Puroast Coffee 632 S Miami Ave
Breakfast (All Day)
Sandwiches
Sides
Puppuccino
$0.50
Cup of Milk (12oz)
$2.00
1 Egg
$1.50
2 Eggs
$3.00
3 Eggs
$4.50
1 Egg White
$2.00
2 Egg Whites
$4.00
3 Egg Whites
$6.00
Poached Egg
$3.00
Bacon (3)
$3.50
Turkey (1 Portion)
$3.50
Tuna (1 Scoop)
$4.50
Prosciutto (3 Slices)
$6.00
Lox (1 Portion)
$8.00
Avocado Slices
$3.00
Sourdough Toast (1 Sliced Toasted)
$2.00
Arepa
$3.00
Cup of Fruit
$4.00
Orange
$1.50
Banana
$1.50
Pastries
Brewed Coffee & Greca
Espresso Bar
Cold Brew & Iced Coffee
Tea, Matcha, Chai
Beverages
Retail Coffee
Puroast Coffee 632 S Miami Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 212-1956
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM