Pupatella Chantilly
Food
Appetizers
- Arancini 1/2$7.00
(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
- Arancini with Eggplant$7.00
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant. Contains milk and soy.
- Arancini with Sausage$7.00
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
- Bruschetta$6.50
Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic. Contains wheat.
- Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing. Contains soy.
- Burrata Platter$19.50
Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share. Contains milk and wheat.
- Crostini$6.00
Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine. Contains fish and wheat.
- Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls$6.75
Fresh fried mozzarella balls served with marinara sauce. Contains milk, wheat and soy.
- Frittura Sampler$12.50
One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce. Contains egg, milk, soy and wheat.
- Garlic and Melted Mozzarella Bread$6.75
Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
- Nonna's Meatballs$9.50
Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Contains wheat, milk and eggs.
- Olives Plate$5.00
A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.
- Panzarotti$7.00
Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella Contains wheat, milk, egg and soy.
- Side of Marinara Sauce$1.25
- Tagliere Charcuterie$18.00
Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough. Contains milk, nuts and wheat.
- Zucchini Fries$6.75
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order. Contains milk, soy and wheat.
Salads
- Caprese Salad$13.50
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread. Contains milk and wheat.
- Napoli Salad$9.50
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing. Contains milk.
- Formia Salad$9.50
Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing. Contains fish.
- Amalfi Salad$9.50
Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing. Contains milk.
- Side Salad$6.50
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing
Pizza
- Bimbi Pizza$11.75
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share. Contains milk and wheat.
- Buffala Bianca$18.00
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Build Your Own Pizza$8.50
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
- Burrata Pizza$19.00
Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
- Caivano$18.75
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains milk and wheat.
- Calabrese$16.00
Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains fish, milk and wheat.
- Capricciosa$16.50
Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Chorizo$17.50
Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Classica DOC$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Diavola$16.50
Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Eggplant and Red Pepper$15.50
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
- Filetti DOC$18.00
Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Ham and Mushroom$15.50
Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Margherita DOC$16.50
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Meatball Pizza$17.75
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
- Melanzana$17.00
Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
- Mimosa$16.00
Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
- Mortadella al Pistachio$18.50
Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
- Mushroom$16.75
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce Contains milk and wheat.
- Onion Tart$17.00
Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pepperoni and Mushrooms$17.00
Beef pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.50
Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pesto Pizza$15.50
House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
- Prosciutto Arugula$17.50
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Sausage and Onion$16.50
Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Spinach$16.00
Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
- Tomato Artichoke$15.50
Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
- Sausage Rapini Pizza$19.00
Spicy sausage, rapini (broccoli rabe) with smoked mozzarella. No sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Desserts
- Nutella Pizza$11.50
Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
- Angioletti Fritti$9.50
Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella. Contains soy, nuts, milk and wheat.
- Tiramisu$7.50
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone and topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Alcohol-free. Contains eggs, soy, milk and wheat.
- Panna Cotta$7.50
Italian custard topped with homemade seasonal sauce. Contains milk and nuts.
- Cannoli$7.50
Two fried pastry rolls filled with cream and lemon zest drizzled with pistachios. Contains egg, milk, wheat and nuts.
- Sfogliatela$7.50
Italian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese mixture and dusted with powdered sugar.
Paninos
- Meatball Panino$12.75
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains egg, milk and wheat.
- PMT Panino$12.75
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
- Veggie Panino$12.75
Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
- Salami Panino$12.75
Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
- Build Your Own Panino$5.50
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta and Entrees
- Buttered Pasta - Kids Size$6.00
Ziti pasta with butter and grated Parmesan cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Kids Size$6.00
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pasta with Meatball - Kids Size$7.00
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, one Nonna’s meatball, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
- Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Adult Size$11.00
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
- Pasta with Meatballs - Adult Size$13.00
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, two Nonna’s meatballs, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
Fried eggplant layered with basil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and tomato sauce. Served with two slices of homemade bread.
Bar
Beverages
- Coke Fountain Drink$2.45
Coca-Cola fountain drink. 16 oz.
- Diet Coke Fountain Drink$2.45
Diet Coke fountain drink. 16 oz.
- Sprite Fountain Drink$2.45
Sprite fountain drink. 16 oz.
- Ginger Ale Fountain Drink$2.45
Ginger Ale fountain drink. 16 oz.
- Iced Tea Fountain Drink$2.45
Unsweetened Iced Tea fountain drink. 16 oz.
- Coke Zero Can$1.75
Coke Zero can.
- Coke Bottle$2.95
Coke Bottle. Sweetened using cane sugar.
- Fresh Lemonade$4.00
Freshly squeezed lemonade, made in-house. 16 oz.
- Water - Bottle$1.50
Bottled water.
- Honest Kids® Fruit Punch$1.50
Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch
- Honest Kids® Apple$1.50
Honest Kids Organic Applely Ever After.
- Arizona® Green Tea$2.85
Arizona Green Tea bottle.
- Arizona® Sweet Tea$2.85
Arizona Sweet Tea bottle.
- San Pellegrino® Limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon beverage.
- San Pellegrino® Sparkling Water$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
- San Pellegrino® Aranciata Rossa$2.50
Italian sparkling blood orange beverage.
- Maine Root® Root Beer$2.95
Maine Root® Root Beer bottle.
- Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water$4.00
Natural Spring Water. Slowly filters drop by drop through the hills of Tuscany, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is a gift of nature, with a heritage dating back to 1564. Naturally crafted by the Tuscan landscape and bottled at the sauce, it has a balanced mineral composition which gives it a unique taste.
Beer
- Peroni Glass$8.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Light Italian Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 12.
- Pupatella IPA Glass$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Lager Glass$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. House Pilsener, Aromatic, crisp, and refreshing. ABV: 5% IBU: 12.
- Port City Optimal Wit Glass$8.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Mustang Sally Glass$8.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Solace India Pale Ale$8.00
- Peroni Pitcher$23.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
- Pupatella Lager Pitcher$22.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
- Pupatella House IPA Pitcher$22.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
- Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Pitcher$24.00
- Port City Optimal Wit Pitcher$24.00
- Solace Partly Cloudy Pitcher$24.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
- Bold Rock - Virginia Apple - Can$7.00
- Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Can$7.00
- New Realm Hazy Like a Fox Can$7.00
- Peroni Non-Alcoholic$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Bottle$7.00
Wine
- Abbazia Bottle$32.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Arneis - Vietti Bottle*$37.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Barbera - Tre Vigne Bottle*$37.00
Medium-bodied, dry wine with a crisp acidity and soft tannins Net cont. 750 ml; Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Brut Rose - Scacciadiavoli Bottle*$39.00Out of stock
Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Casorzo - Sulin Bottle*$28.00Out of stock
Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Chardonnay - Father's Eyes Bottle*$37.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Apple pastry with vanilla, hazelnut, lemon meringue, and graham cracker hints
- Chianti Bottle$34.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Collevento Cabernet Bottle$29.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Collevento Sauvignon Bottle$29.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Gossip Bottle*$32.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. A beautiful balance of robust fruit and crisp acidity
- Gragnano - Otto Uve Bottle*$37.00
Rosso Frizzante. Served chilled. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Gragnano Bottle$37.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Ischia Bottle$48.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Labbra Rosse Bottle$34.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Medici Lambrusco Secco Bottle$32.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Origo Super Tuscan$36.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Orsolani- Al Bacio Bottle*$28.00Out of stock
A medium-bodied dry wine with floral, citrus, and melon aromas. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pinot Noir - Trevenezie Bottle*$38.00
A soft, dry, medium-bodied, red wine with fresh cherry-like aromas and flavors. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Poggio Le Volpi Frascati People Bottle$44.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Prosecco - Bosco Di Gica Bottle*$39.00Out of stock
Sparkling wine brut Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 11% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Montepulciano Bottle*$28.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Pinot Grigio Bottle*$28.00
Very pale straw with a nose of lemon and apple. Very crispy in the mouth with crunchy pear and granny apple set. Clean and fruity minerality through the finish. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Rose Bottle*$28.00
Clear notes of cherry at the nose. Harmonic and fresh taste. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Sangiovese Bottle*$28.00
Rich and harmonic taste, round and full-bodied intense ruby red with light violet reflections. Fruity and vinous. Net Cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Sandpiper Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$36.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Sangria - Red Carafe$25.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Sangria - White Carafe$25.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Vernaccia - Hydra Bottle*$36.00
Tuscan white wine; made with organic grapes. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 13% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Villa Marcello Prosecco Bottle$40.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Sangiovese Glass*$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Montepulciano Glass*$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Pinot Grigio Glass*$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pupatella Rose Glass*$7.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Sangria - Red Glass*$8.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Sangria - White Glass*$8.00Out of stock
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Pinot Noir Glass*$11.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Cocktails
- Almond Old Fashioned*$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon, Amaretto, Bitters
- Amalfi G & T*$10.00
Malfy Rosa Gin, Grapefruit Cello, Tonic Water Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Bloody Marzano*$11.00
Smirnoff Vodka, Pizza Sauce, Fresh Pickle Juice, Lime, Lemon, Garnished with a Mozzarella Ball
- Boulevardier*$10.00
Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Select Aperitivo, Sweet Vermouth Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Fig and Black Pepper Old Fashioned$10.00
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Grapefruit Spritz*$10.00
House Made Grapefruit Cellos, Cinzano Prosecco
- Hand of God*$10.00
Named in honor of the famous Diego Maradona goal. Don Q Amaro Ciocciaro, Bitters, Pineapple Juice Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
- Limoncello Spritz*$10.00
House made Limoncello, Cinzano Prosecco Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older.
- Negroni*$9.00
Gin, Luxardo Aperitivo, and Sweet Vermouth. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older.
- Pupatella Spritz*$10.00
Luxardo Aperitivo, Cinzano Prosecco, Splash of Soda water, Orange Slice. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older
- The Napolini*$10.00
Ciroc Vodka, Balsamic Vinegar, Basil Leaves, Lemon Juice