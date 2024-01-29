Puerto Vallarta Middletown
Featured Items
- Enchiladas Rancheras$18.99
Two traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
- Mexican Quesadilla$13.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Expresso Burrito$15.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with pork “chile verde”, rice, beans, and baked cheese. Smothered with our delicious red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco.
Main Menu
Antojitos
- Chile con queso$9.99
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.
- Fiesta Platter$15.49
A sampling of our tasty favorites: toasty nachos, mini quesadilla, taquitos, mini flautas, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of meat: chicken or picadillo.
- Guacamole en Molcajete$14.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
- Mexican Lettuce Wraps$17.99
PORK OR CHICKEN Your choice of adobo marinated pork or chicken, cooked with fresh pineapple chunks, served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves. CARNE ASADA OR SHRIMP Your choice of carne asada or shrimp served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves.
- Queso fundido$12.49
Melted Chihuahua and Manchego cheeses topped with ground Chorizo and Poblano peppers. Enjoy this dish with warm corn tortillas.
- Super Nachos$14.29
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos Paseados$9.99
- Taquitos Lindos$10.99
- Vallarta Wings$13.99
8 pieces – chicken wings with a mild mexican spice rub. Served with ranch dressing.
Sopas
- Sopa de Albondigas$13.49
A delicious mexican soup made with fresh-minted beef and pork meatballs with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth. Diced onions, fresh mint, oregano and warm tortillas to further enhance this flavorful soup.
- Sopa de Camarones$28.99
1 lb. Of shrimp in a mildly spiced seafood broth with mixed vegetables and fresh cilantro.
- Sopa de Tortilla$11.99
Hot and hearty chunks of tender chicken and fresh avocado are teamed up with crisp tortillas and cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Ensaladas
- Ensalada Ranchera$18.99
- Fajita Ensalada$18.99
Marinated chicken or steak, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, peppers, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Taco Ensalada$13.99
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or beans; topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Vallarta Caesar$18.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, queso fresco and avocados.
Pollo
- Arroz con Pollo$22.99
Our signature item! Tender sliced chicken breast specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions and green peppers served on a bed of rice with melted monterrey jack cheese, topped with our special mild sauce and garnished with avocado and tomato.
- Arroz Vallarta$24.49
Sautéed shrimp, tender chicken and sliced top sirloin steak topped with chile con queso. Served with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms over a bed of rice.
- Chicken Carnitas$21.49
Sliced grilled chicken breast, in a fresh homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, and spices, served with spanish rice and beans.
- Pollo a la Crema$22.99
Skinless chicken cooked in authentic mexican sour cream sauce, green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Serve with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$23.49
Grilled boneless and skinless butterflied chicken breast marinated with citrus juices, achiote and other spices, topped with green peppers and sautéed onions.
- Pollo Unión$22.99
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in mexican spices, tomatoes, onions, roasted chile peppers, potato wedges with rice and a fresh tossed salad.
- Stir-fry Mexicano$22.99
Sliced chicken breast specially prepared, on a bed of rice, with fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, broccoli, carrots and celery, topped with melted cheese.
Fajitas
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.99+
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$23.99+
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$23.99+
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$23.99+
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
- Chef Armando's Fajitas$25.99+
Our most popular fajita! If you can't decide between steak, chicken, or shrimp, why not have them all. Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas
Carnes
- Carne a la Chicana$21.99
Lean strips of top sirloin, sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, spices and a house salsa.
- Carne Asada$23.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Carnitas de Puerco$22.99
A mexican tradition! Nicely seasoned roast pork served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Carnitas de Res$21.99
Sliced top sirloin, grilled and sautéed with green peppers, onions and spices in a red sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
- Lomo Asado Mixto$29.49
A perfect steak and shrimp combination. New york steak, flame-broiled with tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans, topped with fresh garlic shrimp.
- Steak Encebollado$29.99
Grilled 10 oz. New york strip sliced up with onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice, refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of tortillas.
- Steak Tampiqueña$27.49
Grilled 10 oz. New york strip served with a chicken enchilada covered in mole sauce.
- Tacos al Carbón$22.49
Three marinated corn tortillas filled with flame broiled tender skirt steak, served with pico de gallo and queso fresco.
- Tacos al Pastor$22.49
Three marinated corn tortillas, filled with diced pork that has been marinated in red wine vinegar, pineapple, select spices and chile ancho. The flavor is further enhanced with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Chamorro Pibil$30.99
- Tacos Carne Asada$16.00
Mariscos
- Camarones a la Diabla$22.99
1/2 lb. of shrimp, served with our spicy house salsa, spanish rice, beans and mushrooms.
- Camarones a la Plancha$22.49
Eight large mexican shrimp, grilled and sautéed with garlic butter. Served on a bed of rice, with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$22.99
1/2 lb. Of shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic and spices, served with rice and beans.
- Camarones Chipotle$24.99
Large shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, mushrooms and our homemade chipotle sauce accompanied with white rice and a fresh tossed salad.
- Camarones Mazatlan$24.00
- Camarones Mexicanos$22.99
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers on a bed of rice with monterrey jack cheese, garnished with tomatoes and avocado.
- Camarones mi Tierra$28.99
Sautéed shrimp butterflied in the shell cooked in a spicy red sauce with roasted red chiles, served with white rice and a salad. ¡muy delicioso!
- Campechana$26.99
- Chicharron de Calamares$17.99
Breaded fried squid served with Puerto Vallarta salsa
- Chimichanga de Mar$21.49
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, sautéed onions, and fresh tomatoes. Topped with a delicious “chile con queso” sauce and served with rice and beans.
- Cóctel de Camarones$20.99
- Huachinango Frito$27.49
- Jalea a la Cazuela$28.99
- Pescado Sudado Mixto$36.99
Pan-fried tilapia covered in a seafood broth with onions, tomatoes and a mixture of seafood: clams, scallops, octopus, shrimp and new zealand green-shell mussels. This dish is served with white rice.
- Picante de Mar$34.99
- Siete Mares$31.99
- Tacos de Pescado$22.99
Three soft flour tortillas filled with marinated grilled fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and coleslaw. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Platos Vegetarianos
- Burrito Vegetariano$14.99
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
- Enchiladas Rio Bravo$18.29
Popeye-approved! Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach, mushrooms, and fresh veggies topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, garnished with sour cream and avocado.
- El Jardin Burrito$14.99
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
- Laredo Quesadilla$18.99
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Mexican Veggie Wraps$16.99
Garden fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes seasoned with cilantro and served pinto beans, salsa verde, and four crisp lettuce leaves.
- Taquitos with Potatoes$9.49
Small crisp tortillas rolled with our fresh marinated potatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
Dinner Specials
- Camarones Mazatlan$24.00
- Jalea de Mariscos$23.99
- Mexican Trio$38.99
Carne asada, pollo asado, garlic shrimp
- Molcajete Tonala$40.00
Grilled chicken, carne asada, chorizo, nopales, pork loin, pork rinds, melted cheese, warm tortillas, charro beans
- Piedra de Juan$28.99
- Pierna de Puerco$24.99
A mexican tradition! Nicely seasoned roast pork served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Puerto Vallarta Special$31.00
- Siete Mares$33.99
Burritos
- Burrito Toluca$16.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, mexican sausage (chorizo), with rice and refried beans, topped with our chile con queso and salsa mexicana.
- Burrito Vegetariano$12.99
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
- Carne Asada Burrito$19.99
- Carnitas Burrito$21.00
Sliced grilled top sirloin steak with green peppers and onions rolled in a flour tortilla. Top off with guacamole and sour cream. This dish is served with rice and beans.
- Deluxe Burrito$13.99
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
- El Jardin Burrito$14.99
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
- Macho Burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
- Pollo Asado Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and vegetables, rice and whole beans, smothered with salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Expresso Burrito$15.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with pork “chile verde”, rice, beans, and baked cheese. Smothered with our delicious red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco.
Quesadillas
- California Quesadilla$14.99
Large flour tortilla folded over and stuffed with cheddar cheese, mild peppers and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo, topped with more melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$19.49
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Laredo Quesadilla$18.99
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Mexican Quesadilla$13.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Quesadilla$18.00
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Camarón$19.99
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with sautéed shrimp, celery, onions, tomato and spices, topped with melted monterrey jack cheese and our creamy mushroom sauce. This creation is garnished with sour cream, sliced avocado and pico de gallo.
- Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$18.99
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken breast, sautéed in poblano style mole sauce.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$18.99
Two traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
- Enchiladas Rio Bravo$18.29
Popeye-approved! Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach, mushrooms, and fresh veggies topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, garnished with sour cream and avocado.
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.99
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce, melted monterrey jack cheese and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Bandera$18.99
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with green (tomatillo), white (chile con queso), and red (special enchilada) sauce, accompanied with black beans and white rice.
Moles
- Mole California$20.99
Braised skinless chicken strips in a sweet peanut butter based sauce with a hint of chocolate.
- Mole Poblano$23.49
Authentic poblano style grilled skinless chicken breast, dressed with a combination of poblano peppers, chocolate, spices and fresh apples resulting in a mysteriously dark, bittersweet sauce.
Drinks
- Soft Drinks$3.99
- Apple Juice$3.85
- Chololate Milk$3.85
- Cranberry Juice$3.85
- Daquiri Vrgn$6.75
- Hot Tea$3.85
- Ice Tea$3.85
- Lemonade$3.85
- Mary Vrgn$4.75
- Milk$3.85
- Mojito Virgin$7.95
- O.J. Plain$3.85
- Pina Col Vrgn$7.25
- Pineapple Plain$3.90
- Rita Vrgn Flvr$6.75
- Rita Vrgn Reg$6.25
- Shirly Temple$3.99
- Strw Col Vrgn$6.25
- Strw Daq Vrgn$6.25
- Tomato/Clamato juice$3.90
- Tonic Plain$3.99
- Michelada Virgin$5.00
- Coffe$3.50
After Dinner Drinks
Beer
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Corona Premier$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Modelo Negra$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- Sol$7.00
- Superior$7.00
- Tecate$7.00
- Victoria$7.00
- XX Amber$7.00
- XX Lager$7.00
- Corona Zero$5.50
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Bud Light Lime$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Samuel Adams$6.00
- O'Doul's$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Blue Moon$7.00+
- Pacifico$7.00+
- XX Amber$7.00+
- Heineken$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
Tequila
- 1800$9.00+
- 3 Generaciones$12.00+
- 7 Leguas$12.00+
- Altos Olmeca$10.00+
- Avion$10.00+
- Cabo Wabo$10.00+
- Casa Noble$12.00+
- Casamigos$13.00+
- Cazadores$9.00+
- Centenario$11.00+
- Chaya$13.00+
- Chinaco$10.00+
- Cielo$11.00+
- Cincoro$19.00+
- Clase Azul$22.00+
- Corazon$10.00+
- Corralejo$10.00+
- Corzo$13.00+
- Del Dueno Anejo$12.00+
- Deleon$12.00+
- Don Julio$11.00+
- El Charro$10.00+
- El Jimador$9.00+
- El Tesoro$11.00+
- Espolon$10.00+
- Gran Centenario$10.00+
- Gran Orendain$11.00+
- Herradura$11.00+
- Herradura Antigua$10.00+
- Hornitos$9.00+
- Hotel California$11.00+
- House Tequila$9.00
- Jose Cuervo$9.50+
- Kah$11.00+
- Maestro Dobel$12.00+
- Mi Campo$9.00+
- Milagro$9.00+
- Milagro Select$13.00+
- Olmeca Altos$9.00+
- Partida$12.00+
- Patron$11.00+
- Porfidio$13.00+
- Pueblo Viejo$10.00+
- Roca Patron$16.00+
- Sauza Conmemorativo$10.00+
- Sauza Hornitos$10.00+
- Siempre$12.00+
- Tanteo Jalapeno$12.00
- Teremana$11.00+
- Tezon$10.00+
- Tierras$10.00+
- Tres Generaciones$12.00+
Premium Tequila
- Avion Reserva 44$30.00
- Cazadores Extra Anejo$18.00
- Clase Azul Extra Anejo$200.00
- Corralejo 1821$32.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Don Julio Real$80.00
- Gran Corralejo$30.00
- Gran Patron Burdeos$75.00
- Gran Patron Piedra$55.00
- Gran Patron Platinum$40.00
- Herradura Seleccion Suprema$55.00
- Hornitos Cristalino$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva$30.00
- Patron Estate Release$30.00
- Patron Extra Anejo$20.00
- Patron Guillermo del Toro$150.00
- Avion Reserva Cristalino$40.00
- 1800 Anejo Cristalino$15.00
- Centenario Cristalino 1oz$15.00
Wine
Sangria
Whiskey
Catering
- Appetizer Tray$85.00
Two orders each of chicken quesadillas, wings, jalapeño poppers and taquitos lindos with all the fixings. Feeds 6-8.
- Mini Burrito Tray$70.00
12 mini burritos with your choice of veggies, chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Feeds 6-8.
- Enchilada Tray$70.00
12 enchiladas with your choice of veggies, chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Feeds 6-8
- Taco Bar$75.00
20 tortillas (soft or hard) and your choice of of chicken or ground beef. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Feeds 10.
- Fajita Tray$125.00
Your choice of veggie, steak, or chicken in our secret marinade, served over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Includes: rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and tortillas. Feeds 6-8.
- Fresh Guacamole$24.00
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Feeds 6-8.
- Chile con queso CATERING$18.00
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips. Feeds 6-8.
- Large Bag of Chips$6.00
- Salsa
Delicious Salsa! Roja, Verde or Habanero/Mushrooms.
- Tray of Rice$25.00+
Choose from White or Spanish rice. Options of 1/2 or full tray.
- Tray of Beans$25.00+
Choose from Black, Refried, or Pinto beans. Options of 1/2 or full tray.
- Churros Tray$20.00
Fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, served with strawberry, chocolate, and caramel dipping sauces. Feeds 6-8.
Catering Menu
Appetizer Trays
- CATERING Guacomole$205.00
- CATERING Taquitos Lindos ck$50.00
- CATERING Taquitos Lindos Potato$40.00
- CATERING Coconut Shrimp$60.00
- CATERING Vallarta Caesar CK$150.00
- CATERING Vallarta Caesar Shrimp$160.00
- CATERING Chile Con Queso$80.00
- CATERING Salsa Sampler$65.00
- CATERING Chicharron de Calameres$80.00
- CATERING Mexican Street Corn$60.00
- CATERING Esaul Special$350.00