Pure Cupcakes 3545 Del Mar Heights Rd, Suite C7
Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Vanilla Bean *Everyday*
Vanilla bean cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and white chocolate crispy pearls
Chocolate Ganache *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate ganache
Red Velvet *Everyday*
Red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting
Purefetti *Everyday*
Confetti cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
Salted Caramel *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, caramel drizzle and fleur de sel salt
Rol-e-ol-e-o *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, filled with caramel and dipped in chocolate
Cookies & Cream *Everyday*
Vanilla bean and oreo cupcake filled with chocolate ganache, topped with vanilla buttercream and dipped in cookie crumbles
PB Bliss *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter frosting and dipped in chocolate (CONTAINS NUTS)
Passion fruit & Coconut *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Toasted coconut cupcake topped with passion fruit curd and passion fruit buttercream
Tiramisu *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Vanilla bean cake soaked with espresso, dusted with cocoa powder and topped with an espresso mascarpone frosting
German Chocolate *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Chocolate cake topped with a coconut-pecan german filling and chocolate ganache
Spiced Chai *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Warmly spiced chai cake topped with chai buttercream
Chocolate Haze *Friday ONLY*
Chocolate cake filled with Nutella and topped with Nutella buttercream, chocolate drizzle, and chopped hazelnuts
Huckster *Saturday ONLY*
Vanilla bean cake filled with huckleberry compote and topped with huckleberry buttercream
Irishman *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Chocolate cupcake soaked in Guinness, filled with Jameson ganache and topped with Bailey's mascarpone frosting
Frankenstein *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Vanilla cupcake filled with Reese's peanut butter sauce, topped with caramel buttercream, caramell drizzle and a potato chip (CONTAINS NUTS)
Strawberries Galore *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Strawbery cupcake topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting
Key Lime *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Vanilla cake filled with lime curd and topped with lime buttercream
Ding-a-Ling *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Chocolate cake filled with marshmallow fluff, marshmallow buttercream and dipped in chocolate
VGF Toasted Coconut *Everyday*
VGF Toasted coconut cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting and rolled in toasted coconut
VGF Vanilla *Everyday*
VGF Vanilla cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Chocolate *Everyday*
VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan chocolate frosting
VGF Red Velvet *Everyday*
VGF Red velvet cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Black & White *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Passion Fruit & Coconut *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Vegan and gluten free toasted coconut cake filled with vegan passion fruit curd and topped with vegan vanilla buttercream
Mini Cupcakes (by the dozen ONLY)
Cakes
Chocolate Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache
Red velvet Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting
Purefetti Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla confetti cake with vanilla buttercream
Cookies & Cream Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla cake with crush Oreo cookies, chocolate ganache filling and vanilla buttercream exterior
GF White & Black Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Gluten free vanilla cake with traditional chocolate ganache
VGF Chocolate Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan chocolate frosting
VGF Black & White Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF White & Black Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free vanilla cake with vegan chocolate frosting
Strawberries Galore Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Strawberry cake with strawberry cream cheese frosting