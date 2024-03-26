Punjabi Rasoi - Virginia Beach 1830 Kempsville Road
Family pack for 4 ( desert included)
Appetizer
- Veg samosa$7.50
- Punjabi Samosa Chat (VG)(D)$8.50
It's made of a base of chopped up samosas (savory fried pastries filled with spicy potatoes and peas), and topped with chutney, yogurt, and sev (those thin fried potato bits).
- Punjabi Aloo Tikki (VG)$7.50
Aloo Tikki are crispy, spiced, savory patties made from mashed potatoes, ground spices, herbs, together with a binding ingredient like bread crumbs or cornstarch.
- Punjabi Platter$10.99
A combination of samosa, pakora (vegetable and paneer).
- Palak kulcha$5.99
- Chat of the day$6.50
Chaat recipe made with deep-fried flat puri with other chaat chutneys.
- Paneer Tikka$12.99
- Chilli paneer (app)$12.99
- Gobi Manchurian$10.99
- Gol gappe ( pani Poori)$10.99
- Dahi balle$7.50
- Punjabi chole tikki$8.50
- Punjabi Kebab sampler(app)$12.99
Bites size pieces of fish, chicken and lamb with sauces
- Pepper chicken$11.99
- Chicken Tika-Tak$10.99
Bite size grilled chicken pieces flavored with mouth watering species.
- Chilli MIlli Shrimp$12.99
Prawns in spicy, hot, sweet and sour sauce.
- Chilli chicken (app)$12.99
- Chicken wings$12.99
- Chicken garlic kebab (app)$12.99
- Punjabi Bread Basket$12.99
A combination of a warm and mouth- melting variety of bread cooked in the traditional clay oven. Garlic, onion and classic
- Punjabi Pakora (VG)$6.50
a fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent, It consists of items, often vegetables such as potatoes and onions, coated in seasoned gram flour batter and deep fried.
- Paneer Pakora$7.50
Paneer pakora are savory gram flour batter coated Indian cottage cheese fritters.
- Pappadama$5.50
Papadum is an Indian snack made with either lentil, gram, rice, or chickpea flour that is baked into a thin, crispy cracker bread.
- Rasmi Kebab Platter(app)$11.99
Bite size pieces of white chicken flavored meat.
- Chicken pakoda$11.99
- Chicken manchurian$12.99
- Amritsari fish pakoda$11.99
- Punjabi Assorted app$11.99
- Bread pakora$6.99
- Bhalle papadi$10.00
Biryani
- Paneer Biryani(D)$17.99
Basmati rice seasoned with herbs, cinnamon sticks, cardamom and saffron cooked with cubes of Indian cheese, served with yogurt garnished with cucumber and spices.
- Vegetable Biryani(D)$16.99
Mix vegetables cooked with steamed basmati rice and flavored with yougurt, saffron, cardamom and spices served with yogurt garnished with cucumber and spices.
- Chicken Biryani(D)$18.99
Boneless chicken marinated with herbs and spices and then cooked in basmati rice with saffron and spices. Served with yogurt garnished with cucumber and spices.
- Mutton Biryani(D)$21.99
Lamb marinated with herbs and spices and slow-cooked in basmati rice flavored with saffron and cardamom. Served with yogurt garnished with cucumber and spices.
- Prawn Biryani(D)$22.99
Delicately seasoned prawns with herbs and spices and slow-cooked in saffron and cumin flavored basmati rice
- Goat biryani(D)$21.99
- Punjabi Mix Biryani$22.99
Pure Veg
- Punjabi shahi paneer$17.99
- Shahi Dal Makhani(D)$15.99
A mixture of black-red lentils cooked in rich cream, garlic, cilantro sauce.
- Matar Paneer(D)$17.99
Green peas, homemade Indian cheese cooked in onion, cardamom and fenugreek.
- Dal Fry (VG)(D)$16.99
Traditional yellow lentil cooked in garlic and tomato sauce.
- Paneer Lazatdar(D)$17.99
Homemade Indian cheese cooked in onion and garlic-ginger sauce.
- Sabji Jalfrezi (VG)(D)$14.99
Seasonal vegetables cooked in tomato, ginger and garlic sauce infused with peppercorns.
- Vegetable mix curry$15.49
- Vegetable korma$16.99
- Channa Masala(D)$15.99
Chickpeas simmered in tangy tomato-onion-tamarind sauce, with bay leaves and tangy mango powder.
- Palak Paneer(D)$17.99
Spinach, onion gravy cooked with homemade paneer
- Malai methi vegetables$16.99
- Malai methi corn$16.99
- Makhani Butter Paneer(D)$18.99
Milk cream, tomatoes, fenugreek with Indian homemade cheese.
- Paneer Tikka Masala(D)$18.99
Paneer cubes cooked in tomato-fenugreek and onion creamy masala sauce.
- Paneer Punjabi Kadhai(D)$18.99
Homemade cheese cooked in simmering creamy tomato, capsicum, herbs and onion sauce.
- Malai methi kofta$17.99
- Dum aloo$15.99
- Coconut Cream Vegetable (VG)(D)$15.99
Seasonal vegetables with a splash of coconut cream and cooked in simmering curry leaves and coconut milk.
- Aloo gobi$14.99
- Chole bhature$15.99
- Potato makhani$14.99
- Baigan bharta$15.99
- Aloo baigan$14.99
- Vegetable tikka masala$15.99
- Vegetable makhani$15.99
- Aloo matar$15.99
- Fresh aloo palak$16.99
- Matar Mushroom$15.99
- Paneer do Pyaza$17.99
Non Veg
- Punjabi Curry(d)$19.99+
Boneless chicken cooked in tangy tomato sauce flavored with zesty masala and onions, seasoned with cilantro.
- Shahi Karachi Kadhai(D)$19.99+
Boneless chicken cooked with capsicum, onions, rich tomato gravy, fennel seeds, cilantro and cardamom.
- Tikka Masala(D)$20.99+
Marinated chicken (milk cream with flavored spices) cooked in tomato and onion sauce with fenugreek, cilantro and cardamom
- Butter chicken(D)$19.99
Type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter(makhan) sauce
- Korma(D)$19.99+
- Fish curry$22.99
- Malai methi$19.99+
It is a delicately spiced creamy and delicious curry of chicken cooked with fresh fenugreek or methi
- keema$19.99+
- Crab Maseldar$22.99
- Patia$18.99+
- Sabz salna$19.99+
- Saag$19.99+
- Madaras$19.99+
- vindaloo(D)$19.99+
Chicken vindaloo is a delicious spicy & flavorful Portuguese influenced Indian dish made by cooking chicken in vindaloo spice paste.
- Seafood kerala curry$22.99
- Lamb Rogan josh$22.99
- Dhaba chicken(bone in)$19.99
- Andhra chicken curry$19.99
- Chilli Chicken(D)$19.99
Chicken marinated in herbs and spices and deep- fried for the crunchy taste.
- Boti kebab patia$22.99
Kebab size pieces of goat marinated with mouth watering spices and served with veggies, tikka masala sauce
- Egg curry$16.99
- Chicken lazatdar$19.99
- Salmon Makhani$22.99
- Chicken Danshak$19.99
- Goat curry$22.99