Purple Orchid Baptist South Miami
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
Bakery
Fresh Bowls
COFFEE STATION
Coffee
- Colada$2.99
Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz
- Espresso$2.70
Italian espresso - 4oz
- Cortadito$3.10
Espresso with milk 4oz
- Americano$2.99+
Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
- Latte$3.59+
Espresso with milk
- Oat Milk Latte$4.24+
Espresso with Oat milk
- Lite Vanilla Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla
- Capuccino$3.59+
Espresso with milk and foam
- Lite Caramel Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel
- Lite Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate
- Lite White Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate
- Lite Hazelnut Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut
- Cafe Con Leche$3.59+
Coffee with milk
- Milk cup$1.50+
Other hot beverages
GRAB AND GO ITEMS
Grab & Go
- Fruit Cup$6.65
Seasonal Fruits
- Vanilla parfait$7.75
- Strawberry Parfait$7.75
- Vanilla parfait Dairy Free 9oz$7.75
Coconut based yogurt, granola and berries
- Chia Pudding with yogurt$6.99
Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, fresh berries and vanilla yogurt on the side.
- Ham Cheese Miga Sandwich$8.99
- Turkey Cheese Miga Sandwich$8.99
- Turkey Caprese Ciabatta Sandwich$8.99
- Vegetarian Caprese Ciabatta Sandiwch$7.99
- Caprese Salad Cup$7.99
14oz cup. Mozzarella, cherry tomato and pesto basil on the side
- Hummus & Veggies$5.99
Cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, baby carrots and hummus on the side. 14oz cup
- Charcuterie Tray Mini$6.65
Deli cuts, cheese, fruit or pretzel chips
- Veggie Mex Salad Grab & Go$8.99
- Tuna Salad Grab & Go$8.99
No avocado
- Tuna Salad Dip Plate$6.65
- Chicken Salad Dip Plate$6.65
- Super Green 16oz$9.99
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger
- Energizer 16oz$9.99
Carrot, orange, red apple, beets
- Immune 16oz$9.99
Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach
- The Sailor 16oz$9.99
Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon
- OJ Every Day 12 oz$4.99
Fresh pressed oranges
- Health Shot$4.99
Ginger, lemon and honey or agave. 4oz
SNACKS & DRINKS
Snacks
- Mufffin Daisy$2.75
- Cookie Daisy$2.50
- Cake Slice Daisy$2.75
Assorted flavors: banana nut, marble, carrot, chocolate chip
- Bauducco Choc Biscuit$1.25
- Biscotti$1.99
- Brownie cream cheese$2.75
- Cereal bowl$2.75
- Chips$1.99
- Plantain chips$1.99
- Cookies Famous Amos Choco Chip$1.99
- Dessert$3.99
- Genius Keto Bar$2.99
- Kind Bar$2.99
- Loacker$1.99
- Madeleines/Mini Cookie/Brownie Pack$0.99
- Pringles$2.50
- Rx Bar$3.50
- Toggi Wafers$1.99
- Trail Mix$1.99
- Trubar Vegan Protein Bar$3.50
- Welchs Fruit Snack$1.99
- Cocosette$2.50
- Cinnabon snack$1.50
- Banana$1.25
- Simply Protein Bar$2.50
- Bobo's Cookie$1.99