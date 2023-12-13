Purple Patch
Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Entree$21.00
fried boneless chicken thighs marinated in soy, vinegar, chili peppers, garlic, bay leaves & black peppercorn, served over spicy adobo rice with house salad
Pancit Bihon$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
Calamansi Tokwa$18.00
fried tofu with calamansi sauce, served with pineapple fried rice
Daily Dinner
Starters
- Crispy Eggplant$10.00
fried eggplant with spicy vinegar
- Mama Alice's Lumpia$10.00
Fried spring rolls with beef & pork (5) with banana ketchup & spicy vinegar
- Purple Patch Beef Sliders$10.00
grilled 1.5oz beef patties on pan de sal buns (3) topped with banana ketchup & atchara papaya salad
- Grilled Ribeye Skewers$12.00
grilled skewers of savory ribeye (2), served with atchara papaya salad
- Baby Arugula Salad$8.00
baby arugula, shallots & shaved gruyere dressed with lemon vinaigrette
- Lechon Kawali$10.00
crispy fried braised pork belly & shoulder served with mang tomas sauce (sauce contains gluten)
- Fried Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings$14.00
spicy adobo wings served with garlic aioli (8)
- Spicy Calamansi Chicken Skewers$10.00
grilled skewers with sweet & spicy calamansi sauce (2), served with atchara papaya salad
- Pork Skewers$10.00
grilled skewers of sweet marinated pork (2), served with atchara papaya salad
- Fried Calamansi Chicken Wings$14.00
sweet and spicy wings served with garlic aioli (8)
- Adobo Radicchio Wraps$9.00
adobo braised chicken breast wrapped in radicchio, topped with atchara papaya salad & banana ketchup
- House Salad$7.00
mesclun greens with cherry tomatoes & red onions, dressed with lemon vinaigrette
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
fried brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, chives & parmesan
- Grilled White Miso Chicken Wings$14.00
sweet miso glazed wings served with garlic aioli (8)
- Arroz Caldo$7.00
chicken, ginger, scallions, saffron & toasted garlic
- Miso Caesar$8.00
romaine lettuce with chopped kale, hardboiled egg yolk & parmesan, dressed with white miso dressing
- Tokwa Appetizer$8.00
- Purple Patch Shiitake Mushroom Sliders$10.00
Shiitake mushroom sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
- Purple Patch Chicken Adobo Sliders$10.00
Pulled chicken adobo sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
- Pandan Pandesal With Cheese$10.00
- Ube Pandesal with Cheese$10.00
Vegetables
- Calamansi Tokwa$18.00
fried tofu with calamansi sauce, served with pineapple fried rice
- Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
- Ginataang Butternut Squash & Green Beans$16.00
butternut squash and green beans in a coconut millk broth, stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
- Laing$15.00
taro leaves stewed in coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, hot chili peppers & mangoes, served with jasmine rice
- Pancit Bihon$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
- Pancit Canton$15.00
thick flour noodles sauteed with carrot, celery, snow peas, cabbage, green beans, soy sauce & coconut milk stewed with ginger & onion
- Cauliflower Adobo$16.00
fried cauliflower in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
- Mushroom Adobo$19.00
oyster, trumpet, & shiitake mushrooms in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with bok choy, baby carrots, and a side jasmine rice
Chicken
- Chicken Adobo$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
- Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Entree$21.00
fried boneless chicken thighs marinated in soy, vinegar, chili peppers, garlic, bay leaves & black peppercorn, served over spicy adobo rice with house salad
- Spicy Adobo Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried boneless spicy adobo chicken thighs on a pan de sal bun, topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onion, served with fries
- Coconut Curry Chicken$18.00
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
Beef
- Short Rib Adobo$26.00
short rib braised in coconut milk, soy sauce, fried garlic, bay leaf & apple cider vinegar, served with sauteed bok choy, fingerling potatoes, and a side of jasmine rice
- Creekstone Farms 14oz Ribeye Steak$34.00
14 oz 100% black angus beef from Creekstone Farms (Kansas City, KS) served with mashed potatoes & roasted baby vegetables
- Filipino Bistek$18.00
sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, sautéed with onions, served with roasted potatoes, crispy onion rings & jasmine rice
- Steak Frites$18.00
7 oz grilled sirloin steak topped with bordelaise sauce, served with fries
- Grilled Hamburger on Pan De Sal Bun$16.00
7oz grilled beef patty, topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, & sweet pickle on a pan de sal bun, served with fries
- Filipino Spaghetti$16.00
beef hot dogs, ground beef, banana ketchup, garlic, onion, tomato & parmesan cheese
- 25oz Bone-In Short Rib Bistek$35.00Out of stock
soy sauce & calamansi braised bone-in short rib, sautéed onions & potatoes, served with house salad & lemon vinaigrette, and a side of jasmine rice
- Crispy Bistek Salad$18.00
fried sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce & lime juice, served on a house salad of mixed greens, red onions & cherry tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette
Sides
- Atchara Papaya Salad$8.00
papaya, carrots, red pepper, ginger, garlic, raisins, sweet vinaigrette
- French Fries$5.00
- Garlic Fried Rice$4.00
- Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Macaroni Gratinee$10.00
with béchamel, gruyere & bread crumbs
- Roasted Baby Vegetables$8.00
- Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Beans$9.00
- Side Sinigang Broth$4.00
- Tocino$8.00
Pork
- Bagoong Fried Rice with Longanisa$15.00
fried jasmine rice with garlic, bagoong (shrimp paste) & longanisa (Filipino sausage), carrots & onions
- Bicol Express$18.00
pork belly & shoulder sautéed with bagoong (shrimp paste), garlic, birds eye chilies in a coconut milk broth stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
- Ginger Pork Belly$24.00
braised pork belly marinated in ginger & soy sauce, served over pancit canton with baby bok choy
- Grilled Pork Sandwich$16.00
tocino (grilled sweet pork) with atchara papaya salad on a pan de sal bun, served with fries
- Pork Adobo$18.00
pork belly braised in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & and a side of jasmine rice
- Pork Sinigang$17.00
traditional Filipino soup comprised of braised pork, lemon broth, potato, green beans & spinach, served with jasmine rice
- Sisig Burrito$18.00
our sisig with cheese in a warm flour tortilla, served with fries
- Sizzling Sisig$18.00
pork belly & shoulder sautéed with onion, lemon juice, birds eye chili, topped with a raw egg on a sizzling platter, served with jasmine rice
- Tocino with Garlic Fried Rice$17.00
grilled marinated pork with garlic fried rice, served with atchara papaya salad and house salad
Seafood
- Alimasag Fried Rice$18.00
jasmine rice sautéed with garlic, onions, soy sauce & jumbo lump crab meat
- Fried Red Snapper (Escabeche)$29.00
whole fried 1lb red snapper with sweet red & green pepper in ginger-tamari sauce & jasmine rice, served with a side of Filipino tomato salad
- Ginataang Alimasag & Spinach$24.00
lump crab meat with spinach & birds eye chili in a coconut milk broth stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
- Ginataang Hipon & Kale$20.00
sautéed shrimp with kale in a coconut milk broth stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
- Ginisang Hipon$20.00
sautéed shrimp with green beans, garlic, onion, chilies & fish sauce, served with jasmine rice
- Red Snapper Relleno$30.00
broiled red snapper filet with panko, topped with lump crab, tomatoes, onions, scallions & beurre blanc sauce, served with jasmine rice & house salad
- Sinigang na Hipon$25.00
traditional Filipino soup with shrimp, lemon broth, potato, green beans, spinach & watermelon radish; served with jasmine rice
Shared Dishes
Desserts
- Biko$7.00
Rice cake made from sticky rice, coconut milk & brown sugar
- Brazo de Mercedes$6.00
soft meringue with lemon custard
- Cassava Cake$7.00
Sticky cake made from yucca, sweetened condensed milk & coconut milk
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Halo Halo$9.00
Coconut gel, red mung beans, white beans, jackfruit, sugar palm, fresh ube, leche flan, sweetened condensed milk, ube icream & toasted coconut served over shaved ice
- Ice Cream Bowl$5.00
Three Scoops of Ice Cream served with ube wafer roll
- Leche Flan$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
Mango Mousse Cake$7.00
Ice Cream Scoop$1.75+
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
- Ube Bread Pudding$8.00
bread pudding with ube, granola & caramel, served with ube ice cream
- Ube Cheesecake$10.00
sweet purple yam cheesecake with a nilla wafers & coconut crust
Cupcake$5.00
Pandan Pandesal With Cheese$10.00
- Ube Pie Slice$9.00
sweet purple yam pie with graham cracker crust
Warm Pandesal with Ube Ice Cream$8.00
Frozen Mango Float$9.00Out of stock
Cutting Fee$20.00
Dessert Sampler for 4$50.00
Ube Cheese Pan de Sal$10.00
Kid's Dinner Menu
Sauces & Extras
Pantry
Grocery & Grab-n-Go
- Bar Supplies$2.50+
- Atchara Papaya Salad$8.00
papaya, carrots, red pepper, ginger, garlic, raisins, sweet vinaigrette
- Filipino Spaghetti$16.00
beef hot dogs, ground beef, banana ketchup, garlic, onion, tomato & parmesan cheese
- Patrice's Toasted Garlic (8oz)$10.00
- Toasted Garlic In Chili Oil$14.00
- Flower Bouquet$20.00
- Chaokoh Coconut Milk$3.50Out of stock
- Chili Garlic Sauce (13oz)$5.00
- Sriracha (17oz)$4.00
- La Tourangelle Toasted Sesame Oil (500mL)$9.00
- La Tourangelle Delicate Avocado Oil (500mL)$9.00
- Gran Capirete Vinagre de Jerez (250mL)$18.00
- Pons Moscatel Vinegar (500mL)$15.00
- Datu Puti Fish Sauce (750mL)$8.00
- Dalmatia Fig Spread$10.00
- Black 6 Coffee Beans (16oz)$21.00Out of stock
- Filipino Fruit Salad$10.00Out of stock
- Barr Hill Raw Honey$13.00
- Jufran Banana Sauce$6.00
- Mang Tomas Sauce$6.00
- Dried Taro Leaves$7.00
- Candle-Yuzu$20.00
- Candle-Viet Coffee$20.00
- Candle-Lychee Red Tea$20.00
- Candle-Brown Sugar Boba$20.00
- Candle-Ube Pancakes$20.00
- Candle-J Cherry Blossoms$20.00
Filipino Snacks
- Banana Chips$4.50Out of stock
- Boy Bawang Chili Cheese Corn Nuts$4.00Out of stock
- Boy Bawang Lechon Manok Corn Nuts$4.00
- Bubble Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Calamansi Extract Bottle$8.00
- Calamansi Honey$16.00
- Calamansi Iced Tea$16.00
- Calamansi Juice$4.00
- Chippy BBQ Corn Chips (Large)$5.00Out of stock
- Chippy BBQ Corn Chips (Small)$3.00Out of stock
- Cloud 9 Nougat (contains nuts)$4.00
- Coconut Juice$4.00
- Cool Taste Drink Calamansi$6.00Out of stock
- Cool Taste Drink Mango$6.00Out of stock
- Cracker Nuts$4.00Out of stock
- Ding Dong Snack Mix$4.00
- Gina Mango Juice$4.00
- Ilocos Chichacorn$6.00Out of stock
- King Choc*Nut$4.00Out of stock
- Large Tito Al's Chicharrones$7.00
- Mama Sita's Sinigang Blend$2.00
- Mini Pandan Extract$6.00
- Mini Ube Extract$6.00
- Mogu Mogu Coconut Flavored Drink$3.50Out of stock
- Mogu Mogu Mango Juice$3.50
- Oishi Prawn Crackers$5.00Out of stock
- Oishi Salt & Vinegar Ribbed Crackling$6.50Out of stock
- Piatto's Cheese Potato Chips large$6.00
- Shrimp Snacks$6.00
- Sm. Dried Mango$4.50
- Small Tito's Al's Chicharrones$3.50Out of stock
- SUGO GARLIC ADOBO PEANUTS$4.25Out of stock
- SUGO Salted Garlic PeanutsOut of stock
- Sweet Tamarind$4.00
- Tito Al's Coconut Gel$5.00Out of stock
- Ube Halaya Jam (8 oz)$12.00Out of stock
- V-Cut Potato Chips$3.00Out of stock
- Nagaraya Adobe Cracker Nuts$5.00
- Piatto's Cheese Potato Chips Small$3.30
Pastries & Desserts
- Biko$7.00
Rice cake made from sticky rice, coconut milk & brown sugar
- Cassava Cake$7.00
Sticky cake made from yucca, sweetened condensed milk & coconut milk
- Leche Flan$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
- Brazo de Mercedes$6.00
soft meringue with lemon custard
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Mango Mousse Cake$7.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$1.75+
- Halo Halo$9.00
Coconut gel, red mung beans, white beans, jackfruit, sugar palm, fresh ube, leche flan, sweetened condensed milk, ube icream & toasted coconut served over shaved ice
- Coconut Macaroons$7.00
- Ice Cream Bowl$5.00
Three Scoops of Ice Cream served with ube wafer roll
- Tres Leches Cake$7.00
- Ube Bread Pudding$8.00
bread pudding with ube, granola & caramel, served with ube ice cream
- Ube Pie Slice$9.00
sweet purple yam pie with graham cracker crust
- Ube Cheesecake$10.00
sweet purple yam cheesecake with a nilla wafers & coconut crust
- Ube Cinnamon Toast$8.00
- Ube Crinkle$6.00
- Cupcake$5.00
- Ube Ensaimada$7.00
- Pandan Pandesal With Cheese$10.00
- Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
- Filipino Fruit Salad$10.00Out of stock
- Ube Cheese Pan de Sal$10.00
- Macaroons Mix 5 pk$4.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00+
- Ube Blue Chocolate & Potato Chip Cookie$5.00Out of stock
- Ube White Chocolate & Potato Chip$3.00+Out of stock
Merchandise
- Purple Patch T-Shirt$20.00
- PP Pamilya Hat$20.00
- Purple Patch x Stateside Commemorative Bottle 1L$15.00
- Purple Patch x Stateside Commemorative Glass Tumbler$10.00
- Purple Patch Handsewn Mask$22.00
- Gift Bag$1.00
- Holiday Card$3.00
- Tote Bag$35.00
- Kenneth Tan Crescenciana Book$50.00
- Clang Garcia Philippines Food Holidays Book$20.00
Pantry Beverages
Beer
- Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild$3.50Out of stock
- Brooklyn Cider House Bone Dry Cider$4.00
- Brooklyn Cider House Raw Cider$4.00
- Other Half Green City DDH IPA$5.50
- Manor Hill Big Bad (White) Wolf (500mL)$17.00
- Manor Hill Little (Red) Riding Hood (500mL)$17.00
- Drunk Fruit$3.00
- Oliver Everyday Amber$3.00
- Yoju Yogurt Soju Cocktail$4.00
- Union Mountain Girl Hefeweizen$3.00
- 7 Locks Bitch Monkey Guava/Soursop$3.50
- Denizen's Georgia Ave Sour$4.00
- Manor Hill Infine Italian Pilsner$3.00
- Aslin Power Moves IPA$4.50
Cocktails & Spirits
- Ilegal Mezcal Margarita Package$60.00
Includes: 1 750mL bottle of Ilegal Mezcal Joven and 1 Margarita kit containing: organic raw agave syrup, cold pressed crystallized lime juice, spicy margarita salt blend, and 1 standard 2oz jigger. Kit makes 12 margaritas!
- 'Malaking Sibuyas' Gibson Cocktail Package$65.00Out of stock
Includes 1 Republic Restoratives Assembly Gin (750mL), 1 Cocchi Americano Bianco (375mL), 1 jar House-Made Cocktail Onions (8oz), and Rosemary Sprigs
- Palawan (8oz)$18.00Out of stock
- Jameson & Apple Cider (8oz)$18.00Out of stock
- McClintock Gardener's Gin & Calamansi Juice$18.00Out of stock
- Spicy Calamansi Margarita (16 oz)$29.00Out of stock
our most popular Filipino-inspired cocktail featuring: house-infused roasted jalapeño tequila, house calamansi sour, lime juice & triple sec contains 4 servings
- Stateside Vodka (1L)$30.00Out of stock
Stateside Urbancraft Vodka from Federal Distilling in Philadelphia. 7x Distilled, cold-filtered, Gluten-free, Kosher. Distilled from 100% US Corn. 40% ABV
- McClintock Gardener's Gin (1L)$40.00
From Frederick, MD with hand-selected organically grown botanicals, accented by lavender, mint, citrus and cucumber. Rested in Madeira casks. 43% ABV
- Republic Restoratives Assembly Gin$38.00
- Republic Restoratives Civic Vodka$32.00
- McClintock Epiphany Vodka$32.00
- McClintock Forager Gin (1L)$38.00
- Stateside Vodka - Pride Edition$28.00Out of stock
- Barr Hill Gin$40.00
- Ilegal Mezcal Joven$45.00
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado$52.00Out of stock
- Chacho Jalapeno Aguardiente$25.00
- Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye$47.00
- McClintock Bootjack Rye$45.00
- Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey Kilbourne St. Batch$60.00
- Republic Restoratives Borough Bourbon$52.00
From the District's first woman-owned & operated producer, this bold straight bourbon was finished in Armagnac casks. 44% ABV.
- Mt. Pleasant Club Brown St. Bourbon$60.00
- Mt. Pleasant Club Ingleside Rye$75.00
- Mt Pleasant Club Harvard Single Malt$67.00
- Boracay Cappuccino Rum by Tanduay 750mL$25.00
Cappuccino-flavored rum by Tanduay, the Philippines' premier rum producer. 25% ABV
- Tanduay Silver Rum 1L$29.00
Premier silver rum from the Philippines, aged 5 years in bourbon barrels. 40% ABV
- Tanduay Gold Rum 1L$34.00
Premier gold rum from the Philippines, aged 7 years in bourbon barrels. 40% ABV
- Tanduay Double Rum 750mL$56.00
This premier aged rum from the Philippines is a blend of a 5-year rum and a 16 year rum, which is then matured a further 2 years in bourbon barrels. 40% ABV
- Kasama Rum$34.00
Premium Small Batch Rum from the Philippines, aged 7 years. 40% abv.
- Kasama x Natori Limited Edition Rum$50.00
- Don Papa$43.00
- Satori Origins Soju (375mL)$27.00
Made from 100% Filipino heirloom grain rice, this soju has a rich, clean palate and subtle finish. 24% ABV
- Satori Lemongrass Soju (375mL)$30.00
Made from 100% Filipino heirloom grain rice, this soju has a bright citrus and lemongrass palate with hints of anise. 24% ABV
- Pere Dom Brandy Napoleon$20.00
France. 40% ABV
- Caravedo Pisco Quebranta$30.00Out of stock
Peru. Clear grape brandy made with 100% Quebranta grapes. 40% ABV
- Trincheri Rosso Vermouth$25.00
- Noilly Prat Original French Dry Vermouth$18.00
- McClintock Spiced Pear Cordial (375mL)$25.00
- Bitter Journey Chinese Rhubarb Amaro$47.00
- Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur$36.00
- Hamilton Ministry of Rum Overproof 151$40.00
- McClintock Coffee Liqueur$32.00
- Angostura Bitters (16oz)$28.00
- Fee Brothers Molasses Bitters$11.00Out of stock
- The Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters$20.00
- The Bitter Truth Lemon Bitters$20.00
- Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters$11.00Out of stock
Wines
- Luna Wit's End Shiraz$25.00
- MTW Sicilia Rosso$25.00
- MTW Bordeaux Rouge$24.00
- Ziaboga Txakolina$28.00
- Gulp Hablo Verdejo$23.00
- MTW Beaujolais-Villages$24.00
- Alkoomi Franklin Rose$22.00
- Fiorini Rose Lambrusco$22.00
- Barter & Trade Cab Sauv$28.00
- Arrayan Rose$22.00
- Can Sumoi Xarel-lo$26.00
- Beau Joie Champagne$50.00
- Herzog$45.00
- El Sueno De Chita Tempranillo 2021$35.00
- Piper Heidsieck Cuvée 1785$50.00
- Poquito Moscato 375mL$9.00
- Rotari Brut 187mL$8.00
- Wycliff Sparkling$20.00
- Gloria Ferrer Private Cuvée Brut$40.00
- Segura Viudas Brut$25.00
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé Brut$90.00
- Gratien & Meyer Cremant de Loire Brut Rose$28.00Out of stock
- Freixenet Rose 187mL$8.00
- Valdobbiadene Prosecco (3)$17.00
N/A Beverages
- Bottled Water$0+
Calamansi Juice$4.00
Gina Mango Juice$4.00
- Coffee$3.50+
- Lucia Coconut Juice$4.00
- Redbull Can (250 mL)$2.75
- Tea$3.50+
- Milk For Kids$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Calamansi Soda$3.50Out of stock
- Dalandan Soda$3.50
Filipino tart orange soda with light sweetness
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.00
- Bubble Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Kids Juice Box$2.00
- Tropicana Jiuce$2.50
- Juicy Juice$2.00
- Kalamansi TeanConcentrat$18.00
- MANSI Calamansi Juice$5.00Out of stock
- Cool Taste Mango Drink$6.00Out of stock
- Ube Lemonade$4.00Out of stock
- Vita CoCo Coconut Juice$4.00
- Mogu Mogu Pineapple 10.8 oz$3.25
- Mogu Mogu Mango$3.25
