Putts & Pins
Food
Appetizers
- Asparagus Fries$9.00Out of stock
Tempura asparagus with roasted garlic aioli
- Betta Feta Dip$15.00
whipped feta with garlic & herb-infused olive oil and candied sunflower seeds and dill, served with veggies & garlic butter crostini (carrots, celery, peppers & cucumber sticks )
- Cauliflower Romesco$9.00
Roasted & Seasoned cauliflower with red peppers, garlic, red wine vinegar, sliced almonds and feta crumbles
- Nachos Nirvana$11.00+
Fried tortilla chips, pulled pork, black beans, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, & shredded cheese all smothered in chorizo queso with avocado and regular crema.
- Rockin' Shrimp / Camarones Rockin$15.00
Crispy fried shrimp with sriracha aioli
- Totally Tubular Mac n Cheese Bites$9.00
Battered smoked gouda Mac ‘n’ Cheese bites (sauce to follow)
- Walkman Wings$14.00+
Fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, lemon-pepper, Korean sticky sauce, or mango pineapple habanero
Salads
- Asian Twist Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine, red onion, crispy garbanzo beans, mandarin oranges, pepitas, asparagus, dynamite shrimp and sesame asian vinaigrette.
- Autumn Kale Salad$13.00
kale, crisp romaine, arugula, honeycrisp apple, cranberries, pickled shallots, fennel, pepitas, & goat cheese with apple cider vinaigrette
- Bacony Wedge Salad$9.00
Lettuce wedge, smoked blue cheese, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, pickled shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette
- House Side Salad$5.00
Crisp Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, choice of shredded cheddar, feta, or goat cheese.
- Southwest Cobb Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine, avocado, corn, black beans, thick smoky bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes & smoked blue cheese, with grilled chicken with chipotle-ranch dressing
Handhelds
- Asian Twist Wrap$12.00
Crisp romaine, red onion, mandarin oranges, pepitas, asparagus, dynamite shrimp with sesame asian vinaigrette, in a spinach wrap
- B Jammin' Burger$13.00+
2 4oz burger patties stuffed with bacon jam, smoked gouda, & crispy bacon with bacon aioli LTO, on a brioche bun
- Jalapeno Business Burger$13.00+
2 4oz burger patties stuffed with jalapeno popper mix, bacon, topped with pepper jack cheese, Jalapeno straws LTO & chipotle aioli
- Shake 'n' Bake Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- The Classic Burger$13.00+
2 4oz smashed patties served with LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion), crispy bacon & secret sauce
- The Frenchie Burger$13.00+
2 4oz burger patties stuffed with caramelized shallots & shredded gruyere, bacon, provolone and grilled cremini mushrooms, side of au jus
- Curried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Curried Chicken, romaine, diced bell peppers, feta, tamarind sauce and mint aioli on a garlic wrap
Entrees
- Do Anything for Love Meat Loaf$18.00
Signature beef blend with Apricot chipotle bbq sauce and crispy shallots.
- New York Strip$24.00Out of stock
New York Strip, smoked blue cheese crust
- Not Your Canned Spag O's$14.00
Homemade meatballs, ditalini pasta, tossed in house tomato sauce, bocconcini mozzarella, fresh basil, basil oil and percorino romano. NO SIDE
- Not Your Dorm Room Ramen$16.00
Rich Tonkatsu Broth, Marinated egg, Chewy noodles, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, scallions roasted corn, sheet of noi, fried garlic oil & chashu pork.
- Rangin' Cajun Pasta$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp & Andouille sausage, peppers, shallots, mushrooms, linguine pasta, cajun cream sauce. NO SIDE
- Seared Ahi Tuna Steak$22.00
Sesame crusted ahi tuna, pickled ginger, fresno chilis, chili ponzu drizzle and sweet chili sauce
- Shake 'n Bake Chicken Mac 'n Cheese$12.00
Shake 'n' Bake coated chicken breast, garlic cream alfredo, linguini
Kids Meals
Sides
- Side Bacon Fried Brussel Sprouts$8.00Out of stock
Brussel sprouts, crispy bacon
- Side De Burgo Smashed Potatoes$6.00
- Side Dressing$2.00
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Kid Mac 'n' Cheese$6.00
Homemade mac 'n' cheese
- Side Parmesan Truffle Fries$5.00
Fries, parmesan, truffle oil and garlic Aioli
- Side Sautéed Veggies$5.00
Zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, red onions, seasoning
- Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
Desserts
Liquor
Signature Cocktails
- Butternut Old Fashioned$14.00
Butternut infused Makers Mark, cinnamon and maple bitters.
- Gold Diggin'$14.00
Remus Bourbon, Triple Sec, lemon juice, hot honey syrup and gold glitter
- Green Days$11.00
Roku Gin, Midori, lime juice, pineapple juice and kiwi syrup
- Hard To Handle$13.00
Cruzan, Ancho Reyes Verde, lime juice, cucumber & cilantro simple syrup
- Harvest Moon Mule$10.00
Revelation Mulberry, spiced simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer
- Head Over Heels$14.00
Roku Gin, Aperol, strawberry syrup, lime juice and a basil sugar rim.
- Here I go Again$11.00
Titos, Hornitos Plata, Cruzan, Four Roses Yellow, tangerine syrup, lemon juice
- I'm on Fire$10.00
Tres Agaves Plata, Prickly pear agave, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and Habanero tincture
- Oasis$12.00
Casamigos, Xicaru Mezcal, Blue Curacao, spiced pineapple syrup, lime juice
- Pop Rock$20.00
Chopin Vodka, rock candy simple syrup, soda, rock candy swizzle stick and pop rock garnish
- Semi-Charmed Lychee$13.00
Haku Vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Lichi Li, grapefruit bitters
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Cruzan Light$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Bacardi Superior$5.00
- Bumbu$10.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Malibu Coconut$5.00
- Myers Orginial Dark$5.00
- Plantation Pineapple$9.00
- Selvarey Rum$8.00
Cocktails
Specials
Beer
Draft Beer
- Busch Light$5.00+
- Coors Light$5.00+
- Guinness$6.00+
- Modelo Especial$6.00+
- Sam Adams Seasonal$6.00+
- Lion Bridge Compensation$6.00+
- Barn Town Neon Hazy$7.00+Out of stock
- Exile Ruthie$7.00+
- Big Grove Citrus Surfer$6.00+
- Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue$7.00+
- Confluence DSM IPA$7.00+
- Keg Creek Brick Red Amber$7.00+
- Jefferson Co Cider$7.00+
- Snake Bite & Black$7.00
Packaged Beer
- BT Bud Light$4.50
- BT Budweiser$4.50
- BT Miller Lite$4.50
- BT Michelob Ultra$4.50
- BT Corona Extra$5.00
- BT Stella Artios$5.00
- BT Dogfish 90 Minute$7.00
- Sunny D Vodka Seltzer$7.00
- Toppling Goliath Pseudo Seltzers$5.50
- Confluence Yard Yacht$7.00
- Peace Tree Blonde Fatale$6.00
- Big Grove Easy Eddy$6.00
- Exile Citra Sky$6.00
- Reunion Juice Factory$6.00
- Reunion Tank Puncher$6.00
- Jefferson Co Black and Blue Berries$8.00
- Jefferson Co Cranberry Orange$8.00
- BT Coors Banquet$4.50
- Bud Zero$4.50