Quick Bites

Shawarma

Shawarma

$7.99

Delicious blend of seasoned meat and veggies wrapped| in soft flatbread, served with tangy sauce.

Nan Kabab

Nan Kabab

$7.99

Juicy and flavorful skewered kababs served with soft and freshly baked Naan Bread

Chicken Over Rice

Chicken Over Rice

$12.99

Succulent pieces of grilled chicken served over a bed of aromatic basmati rice and accompanied by a side salad and tangy sauce

Lamb Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

$12.99

Tender pieces of seasoned lamb served over fragrant basmati rice and accompanied by a side salad and mouthwatering sauce

Samosa

Samosa

$2.50

Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas, served with tamarind chutney for a burst of flavors

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$12.99

Savor the taste of authentic Indian flavors with our tantalizing Tandoori Chicken Leg Thigh! Marinated in a medley of aromatic spices and yogurt

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Crispy, golden-brown samosas are crumbled and mixed with chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, onions

Vegetarian Delights

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Creamy and flavorful lentil dish cooked with butter and Punjabi spices, served with naan or rice

Mix Veggies

Mix Veggies

$14.99

Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in a savory sauce, served with naan or steamed rice

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$14.99

Indulge in the heartwarming comfort of Dal Tadka. This dish begins with a medley of lentils, simmered until tender and creamy, creating a luscious base that's as comforting as it is wholesome.

Palak paneer

Palak paneer

$14.99

Tender spinach leaves are meticulously cooked to a lush green hue, creating a velvety canvas of freshness. Nestled within this verdant embrace are cubes of soft paneer, absorbing the fragrant spices and elevating the dish to a culinary masterpiece.

Non-Veg Specialties

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based curry with tender pieces of chicken, best enjoyed with a side of naan or steamed rice

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$16.99

Indulge in our flavorful Goat Curry, featuring tender pieces of succulent goat meat cooked with aromatic Indian spices. Slow-cooked to perfection,

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Try our aromatic Chicken Curry,Tender chicken infused with rich spices, a taste of India at Chicken Curry. 🔥🍛

Breads

Plain Nan

Plain Nan

$2.50

Traditional leavened bread baked to perfection, a perfect accompaniment to any curry

Garlic Nan

Garlic Nan

$2.99

Fragrant garlic-infused naan, a great complement to any dish or enjoyable on its own

Cheese Nan

Cheese Nan

$3.99

Naan stuffed with a generous amount of gooey melted cheese, a delightful twist on the classic bread.

Onion Nan

Onion Nan

$3.50

Our Onion Nan is a delightful twist on the classic Nan bread. Freshly baked to perfection, this soft and fluffy bread is infused with a generous amount of flavorful onions.

Chicken Keema Naan

Chicken Keema Naan

$5.00

Our Chicken Keema Naan is a delightful indulgence that combines the essence of tender minced chicken with the comfort of freshly baked naan. Each bite offers flavors that dance on your palate, creating a truly unforgettable experience. Join us and let your taste buds revel in this culinary

Biryanis

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with succulent chicken pieces, aromatic spices, and garnished with fried onions

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$12.99

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with tender lamb pieces, blended with exotic spices, and garnished with fried onions

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$1.25

Assorted sodas

Salty Lassi

Salty Lassi

$4.99

Salty lassi is a savory and refreshing drink made with yogurt, water, and salt. It can also be flavored with spices like cumin or mint, and sometimes served as a cooling drink alongside spicy meals.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Mango lassi is a sweet and creamy drink made with ripe mango pulp, yogurt, milk, and sugar

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Sweet lassi is a delicious, creamy drink made with yogurt, milk, and sugar. It's often flavored with cardamom, saffron, or rose water, and can be enjoyed as a refreshing drink or dessert

Masala Lassi

Masala Lassi

$4.99Out of stock

Masala lassi is a spiced and savory drink made with yogurt, water, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and black pepper. It can also be flavored with mint or served with a pinch of salt

Water

Water

$1.00

Bottled water

20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$2.50

Indulge in our refreshing 20oz soda selection, a fizzy symphony of flavors!

Rose Falooda Lassi

Rose Falooda Lassi

$6.99

Discover the regal blend of flavors in our Rose Falooda Lassi. This enchanting concoction combines the richness of lassi with the elegance of rose, crowned with delicate falooda noodles

Platter

kabab Over Rice

kabab Over Rice

$12.99

Tender grilled chicken pieces served over a bed of rice

Fish Over Rice

Fish Over Rice

$14.99

Baked fish seasoned with herbs and spices, paired with rice

MIX Lamb and Chicken Over Rice

MIX Lamb and Chicken Over Rice

$14.99

Lamb and Chicken Combo over Rice A mix of tender grilled lamb and juicy chicken served over a bed of rice

Malai Botti (6 pieces)

Malai Botti (6 pieces)

$9.99

Indulge in the Creamy Perfection of Malai Boti! 🍢 Grilled to perfection and marinated in a luscious blend of cream and spices, each bite is a symphony of flavors

BBQ(Chicken Thigh Leg)

BBQ(Chicken Thigh Leg)

$9.99