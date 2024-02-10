PZA 31574 Railroad Canyon Rd
Apps
- Buttercup Bruschetta$13.50
tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar, balsamic reduction, olive oil, sourdough bread
- Camleina Brussel Sprouts$11.00
brussel sprouts, mustard bacon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
- Channel French Bread$10.00
sourdough baguette, pza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, peppadew, garlic & marinara
- Giant Hot Wings$11.00
hot sauce, parsley, ranch
- Giant Sweet & Smokey Wings$11.00
sweet and tangy bbq sauce, parsley, ranch
- Golden Fried 'Shrooms$9.50
breaded button mushrooms, parmesan cheese & ranch
- Happy Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
hand breaded mozzarella sticks, parmesan cheese, chili flakes & marinara
- Sierra Truffle Fries$10.00
sidewinder fries, truffle oil, parmesan fries, parsley
- Whitesail Garlic Bread$9.00
sourdough baguette, garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Salads
- Bronc Beet Salad
red beets, toasted pine nuts, goat cheese, arugula, citrus vinaigrette
- Canyon Lake Wedge Salad
oven roasted tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, arugula, pesto, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
- Castle Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, crouton crumble, parmesan cheese, caesar vinaigrette
- Fairweather Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce, pepperoni, ham, salami, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette
- Granite Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, creamy oregaNo vinaigrette
- Sparkle House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing
Sammies
- Big Range Italian$16.50
canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, italian vinaigrette, peppadew relish, hoagie roll & fries
- Calcutta Chicken Sammie$16.00
sourdough bread, canadian bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, fries ***crispy or grilled chicken
- Mustang Meatball$17.50
marinara,beef meatballs,mozzarella,hoagie roll,fries
- Pheasant BLT$16.25
sourdough bread, bacon, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, balsamic reduction, sourdough bread & fries
- Wake Pepperoni Grilled Cheese$18.00
sourdough bread, santa margherita pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, marinara dipping sauce, fries
Kids Food
Lunch Special
- 1/2 Big Range 1/2 Salad$12.50
1/2 Big Range choice of 1/2 Salad
- 1/2 Calcutta 1/2 Salad$13.00
1/2 Calcutta choice of 1/2 Salad
- 1/2 Mustang 1/2 Salad$13.00
1/2 Mustang choice of 1/2 Salad
- 1/2 Pheasant 1/2 Salad$12.75
1/2 BLT choice of 1/2 Salad
- 1/2 Wake Pepperoni 1/2 Salad$12.75
1/2 Wake Pepperoni choice of 1/2 Salad
- 8" Pizzas & 1/2 Salad$13.50
8" Pizzas & 1/2 Salad
Entrees
- Ketch Carbonara$16.50
bacon, onion cream, penne, parmesan cheese
- Meadowlark Marsala$22.00
house made pappardelle, chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce
- On Pointe Chicken Parmesan$19.00
chicken breast, parmesan cheese, penne & red sauce
- Santa Maria Spaghetti$17.00
italian sausage, red onion, peppadew, spaghetti & pink sauce
- Skipjack Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.50
spaghetti, beef meatballs,marinara , parmesan & parsley
- Sloop Smashburger$19.00Out of stock
2 all beef patties, bacon maple jam, brioche bun, provolone & fires
Signature PZA's
- 10" GF PZA$14.00
2 topping Gluten Free 10" PZA
- 14" BYO (build your own)$22.00
3 topping 14" PZA
- 16" BYO (build your own)$26.00
5 topping 16" PZA
- 8" Calzone$17.00
3 topping 8" calzone
- 8" Kids PZA$12.00
2 topping 8" PZA
- BBQ On Treasure Island PZA
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, cilantro
- Caliente Chicken PZA
creamy buffalo sauce, chicken, pepperoncini, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
- Cruise Margarita PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil
- Early Round PZA
white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle oil, arugula
- Emperor PZA
white sauce, mozarella, ricotta, parmesan, proscuitto, bruschetta, arugula , balsamic reduction
- Green Pine Pesto PZA
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, spinach, artichoke
- Happy Hunter Hawaiian PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple
- Little Harbor Pizza
red sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni ,Italian Sausage, bacon , Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, basil
- Mammoth PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, red onion, artichoke, black olives, mushroom
- Meat Bonanza PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, salmai, meatballs, pulled pork, bacon
- Rimrock Pepperoni PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, ,pepperoni, peppadew *peppadew is a South African sweet pickled pepper. It adds the perfect amount of sweet heat to our pza's! Worth a try!
- Schooner Chicken Ranch PZA
white sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, bacon, chicken, ranch drizzle
- Snow Water 3 Cheese PZA
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
Desserts
- Longhorn Lemoncello Cake$11.50Out of stock
carmelized white choclate & berry coulis
- Salted Carmel Buddino$12.00
Italian custard, salted caramel, Spanish peanuts ***peanut is a garnish can be removed & safe for nut allergies
- Skylink Churro Donuts$12.50
cinnamon sugar, choclate sauce, berries
- Smuggler's S'Mores$15.50
chocolate greahm crackers, choclate mousse, toasted marshmellows
- Swan Point Creme Brulee$12.75
French custard, carmlized sugar & berries
Extra's
N/A Bevereages
Bottles & Cans
- 805$6.60
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish. Goes Best With Burgers; buffalo wings; Asian food; Mexican food; spicy food; nutty food; fried food; pizza; steaks
- Ace Apple Cider$6.00
ACE Apple was first produced June of 1994. ACE Apple has an apple nose and a clean finish. This cider pairs well with all pork dishes, and seafood as it is a refreshing alternative to the high alcohol of wine and heaviness of a beer.
- Ace Pineapple Cider$6.00
We ACEd this original, tropical fruit libation when we blended fresh pineapple juice with fermented apple juice for a sweet, tart and easy to drink experience. Enjoy!
- Belching Beaver Beuaty School Pilsner$7.50
California- Czech Pilsner- 5.0% ABV. Beauty School is a modern take on a classic pilsner. This beer takes the crisp and refreshing drinkability of a bright pilsner, and packs in a dry hop regiment of tropical flavors and dank aromas that will drive you wild.
- Bealching Beaver No Worries IPA$7.50
Troy's recipe went on to become No Worries, one of our most awarded IPAs. Brewed with Strata, Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra & Amarillo hops, this crisp balanced beer has won the hearts of many beer judges, and hopefully it'll win yours too. No Worries is a motto we use here at the brewery on the daily.
- Bootleger's Far Out IPA$11.50
The Galaxy hops from Australia give it a funkadelic tropical fruit aroma, and the balance between the malt and hops is wicked. You’ll want to bogart this one because every sip keeps you wanting more, and at 7% alc by vol, this IPA will have you talking jive in no time. It’s going to be difficult not to dig this beer, because it’s far out, man.
- Bootlegger's Old World Heffe$9.50
Using only pure imported Hallertaur Mittelfrueh Noble German hops, this Bavarian-style Ale is golden in color with the subtle aromas of bananas and light hop taste for a smooth and refreshing finish.
- Budlight$5.00
Bud Light is a premium beer with incredible drinkability that has made it a top selling American beer that everybody knows and loves. This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish. Bud Light is made with no preservatives or artificial flavors. Grab this pack of beer bottles when you're in charge of providing party drinks, are in need of cold beer for a tailgate or simply want to keep a pack in your fridge so you're ready when Bud Light calls your name.
- Budweiser$5.00
Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV and contains 145 calories and zero grams of fat per serving. Every occasion calls for a Budweiser; enjoy a cold beer while watching the game or grab a pack when your barbecues or social gatherings need refreshing drinks. This lager beer is the perfect companion to pizza, burgers and fried chicken, but don't let the pairings stop there. The cans and package make this beer easy to transport wherever Budweiser is needed.
- Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Heffe$5.50
Your new main squeeze. We juiced up our Hefeweizen with loads of blood orange for a citrusy twist. This infused brew strikes a unique balance of sweet & tart to brighten up your day.
- Corona$5.75
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. Made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast, this cerveza has a refreshing, smooth taste that offers the perfect balance between heavier European import beer and lighter domestic beer. Corona Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day, or tailgate. An easy-drinking beer, this Mexican lager contains 149 calories* and 4.6% alcohol by volume. Find Your Beach.
- Coor's Light$5.50
Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing, this light beer has a 4.2% ABV. This light calorie beer has clean malt notes and low bitterness. Coors Light lager beer is cold lagered, cold filtered and cold packaged. This light beer has 102 calories and 5 grams of carbs per 12 fluid ounce serving. An easy to transport case of beer cans.
- Golden Road Mango Cart$6.50
Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart Wheat Ale is a wheat beer inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. This light beer is bursting with fresh, bright mango flavor and aroma and has a crisp finish; enjoy the refreshing taste of this mango beer anytime of the year. Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart flavored beer is a craft alcohol brewed with 2-row and wheat malts and Bravo hops. Mango Cart craft beer has a 10 IBU rating and 4.0% ABV per serving. Grab this handy 15 pack of beer cans to store in your refrigerator or bring it along to parties and get-togethers with family and friends. Along with the core beers, Golden Road brewers are constantly experimenting with the freshest ingredients through a collection of seasonal and limited edition brews.
- Golden Road Melon Cart$6.50
A light Wheat Ale bursting with fresh watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe flavors and aromas, with a crisp and refreshing finish.
- Left Coast Hop Juice$8.75
This hop monster uses Premium American 2– Row and a touch of light crystal malt to create a solid malt foundation. Five different Hop Varieties are used in the Hop Juice. Now dry hopped with Mosaic for great aroma. Starts out sweet and finishes with the crisp bitterness of a Triple IPA.
- Mission IPA$9.50
Our flagship IPA is a bright and light-bodied ale featuring a generous dose of Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. This beer has an abundance of pine, citrus, and berry notes balanced by a classic west coast bitterness made famous right here in San Diego.
- Modelo$5.75
A model of what good beer should be, Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a rich, full-flavored pilsner beer. This lager beer's golden hue is complemented by its smooth notes of orange blossom honey and hint of herb. A light-hop character, tantalizing sweetness, and a crisp, clean finish make this easy-drinking beer perfect for enjoying at your next barbecue or sharing with friends while watching the game. Pair this easy-drinking beer with Mexican dishes, pizza, or seafood for a perfect match.
- Miller Lite$5.50
Miller Lite is the original light beer brewed for more taste with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at only 96 calories with 3.2g of carbs per 12 fl. oz. serving. More taste. Half the carbs of Bud Light.
- O'Douls N/A Beer$5.00
O'Doul's is an all natural, full bodied, premium non-alcoholic malt beverage. It contains only the finest natural ingredients - including barley malt, domestic & imported whole cone hops, brewers yeast, select grains and water. The only difference between O'Doul's and other malt beverages, or beers, is that the alcohol is gently and naturally removed after the maturing process.
- Stella Artios$6.00
Enjoy 600 years of brewing heritage. True to the time-honored recipe, Stella Artois is crafted with three ingredients–saaz hops, malted barley, and water. It has a wonderful hop aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. It is the perfect beer to enjoy with food and friends. It is best enjoyed when served in its signature chalice.
- Truly$6.50
Truly Refreshing Styles. Made Simply. We searched the world to find the highest quality fruits that make Truly so delicious. Every batch is made with simple, natural ingredients and hints of fruit. No artificial flavors or sweeteners. Just 100 calories and 5% Alc./Vol.
- White Claw$6.50
White Claw is one of the most popular hard seltzer brands, and this variety pack lets you try a number of flavors—Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry and Natural Lime. White Claw variety pack cans are only 100 calories, making them a low-carb, low-cal alternative to beer. Great anytime but perfect for outdoor drinking and with just a hint of delicious fruit flavor, White Claw is highly recommended and purely refreshing. White Claw has 5.0% ABV per 12-ounce can.
- Mystery Beer$4.00
Take your chances! Have one of our overstocked beers!
Red Wines
- Glass Honora Vera Cabernet$7.50
Honoro Vera Cabernet Sauvignon (Jumilla) comes from sandy and limestone soils where the vines produce small, highly concentrated berries. It is aged for 4 months in French and American oak. Perfumed with cassis, blackberry and cedar with hints of tobacco and vanilla; juicy with a smoky, spiced finish. GOES BEST WITH RED SAUCE, MEATBALLS, SANTA MARIA PASTA & PIZZAS.
- Bottle Honora Vera Cabernet$37.50
Honoro Vera Cabernet Sauvignon (Jumilla) comes from sandy and limestone soils where the vines produce small, highly concentrated berries. It is aged for 4 months in French and American oak. Perfumed with cassis, blackberry and cedar with hints of tobacco and vanilla; juicy with a smoky, spiced finish. GOES BEST WITH RED SAUCE, MEATBALLS, SANTA MARIA PASTA & PIZZAS.
- Glass Nielson Pinot Noir$8.50
This red wine has an elegant bouquet of lifted red fruit, tea leaf, and caramel, with flavors of red fruit and earth. The wine has a density and weight to it that gives a luxurious mouthfeel with a savory quality. Pair with barbeque pulled pork, pizza and hamburgers with mushrooms.
- Bottle Nielson Pinot Noir$42.50
This red wine has an elegant bouquet of lifted red fruit, tea leaf, and caramel, with flavors of red fruit and earth. The wine has a density and weight to it that gives a luxurious mouthfeel with a savory quality. Pair with barbeque pulled pork, pizza and hamburgers with mushrooms.
- Glass Kings of Prohibition$8.50
Under the cover of darkness premium grapes from around Australia meet, delivering dark berries chocolate and savoury French oak. Kings Of Prohibition Shiraz is bootlegger intense yet well balanced with flavours of dark berries chocolate and savoury French oak.
- Bottle Kings of Prohibition$42.50
Under the cover of darkness premium grapes from around Australia meet, delivering dark berries chocolate and savoury French oak. Kings Of Prohibition Shiraz is bootlegger intense yet well balanced with flavours of dark berries chocolate and savoury French oak.
- Glass Zolo Melbec$9.50
One of Argentina's signature grapes, Malbec delivers lush flavors of strawberries, plums and blackberries. Zolo Malbec is aged in French and American oak for 6 months, which add subtle notes of cocoa and vanilla.
- Bottle Zolo Melbec$45.00
One of Argentina's signature grapes, Malbec delivers lush flavors of strawberries, plums and blackberries. Zolo Malbec is aged in French and American oak for 6 months, which add subtle notes of cocoa and vanilla.
- Glass Cote de Rhone$7.50
It's a fruit bomb from the Côtes Du Rhône wine region with ripe cherry, red berry, blueberry, white pepper, earthy florals and cracked pepper spice flavours. So good now. Pour with a ribeye steak from the grill. Food pairings: pepper steak, hamburgers, roasted root vegetables.
- Bottle Cote de Rhone$37.50
It's a fruit bomb from the Côtes Du Rhône wine region with ripe cherry, red berry, blueberry, white pepper, earthy florals and cracked pepper spice flavours. So good now. Pour with a ribeye steak from the grill. Food pairings: pepper steak, hamburgers, roasted root vegetables.
White Wines
- Glass Le Crema Charddonay$11.00Out of stock
Aromas of Meyer lemon, PEAR, and white flowers are supported on the nose by subtle hints of oak. Followed by flavors of CRISP APPLE, golden peach, and pineapple. On the palate, flavors of graham cracker pie crust add a vein of richness. Fleshy, vibrant, and concentrated, juicy yet balanced acidity drives a lingering finish.
- Bottle Le Crema Charddonay$55.00Out of stock
Aromas of Meyer lemon, PEAR, and white flowers are supported on the nose by subtle hints of oak. Followed by flavors of CRISP APPLE, golden peach, and pineapple. On the palate, flavors of graham cracker pie crust add a vein of richness. Fleshy, vibrant, and concentrated, juicy yet balanced acidity drives a lingering finish.
- Glass Les Legendes White Bordeaux$8.50
Bright straw yellow color. Very aromatic and flattering nose, mixing floral notes (lily) with ripe fruit aromas (white peach, pineapple, lychee). The mouth is ample, round, balanced with a good freshness on the finish. This wine can be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif, or with fish and white meats.
- Bottle Les Legendes White Bordeaux$42.50
Bright straw yellow color. Very aromatic and flattering nose, mixing floral notes (lily) with ripe fruit aromas (white peach, pineapple, lychee). The mouth is ample, round, balanced with a good freshness on the finish. This wine can be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif, or with fish and white meats.
- Glass Gio Cato Pinot Grigio$8.50Out of stock
Giocato Pinot Grigio has yellowish color with a subtle shade of pink. The flavor is reminiscent of ripe pears and of the blossoms of acacia and apricot. In the mouth, its taste is smooth, medium-bodied and pleasingly warm.
- Bottle Gia Cato Pinot Grigio$42.50Out of stock
Giocato Pinot Grigio has yellowish color with a subtle shade of pink. The flavor is reminiscent of ripe pears and of the blossoms of acacia and apricot. In the mouth, its taste is smooth, medium-bodied and pleasingly warm.
- Glass Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc$7.00
Bright citrus and lush tropical fruit aromas. Flavors of white peach and honeydew. What's not to love about this versatile Sauvignon Blanc, with its hint of Semillon for floral notes and its touch of oak for that smoky, intriguing “fume” personality.
- Bottle Murphy Good Sauv Blanc$37.50
Bright citrus and lush tropical fruit aromas. Flavors of white peach and honeydew. What's not to love about this versatile Sauvignon Blanc, with its hint of Semillon for floral notes and its touch of oak for that smoky, intriguing “fume” personality.
Bubbles
- Benvolio Prosecco$12.00
Benvolio Prosecco is an excellent expression of both the variety and the Friuli terroir. This wine is a sharp golden straw color with bubbles that are finely textured and persistent. The nose shows fresh citrus with slight hints of honey and fresh flowers.
- Glass Grandial Champagne$7.50
Bright citrus and lush tropical fruit aromas. Flavors of white peach and honeydew. What's not to love about this versatile Sauvignon Blanc, with its hint of Semillon for floral notes and its touch of oak for that smoky, intriguing “fume” personality.
- Bottle Grandial Champagne$38.00
Bright citrus and lush tropical fruit aromas. Flavors of white peach and honeydew. What's not to love about this versatile Sauvignon Blanc, with its hint of Semillon for floral notes and its touch of oak for that smoky, intriguing “fume” personality.
- La Perlina Moscato 1/2 Bottle$19.00
La Perlina, or “little pearl” is made from hand-selected grapes grown on coveted, high-altitude sites, this is a delicately sweet white wine with soft, pearl-like bubbles. You must be at least 21 to purchase this wine.
- La Perlina Rose 1/2 Bottle$19.00
Crafted in windswept hills near Venice and the Adriatic Sea, La Perlina rosé offers a refreshing blend of ripe red fruit and complex minerality. Soft, delicate bubbles make it the perfect aperitivo, or stylish beverage on the go.