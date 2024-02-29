Pulpo Beer Company - Willoughby 3941 Erie St
Apps
- Street Corn$9.95
charred corn, chile-lime aioli, poblano peppers, tajin, cilantro and cotija cheese, served with tostadas.
- Guacamole$10.50
fresh made every day, served with chips
- Queso Fundido$8.00
melted fondue cheese served with chips
- Volquetas$14.95
caramelized sweet plantains, queso sauce, tender birria beef and pickled onion & habanero salsa
- Empanadas$16.00
made from scratch, Latin turnovers stuffed with braised beef and potatoes & served with pico de gallo
- Maduros Con Queso$10.50
caramelized plantains, bed of queso & feta
- Condado Cheese Dip$14.50
chorizo, cheddar cheese & sofrito sauteed queso dip, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with chips
- Loaded Cheese Fries$12.50
seasoned fries, queso, house-made black beans, sour cream & chives
- Brewery Nachos$10.95
cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, avocados & fresh made black beans
- Brewpub Wings$12.50
choose from mango habanero, buffalo or BBQ Served w/ blue cheese or ranch
- Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$10.50
breaded in house and served with blue cheese aioli
Soup & Salad
- Sancocho de doña Liliana$16.50
plantain, yuca, potatoes and chicken stew with scallions, pico, corn, fresh avocados and white rice
- Black Bean Soup Bowl$8.00
like all of our soups, made fresh, stewed with fresh veggies and spices and topped with pico, avocados
- Black Bean Soup Cup$4.00
like all of our soups, made fresh, stewed with fresh veggies and spices and topped with pico, avocados
- Mexican Ramen$14.50
maruchan noodles, birria beef and broth, onions, cilantro, radishes, roasted corn (add fried egg $2)
- Caesar Salad$14.50
fresh romaine, creamy guava caesar dressing, cheese curds & plantain chips. (make it a wrap + $2)
- Avocado & Curtido Salad$12.95
pickled slaw, mixed greens, avocados, roasted corn, balsamic & cotija cheese (make it a wrap + $2)
Rice Bowls
- Birria Beef Bowl$16.50
fresh white rice, slowly braised birria beef made with diffferent mexican hiles and spices, fresh ever canned black beans, uacamole & pickled onions
- Carne Asada Bowl$18.95
fresh white rice, tender grilled steak, house chopped chimichurri, mexican street corn, pickled onions and chihuahua cheese
- Chorizo & Chicken Bowl$16.96
fresh white rice, spicy chorizo and chicken tinga, fondue cheese, Mexican street corn, cotija cheese & grilled pineapples
- Veggie Bowl$16.95
fresh white rice, our vegan black beans, caramelized sweet plantains, spicy cauliflower al pastor, sour cream, pickled onions & fresh guacamole
Buns
- Smash Burger$16.95
sharp cheddar, crisp bacon, cherry peppers, secret sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun
- Cuban sandwich$16.95
pulled pork, smoked ham, melted mozzarella, garlic aioli, tomatoes and pickles
- Chimichicken Sandwich$16.50
chimichurri on fresh las villas bakery baguette, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, tomato and garlic aioli
- Birria torta$18.50
consome grilled baguette, sriracha aioli, tomato & avocados, birria beef wrapped in melted chihuahua cheese
Tacos
- Birria Tacos$16.00
chili-braised beef, chihuahua cheese, tortillas griddled in broth
- Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
melted chihuahua cheese, tender sirloin steak, fresh onions and cilantro
- Chicken Tinga Tacos$15.00
pulled chicken tinga, pickled onions, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro
- Esquite Tacos$14.00
roasted corn + poblano peppers + chile lime aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Cauliflower Al Pastor$14.00
chile roasted cauliflower, fresh pineapples, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro & onions
- Chorizo Tacos$15.00
white rice, roasted corn, queso, curtido slaw, cotija cheese
- Carnitas Tacos$15.00
guacamole, pickled onions, pico de gallo
Arepas
- Pernil Arepa$18.00
crispy roasted Pork, chimichurri fresco, pickled onions, mozzarella (va)
- Birriarepa$18.00
consome grilled arepa, birria beef guacamole, mozzarella & pickled onions
- Chorizo Arepa$18.00
spicy chorizo, jalapenos, guacamole & mozzarella cheese
- La Sucia Arepa$18.00
carne asada, esquite, potato chips, garlic aioli & mozzarella
- Reina Arepa$18.00
pulled chicken, avocados, esquite, feta, mozzarella
- Veggie Arepa$18.00
spicy cauliflower, sweet plantains white rice, black beans, avocados, curtido slaw & mozzarella (v)
From the Char Griller
- Carne Asada & Calentado$32.95
butterflied 12oz prime NY strip, topped with pico de gallo, served with rice and black beans calentado & freshly grilled oozy cheese Arepas
- Ropa Vieja$28.50
slow roasted braised beef in a soft fragrant stew, served with maduros, Cuban black beans & rice
- Churrasco$30.50
done our own way, with our house-cut 12oz NY strip steak seasoned and flamed edge to edge, fresh chimichurri, white rice, seasoned fries & a fresh side salad
- Lomo Saltado$32.50
center cut fillet w/ soy sauteed tomatoes and onions, served on a bed of fries & a side of rice
Mexican Orignals
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas$16.50
Our take on the Mexican classic, peppers & onions, sofrito, served with guac, sour cream, white rice & black beans (choose from cheese arepas or tortillas)
- Sirloin Steak Fajitas$16.50
Our take on the Mexican classic, peppers & onions, sofrito, served with guac, sour cream, white rice & black beans (choose from cheese arepas or tortillas)
- Quesabirria$18.95
huge flour tortilla quesadilla, griddled in consome broth then stuffed with birria beef or chicken, chihuahua cheese, cilantro + onions
- Birria Pizza$23.00
mexican marinara, chihuahua cheese, cilantro + onions, radishes, birria beef, chicken, chorizo or cauliflower