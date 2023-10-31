Pupatella Reston
Food
Appetizers
(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant. Contains milk and soy.
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic. Contains wheat.
Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing. Contains soy.
Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share. Contains milk and wheat.
Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine. Contains fish and wheat.
Fresh fried mozzarella balls served with marinara sauce. Contains milk, wheat and soy.
One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce. Contains egg, milk, soy and wheat.
Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Contains wheat, milk and eggs.
A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.
Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella Contains wheat, milk, egg and soy.
Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough. Contains milk, nuts and wheat.
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order. Contains milk, soy and wheat.
Salads
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing. Contains milk.
Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing. Contains fish.
Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing. Contains milk.
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing
Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share. Contains milk and wheat.
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains milk and wheat.
Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains fish, milk and wheat.
Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce Contains milk and wheat.
Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Beef pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Homemade beef ragu sauce topped with Burrata cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, black pepper and olive oil. Contains milk and wheat.
Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Desserts
Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella. Contains soy, nuts, milk and wheat.
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone and topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Alcohol-free. Contains eggs, soy, milk and wheat.
Italian custard topped with homemade seasonal sauce. Contains milk and nuts.
Two fried pastry rolls filled with cream and lemon zest drizzled with pistachios. Contains egg, milk, wheat and nuts.
Paninos
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains egg, milk and wheat.
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
Sausage, sautéed onions, and fresh mozzarella. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta
Ziti pasta with butter and grated Parmesan cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, one Nonna’s meatball, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, two Nonna’s meatballs, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Bar
Beverages
Coca-Cola fountain drink. 16 oz.
Diet Coke fountain drink. 16 oz.
Sprite fountain drink. 16 oz.
Ginger Ale fountain drink. 16 oz.
Unsweetened Iced Tea fountain drink. 16 oz.
Coke Zero can.
Coke Bottle. Sweetened using cane sugar.
Freshly squeezed lemonade, made in-house. 16 oz.
Bottled water.
Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Organic Applely Ever After.
Arizona Green Tea bottle.
Arizona Sweet Tea bottle.
Italian sparkling lemon beverage.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Italian sparkling blood orange beverage.
Maine Root® Root Beer bottle.
Natural Spring Water. Slowly filters drop by drop through the hills of Tuscany, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is a gift of nature, with a heritage dating back to 1564. Naturally crafted by the Tuscan landscape and bottled at the sauce, it has a balanced mineral composition which gives it a unique taste.
Beer
Wine
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Cocktails
Bulleit Bourbon, Amaretto, Bitters
Smirnoff Vodka, Pizza Sauce, Fresh Pickle Juice, Lime, Lemon, Garnished with a Mozzarella Ball
House Made Grapefruit Cellos, Cinzano Prosecco
Ciroc Vodka, Balsamic Vinegar, Basil Leaves, Lemon Juice