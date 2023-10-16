Pure Joy
DRINKS
Blended Juices
Monday Rush Juice
Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Celery + Lime + Blue Spirulina
Green Goddess Juice
Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Lime + Matcha + Mint + Ginger+ Stevia
Miami Sunrise Juice
Passion Fruit + Carrot + Turmeric + Lime + Ginger
Tropical Booster Juice
Pineapple + Mango + Ginger + Lime + Basil + Tajin
Pink Flamingo Juice
Dragonfruit + Strawberries + Guava + Lime + Chia Seeds
Forever Young Juice
Passion Fruit + Mango + Dragon Fruit + Strawberries
Regular Juice
Aguas Frescas
Rosie Water
Rosemary Lemonade + Berries + Fizz Water
Tamarind love Water
Tamarind + Chai Tea + Lime + Chili + Fizz Water
Parcha Water
Passion Fruit + Ginger + Mint + Lime + Chia Seeds + Fizz Water
Cha-Cha Water
Matcha + Coconut + Lime + Kiwi + Fizz Water
Jamaica Water
Hibiscus + Lime + Fizz Water
Protein Smoothies
Sunny Side Up
Vanilla Protein + Passion Fruit + Pineapple + Mango + Peaches + Tahini + Turmeric + Shredded Coconut
Berries Colada
Vanilla Protein + Pineapple + Almond Butter + Berries + Shredded Coconut
Monkey Business
Vanilla Protein + Banana + Peanut Butter + Cinnamon + Coffee + Cacao Powder + Chocolate Syrup
Coffee & Tea
Beverages
COKOH'S COCADA
COCADAS
WINE, BEER, AND COCKTAILS
Sparkling Wine
BREAKFAST
Arepas
Kikiriki Arepa
Egg Perico (Anise, Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, Green Onions) + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.
Vegan Kikiriki Arepa
Tofu Perico Avocado + Microgreens + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.
Impossible Arepa
Impossible ground meat + Vegan Mozzarella cheese + Avocado + Chimichurri.
Reina Arepa
Shredded Chicken + Avocado Puree + Coconut cilantro sauce.
Mechada Arepa
Shredded meat + Cheese + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + Coconut cilantro sauce.
Ribs Arepa
Guava ribs + sliced tomatoes + pickled onions + Coconut cilantro sauce.
Homestyle Breakfast
Sunny side up Platter
Hard Boiled Eggs (2) + Cured Rose Salmon + Goat Cheese + Arugula + Red Onions + Pico de Gallo + Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour Bread (+$2) + Capers.
Kikiriki Platter
Perico + Choose Shredded Chicken or Shredded Meat + Sweet Plantains + black beans + avocado + Pico de Gallo + Arepa + Microgreens.
Vegan Kikiriki Platter
Vegan Perico + Vegan Cheese + impossible meat + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + sweet plantains + arepa + coconut cilantro sauce
CYO Comfort Breakfast
Choose from: -Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread -Scrambled Eggs, Hard Boiled Eggs or Sunny Side Up -Prosciutto or Cured Salmon (+$4.75) -Avocado (+$3.00) -Cheese (+$2.00)
Pancakes & Waffles
Joy Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes + whipped cream + fresh fruits (banana, blueberries and strawberries) crispy bacon, eggs any style and sugar free apple syrup
Chikn`and Waffle
Corn Waffle + Crispy Chickn’ Strips (choose Vegan Chickn’ or Popcorn Chicken + Pumpkin Chutney + Sugar-Free Maple Syrup + Hard Boiled Eggs.
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Roasted Bananas + Strawberries + Walnuts + Cinnamon + Berries + Sugar-Free Syrup.
Fruity Waffle
Waffle + Whipped Cream + Mixed Fruits + SF Syrup.
French Toast
Made to order French Toast with fresh Coconut Whipped Cream sweetened with Stevia and topped with fresh Berries + Banana + Powdered “Sugar” + Sugar-Free Syrup Vegan *Choose Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread + $2.00
Single Waffle
Waffle+ SugarFree Syrup.
Toast and Sandwich
The Avo One Toast
Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Cherry tomatoes + Pickled onions + Sunflower seed .
The Salmon One Toast
Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Low Carb Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Microgreens + Cured Salmon Rose + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pickled onions + Goat cheese.
The Ultimate Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun + Crispy Prosciutto + Mozzarella + Tomato + Spinach + Avocado + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pumpkin Chutney
Burrata Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado + Cherry tomatoes + Crispy prosciutto + Burrata + Balsamic vinegar + Truffle oil.
Reina Sandwich
Shredded chicken + Avocado puree + Bacon + Pickle onions.
Ham Sandwich
Smoked ham + Monster cheese+ Pumpkin Chutney.
LUNCH & DINNER
Soups
Shareables
Tequeños
Baked Cheese fingers with Coconut Cilantro dressing
Mini Empanadas platter
Impossible Empanadas: Impossible Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Pumpkin Chutney. Chicken: Anise infused Shredded Chicken Mini Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.
Oven Baked Empanadas
Truffled Guac And Chips
Mashed avocado + Roasted corn + Truffle + Goat cheese.
Mini Tacos Trio
Keto Tacos + Pico de Gallo + Pickled Onions + Coconut Cilantro Sauce
Joy Hummus
House Hummus + Crunchy Veggies + Pita
Roasted Street Corn
Roasted Corn Trio topped with Garlic Cream + Pico de Gallo + Goat Cheese
Pollo a la Canasta
Choose from Chickn’ Strips (Vegan) (+$2) or Popcorn Chicken on a bed of sweet Potato Fries + Honey Mustard
Impossible Sliders
Three Impossible Patty + Pumpkin Chutney + Greens + Pickled Onions + Pickles + Tomatoes + Onions Choose Breadfruit Toston Gluten Free/Vegan/Keto/Sugar Free or Vegan Pretzel Bun Gluten Free/Vegan/Sugar Free
Tostones Montados
Choose from: -Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms and Vegan Cheese -Shredded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese -Smashed Sesame Avocado and grilled Shrimp (+$1)
Burgers
Joy Guava BBQ Ribs Burger
Slow cooked Guava BBQ Pulled Ribs + Goat Cheese + Roasted Corn + Red Onions + Green Apples and Kale Slaw + Balsamic + sweet Potato Fries
Joy Vegan Burger
Impossible Patty + Vegan Mozzarella Cheese + Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms + Tomato + Onions + Pickles + Pumpkin Chutney + Arugula + Sweet Potato Fries
Joy Burger
grilled beef patty + tomatoes + pickled onions + pickles + bacon + muenster cheese + house aioli
Artisanal Flatbreads
Bianca Flatbread
Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Goat Cheese + Burrata + Roasted Garlic Tahini dressing.
Pomodoro Flatbread
Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Rosemary + balsamic dressing.
Truffled Mushrooms Flatbread
Truffle Mushrooms + Pickled Onion + Ricotta + Arugula + Truffle Oil.
Prosciutto and Apples Flatbread
Prosciutto + Apple + Walnuts + Mozzarella + Blue Cheese + Red Onion + Arugula + Truffle Oil + Honey.
Peperoni Flatbread
Garlic sauce + Mozzarella + Peperoni
Salads
Green Goddess Salad
Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale+ Chopped Parsley + Roasted Chickpeas + Chopped Green Pepper + Green Peas + Chopped Green Apple + Chopped Green Onion + Avocado + Cilantro + Pistachios + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Joy Bacon Salad
Spinach + Arugula + Red Onions + Green peas + Bacon + Parmesan cheese + House aioli.
Caesar’s Vegan Cousin Salad
Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Adashah Crumbles + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas+ Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Berries Salad
Spinach + Arugula + Quinoa Grain Mix + Berries + Goat Cheese + Red Onions + Chopped Walnuts + Balsamic Dressing.
Wraps
Caesar’s Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Picanha Wrap
Grilled Steak + Spinach + Arugula + Green peas + Red onions + Parmesan cheese + Bacon + House aioli.
Joy Wrap
Adashah + Hemp Tabbouleh + Grilled Tomatoes + Black Olives + Hummus + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.
Reina And Bacon Wrap
Shredded chicken and avocado salad + Crispy bacon + Cilantro sauce.
Hot Entrees
Creamy Joy Pasta
Chickpea Pasta with a Creamy Asado Sauce topped with Grilled Steak.
Creamy Joy Chicken
Creamy Mushroom Chicken + Mashed potatoes + Balsamic Salad + Creamy Mushroom Sauce.
Creamy Joy Rice
A creamy Wine Balsamic Sauce with Mushroom and Onions.
Llanerito
Grilled Steak + Mashed potatoes + Arugula Salad + Toston + Balsamic.
Sea Vibes
Grilled Salmon + Truffle miso + Sesame roasted veggies. Choose: quinoa or cauliflower rice.
Palmini Lasagna
Palmini Lasagna Sheets + Impossible Bologna Sauce + Cashew Bechamel + Almond Cheese + Sea Salt + Truffle Oil + Arugula Salad
Joy Pabellon
Shredded meat + rice + Sweet plantains + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + ( for vegan choose imposible meat.
Joy Parrilla
Grilled chicken, grilled picanha, sweet potato or regular fries, house salad, grilled arepa, roasted corn, cheese and chimichurri.
DESSERTS
Bakery
SIDES & EXTRAS
SIDES
EXTRAS
Crispy Prosciutto
Salmon Rose
Extra Dressing
Grilled Chicken
Popcorn Chicken
Tofu
Vegan Chicken Nuggets
Grilled Steak
Grilled Salmon
Impossible Meat
Grilled Shrimp
Adashah
Bacon
Reina
Shredded Chicken
Shredded Meat
Smoked Ham
Arepa
Guava BBQ Ribs Meat
MINI JOY MARKET
PROTEINS
Shredded Joy Chicken
Our delicious shredded chicken packed with veggies and flavor! no fat, sugar or gluten added. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free, made from scratch.
Shredded Meat
Our delicious slowly shredded meat (Venezuelan style) is packed with veggies and tons of flavor! Prepared in the traditional way with a twist of joy. No fat or gluten added, made from scratch. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free.
Impossible Vegan ground beef stew
Vegan Impossible ground "meat" mixed with portobello mushrooms, veggies, and love. This is low carb, gluten free, and 100% plant based.