Joy Burger

$18.50

grilled beef patty + tomatoes + pickled onions + pickles + bacon + muenster cheese + house aioli

DRINKS

Blended Juices

Monday Rush Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Celery + Lime + Blue Spirulina

Green Goddess Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Spinach + Cucumber + Lime + Matcha + Mint + Ginger+ Stevia

Miami Sunrise Juice

$8.75

Passion Fruit + Carrot + Turmeric + Lime + Ginger

Tropical Booster Juice

$8.75

Pineapple + Mango + Ginger + Lime + Basil + Tajin

Pink Flamingo Juice

$8.75

Dragonfruit + Strawberries + Guava + Lime + Chia Seeds

Forever Young Juice

$8.75

Passion Fruit + Mango + Dragon Fruit + Strawberries

Regular Juice

$8.00+

Aguas Frescas

Cold infusions served over ice and topped off with sparkling water, made to order. Sweetened with stevia.
Rosie Water

$6.50

Rosemary Lemonade + Berries + Fizz Water

Tamarind love Water

$6.50

Tamarind + Chai Tea + Lime + Chili + Fizz Water

Parcha Water

$6.50

Passion Fruit + Ginger + Mint + Lime + Chia Seeds + Fizz Water

Cha-Cha Water

$6.50

Matcha + Coconut + Lime + Kiwi + Fizz Water

Jamaica Water

$6.50

Hibiscus + Lime + Fizz Water

Protein Smoothies

Sunny Side Up

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Passion Fruit + Pineapple + Mango + Peaches + Tahini + Turmeric + Shredded Coconut

Berries Colada

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Pineapple + Almond Butter + Berries + Shredded Coconut

Monkey Business

$9.75

Vanilla Protein + Banana + Peanut Butter + Cinnamon + Coffee + Cacao Powder + Chocolate Syrup

Coffee & Tea

Warm artisanal elixirs, made with love! Organic Pick me ups mixed with you mylk of choice. Never added sugars.

Espresso

$3.95
Double Expresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.75
Cortadito

$4.75
Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$3.95

Mochaccino

$5.95

Latte

$4.75
Cocolatte

$4.75
Matcha Latte

$5.25
Golden Latte

$4.75
Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Organic Hot Tea

$3.95
Iced Matcha Latte

$7.50

Organic Iced Tea

$4.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Bottled of Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.75

Tiger Seed Tonic

$4.99+

COKOH'S COCADA

COCADAS

Regular Cocada with Condensed Milk, Marshmallows, Toasted Coconut and Malted Milk Chocolate Balls

COCADA

$8.75

VEGAN COCADA

$8.75

WINE, BEER, AND COCKTAILS

House Wine

White Wine Bottle

$28.00

Red Wine Bottle

$28.00

Sparkling Wine

House Sparkling Glass

$7.00

House sparkling bottle

$28.00

Beers

Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

$6.00
Moretti

$6.00
Polar

$6.00
Stella

$6.00

Tripping Animals

$7.00+

Craft Cocktails

Tropical Mimosa

$10.99

Mojito

$10.99

Joy Sangria

$11.99+

Margarita

$10.99

BREAKFAST

Arepas

Vegan and naturally gluten free. Made with real corn + oatmeal + corn flour + love
Kikiriki Arepa

$10.99

Egg Perico (Anise, Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, Green Onions) + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.

Vegan Kikiriki Arepa

$12.99

Tofu Perico Avocado + Microgreens + Coconut Cilantro Sauce.

Impossible Arepa

$12.99

Impossible ground meat + Vegan Mozzarella cheese + Avocado + Chimichurri.

Reina Arepa

$11.99

Shredded Chicken + Avocado Puree + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Mechada Arepa

$11.99

Shredded meat + Cheese + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Ribs Arepa

$12.99

Guava ribs + sliced tomatoes + pickled onions + Coconut cilantro sauce.

Homestyle Breakfast

Feel the love of sharing. Choose for 1 or for 2 people.
Sunny side up Platter

$16.50+

Hard Boiled Eggs (2) + Cured Rose Salmon + Goat Cheese + Arugula + Red Onions + Pico de Gallo + Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour Bread (+$2) + Capers.

Kikiriki Platter

$17.99+

Perico + Choose Shredded Chicken or Shredded Meat + Sweet Plantains + black beans + avocado + Pico de Gallo + Arepa + Microgreens.

Vegan Kikiriki Platter

$19.75+

Vegan Perico + Vegan Cheese + impossible meat + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + sweet plantains + arepa + coconut cilantro sauce

CYO Comfort Breakfast

$9.99

Choose from: -Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread -Scrambled Eggs, Hard Boiled Eggs or Sunny Side Up -Prosciutto or Cured Salmon (+$4.75) -Avocado (+$3.00) -Cheese (+$2.00)

Pancakes & Waffles

Joy Pancakes

$18.50

Buttermilk pancakes + whipped cream + fresh fruits (banana, blueberries and strawberries) crispy bacon, eggs any style and sugar free apple syrup

Chikn`and Waffle

$18.50

Corn Waffle + Crispy Chickn’ Strips (choose Vegan Chickn’ or Popcorn Chicken + Pumpkin Chutney + Sugar-Free Maple Syrup + Hard Boiled Eggs.

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$14.99

Roasted Bananas + Strawberries + Walnuts + Cinnamon + Berries + Sugar-Free Syrup.

Fruity Waffle

$15.99

Waffle + Whipped Cream + Mixed Fruits + SF Syrup.

French Toast

$16.50

Made to order French Toast with fresh Coconut Whipped Cream sweetened with Stevia and topped with fresh Berries + Banana + Powdered “Sugar” + Sugar-Free Syrup Vegan *Choose Whole Wheat Bread or Almond Flour GF Bread + $2.00

Single Waffle

$10.00

Waffle+ SugarFree Syrup.

Toast and Sandwich

All made with a Gluten-free and keto friendly homemade bread

The Avo One Toast

$14.50+

Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Cherry tomatoes + Pickled onions + Sunflower seed .

The Salmon One Toast

$16.99

Choose from Whole Wheat Bread or our Low Carb Gluten Free Bread ($2.00) + Avocado + Lime + Sesame Oil + Black Sesame + Microgreens + Cured Salmon Rose + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pickled onions + Goat cheese.

The Ultimate Sandwich

$16.99

Toasted Brioche Bun + Crispy Prosciutto + Mozzarella + Tomato + Spinach + Avocado + Hard Boiled Eggs + Pumpkin Chutney

Burrata Avocado Toast

$16.99

Smashed avocado + Cherry tomatoes + Crispy prosciutto + Burrata + Balsamic vinegar + Truffle oil.

Reina Sandwich

$16.99

Shredded chicken + Avocado puree + Bacon + Pickle onions.

Ham Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked ham + Monster cheese+ Pumpkin Chutney.

LUNCH & DINNER

Soups

All made fresh, daily, homemade veggie stock, lactose free and Gluten-Free

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

All made fresh, daily, homemade veggie stock, lactose free and Gluten-Free

Shareables

Feel the joy of sharing
Tequeños

$10.99+

Baked Cheese fingers with Coconut Cilantro dressing

Mini Empanadas platter

$10.75+

Impossible Empanadas: Impossible Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Pumpkin Chutney. Chicken: Anise infused Shredded Chicken Mini Empanada + Pico de Gallo + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.

Oven Baked Empanadas

$3.25+

Baked empanada

Truffled Guac And Chips

$12.50

Mashed avocado + Roasted corn + Truffle + Goat cheese.

Mini Tacos Trio

$13.50+

Keto Tacos + Pico de Gallo + Pickled Onions + Coconut Cilantro Sauce

Joy Hummus

$9.00

House Hummus + Crunchy Veggies + Pita

Roasted Street Corn

$9.75

Roasted Corn Trio topped with Garlic Cream + Pico de Gallo + Goat Cheese

Pollo a la Canasta

$13.00

Choose from Chickn’ Strips (Vegan) (+$2) or Popcorn Chicken on a bed of sweet Potato Fries + Honey Mustard

Impossible Sliders

$14.50

Three Impossible Patty + Pumpkin Chutney + Greens + Pickled Onions + Pickles + Tomatoes + Onions Choose Breadfruit Toston Gluten Free/Vegan/Keto/Sugar Free or Vegan Pretzel Bun Gluten Free/Vegan/Sugar Free

Tostones Montados

$14.50

Choose from: -Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms and Vegan Cheese -Shredded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese -Smashed Sesame Avocado and grilled Shrimp (+$1)

Burgers

Joy Guava BBQ Ribs Burger

$18.50

Slow cooked Guava BBQ Pulled Ribs + Goat Cheese + Roasted Corn + Red Onions + Green Apples and Kale Slaw + Balsamic + sweet Potato Fries

Joy Vegan Burger

$19.99

Impossible Patty + Vegan Mozzarella Cheese + Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms + Tomato + Onions + Pickles + Pumpkin Chutney + Arugula + Sweet Potato Fries

Joy Burger

$18.50

grilled beef patty + tomatoes + pickled onions + pickles + bacon + muenster cheese + house aioli

Artisanal Flatbreads

Bianca Flatbread

$16.99

Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Goat Cheese + Burrata + Roasted Garlic Tahini dressing.

Pomodoro Flatbread

$15.99

Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Rosemary + balsamic dressing.

Truffled Mushrooms Flatbread

$17.50

Truffle Mushrooms + Pickled Onion + Ricotta + Arugula + Truffle Oil.

Prosciutto and Apples Flatbread

$17.50

Prosciutto + Apple + Walnuts + Mozzarella + Blue Cheese + Red Onion + Arugula + Truffle Oil + Honey.

Peperoni Flatbread

$16.99

Garlic sauce + Mozzarella + Peperoni

Salads

Green Goddess Salad

$13.50

Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale+ Chopped Parsley + Roasted Chickpeas + Chopped Green Pepper + Green Peas + Chopped Green Apple + Chopped Green Onion + Avocado + Cilantro + Pistachios + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Joy Bacon Salad

$13.50

Spinach + Arugula + Red Onions + Green peas + Bacon + Parmesan cheese + House aioli.

Caesar’s Vegan Cousin Salad

$13.50

Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Adashah Crumbles + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas+ Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Berries Salad

$13.50

Spinach + Arugula + Quinoa Grain Mix + Berries + Goat Cheese + Red Onions + Chopped Walnuts + Balsamic Dressing.

Wraps

Caesar’s Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.

Picanha Wrap

$15.99

Grilled Steak + Spinach + Arugula + Green peas + Red onions + Parmesan cheese + Bacon + House aioli.

Joy Wrap

$15.99

Adashah + Hemp Tabbouleh + Grilled Tomatoes + Black Olives + Hummus + Coconut Cilantro Dressing.

Reina And Bacon Wrap

$15.99

Shredded chicken and avocado salad + Crispy bacon + Cilantro sauce.

Hot Entrees

Creamy Joy Pasta

Chickpea Pasta with a Creamy Asado Sauce topped with Grilled Steak.

Creamy Joy Chicken

$21.99

Creamy Mushroom Chicken + Mashed potatoes + Balsamic Salad + Creamy Mushroom Sauce.

Creamy Joy Rice

$21.99+

A creamy Wine Balsamic Sauce with Mushroom and Onions.

Llanerito

$24.99

Grilled Steak + Mashed potatoes + Arugula Salad + Toston + Balsamic.

Sea Vibes

$23.50

Grilled Salmon + Truffle miso + Sesame roasted veggies. Choose: quinoa or cauliflower rice.

Palmini Lasagna

$17.99

Palmini Lasagna Sheets + Impossible Bologna Sauce + Cashew Bechamel + Almond Cheese + Sea Salt + Truffle Oil + Arugula Salad

Joy Pabellon

$22.99

Shredded meat + rice + Sweet plantains + black beans + Avocado + Pico de Gallo + ( for vegan choose imposible meat.

Joy Parrilla

$42.00

Grilled chicken, grilled picanha, sweet potato or regular fries, house salad, grilled arepa, roasted corn, cheese and chimichurri.

KIDS MENU

Meals

Pomodoro Kids

$13.50

Pollo a la Canasta

$10.00

Kids Meal

$12.50

Single Waffle

$10.00

Mini Impossible Sliders Kids

$12.50

Single Joy Pancakes

$10.00

Joy Burger Kids

$14.99

DESSERTS

Bakery

They are all made with Almond Flour and sweetened with Monkfruit and Xylitol. They are naturally low carb and Gluten Free.
Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.50

Brownie

$9.00

Vanilla Rum

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot cake

$9.00
Marble (Vanilla and chocolate)

$9.00

Qunno

$3.99+

Pamela Wasabi

$9.00+

SIDES & EXTRAS

SIDES

Add some extra love to your meal with our fun size sides! Mini versions of some of our delicious preparations....just because!

Breadfruit Tostones Side & Pumpkin Chutney

$5.00

Cauliflower Chinese Rice Side

$6.00

White Rice

$4.00

PJ Bread Toast Side

$4.00

Sweet Plantain Side

$4.00

Fries side

$5.00+

Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Plantain Tostones

$4.50

Balsamic Salad

$5.00

Cheese

$3.00+

Eggs

Avocado

$3.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Tabbule

$5.00

EXTRAS

Crispy Prosciutto

$6.00

Salmon Rose

$6.50

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$6.50

Tofu

$7.00

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Impossible Meat

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Adashah

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Reina

$7.00

Shredded Chicken

$7.00

Shredded Meat

$8.00

Smoked Ham

$5.00

Arepa

$4.50

Guava BBQ Ribs Meat

$8.50

MINI JOY MARKET

PROTEINS

Shredded Joy Chicken

$20.00

Our delicious shredded chicken packed with veggies and flavor! no fat, sugar or gluten added. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free, made from scratch.

Shredded Meat

$28.00

Our delicious slowly shredded meat (Venezuelan style) is packed with veggies and tons of flavor! Prepared in the traditional way with a twist of joy. No fat or gluten added, made from scratch. This one is low sodium, gluten free and fat free.

Impossible Vegan ground beef stew

$30.00

Vegan Impossible ground "meat" mixed with portobello mushrooms, veggies, and love. This is low carb, gluten free, and 100% plant based.

TEQUENOS, EMPANADAS AND CACHITOS

JOY Tequenos

$19.00

Our artisanal handmade tequenos, low sodium cheese, frozen and vacuum sealed packed, ready to take home.

Mini almond flour Empanadas

$20.00+

Oven Baked Empanadas

$12.99+

DESSERTS

Slice

$9.00

WAFFLES AND PANCAKES

2 unit pack

$14.50

ALMOND FLOUR BREAD

Whole Large Loaf (GF, SF, Vegan, Keto friendly)

$28.00

ALMOND FLOUR FLATBREADS (PIZZA CRUST)

6 units pack

$38.00

Nanao Chocolates

Tablet

$11.99

Classic

$8.99

JOY CANTINAS (MEAL PLANS)

Healthy Balanced Meal

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+

Vegan Meal

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+

Keto Friendly Meal

One Meal Per Day (5 in total)

$62.50+

Two Meals Per Day (10 in total)

$120.00+