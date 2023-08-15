Punjab kitchen 278 Exton Squar mall
Quick Bites
Shawarma
Delicious blend of seasoned meat and veggies wrapped| in soft flatbread, served with tangy sauce.
Nan Kabab
Juicy and flavorful skewered kababs served with soft and freshly baked Naan Bread
Chicken Over Rice
Succulent pieces of grilled chicken served over a bed of aromatic basmati rice and accompanied by a side salad and tangy sauce
Lamb Over Rice
Tender pieces of seasoned lamb served over fragrant basmati rice and accompanied by a side salad and mouthwatering sauce
Samosa
Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas, served with tamarind chutney for a burst of flavors
Tandoori Chicken
Savor the taste of authentic Indian flavors with our tantalizing Tandoori Chicken Leg Thigh! Marinated in a medley of aromatic spices and yogurt
Samosa Chat
Crispy, golden-brown samosas are crumbled and mixed with chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, onions
Vegetarian Delights
Dal Makhani
Creamy and flavorful lentil dish cooked with butter and Punjabi spices, served with naan or rice
Mix Veggies
Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in a savory sauce, served with naan or steamed rice
Dal Tadka
Indulge in the heartwarming comfort of Dal Tadka. This dish begins with a medley of lentils, simmered until tender and creamy, creating a luscious base that's as comforting as it is wholesome.
Palak paneer
Tender spinach leaves are meticulously cooked to a lush green hue, creating a velvety canvas of freshness. Nestled within this verdant embrace are cubes of soft paneer, absorbing the fragrant spices and elevating the dish to a culinary masterpiece.
Non-Veg Specialties
Butter Chicken
Creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based curry with tender pieces of chicken, best enjoyed with a side of naan or steamed rice
Goat Curry
Indulge in our flavorful Goat Curry, featuring tender pieces of succulent goat meat cooked with aromatic Indian spices. Slow-cooked to perfection,
Chicken Curry
Try our aromatic Chicken Curry,Tender chicken infused with rich spices, a taste of India at Chicken Curry. 🔥🍛
Breads
Plain Nan
Traditional leavened bread baked to perfection, a perfect accompaniment to any curry
Garlic Nan
Fragrant garlic-infused naan, a great complement to any dish or enjoyable on its own
Cheese Nan
Naan stuffed with a generous amount of gooey melted cheese, a delightful twist on the classic bread.
Onion Nan
Our Onion Nan is a delightful twist on the classic Nan bread. Freshly baked to perfection, this soft and fluffy bread is infused with a generous amount of flavorful onions.
Chicken Keema Naan
Our Chicken Keema Naan is a delightful indulgence that combines the essence of tender minced chicken with the comfort of freshly baked naan. Each bite offers flavors that dance on your palate, creating a truly unforgettable experience. Join us and let your taste buds revel in this culinary
Biryanis
Drinks
Soda
Assorted sodas
Salty Lassi
Salty lassi is a savory and refreshing drink made with yogurt, water, and salt. It can also be flavored with spices like cumin or mint, and sometimes served as a cooling drink alongside spicy meals.
Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is a sweet and creamy drink made with ripe mango pulp, yogurt, milk, and sugar
Sweet Lassi
Sweet lassi is a delicious, creamy drink made with yogurt, milk, and sugar. It's often flavored with cardamom, saffron, or rose water, and can be enjoyed as a refreshing drink or dessert
Masala Lassi
Masala lassi is a spiced and savory drink made with yogurt, water, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and black pepper. It can also be flavored with mint or served with a pinch of salt
Water
Bottled water
20oz Soda
Indulge in our refreshing 20oz soda selection, a fizzy symphony of flavors!
Rose Falooda Lassi
Discover the regal blend of flavors in our Rose Falooda Lassi. This enchanting concoction combines the richness of lassi with the elegance of rose, crowned with delicate falooda noodles
Platter
kabab Over Rice
Tender grilled chicken pieces served over a bed of rice
Fish Over Rice
Baked fish seasoned with herbs and spices, paired with rice
MIX Lamb and Chicken Over Rice
Lamb and Chicken Combo over Rice A mix of tender grilled lamb and juicy chicken served over a bed of rice
Malai Botti (6 pieces)
Indulge in the Creamy Perfection of Malai Boti! 🍢 Grilled to perfection and marinated in a luscious blend of cream and spices, each bite is a symphony of flavors