99
Grilled chicken breast served with rice and beans.
- Kids Quesadilla$7.99
Two flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and served with rice & beans.
- Kids Tacos$7.99
Two tacos filled with your choice of protein and tortilla. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice & beans.