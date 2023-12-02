QED Coffee- Mt. Baker 1418 31st Avenue South
Coffee
- Latte$4.75+
Espresso w/ steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso w/ water. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
- Cappuccino$4.25
2oz of espresso with 4oz frothy milk
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Cold brew coffee served over ice
- Cortado$4.25
2oz espresso with 2oz steamed milk
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
Rotating Single origin coffee. Medium/Light roast
- Doppio$3.25
Double espresso, Medium roast
- Macchiato$4.00
2oz espresso with 1oz steamed milk
- Mocha$5.25+
Espresso with Omanhene dark chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
- Spiced Mocha$5.25+
Espresso with spiced milk chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
- Drip Refill$1.00
Drip coffee refill
Tea & Others
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
Omanhene dark chocolate with steamed milk
- Cascadia Chai Latte$4.25+
Spicy chai tea with steamed milk.
- Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Tea from Flying Bird Botanicals
- London Fog$4.50
Lavender Orange Grey tea, Vanilla, Steamed milk. 16oz.
- Italian Soda$3.50
Sparkling water with syrup
- Iced Tea$3.25
Irish Breakfast or Old Town Berry Herbal
- Cider$3.25+
Bottled Drinks
- Coconut Water$3.75
VitaCoco, 16.9oz
- Bottled Water$2.50
Essentia, 20oz
- Le Croix$1.50
Assorted Flavors, 12oz can
- Kombucha$4.00
Humm, 14oz
- Orange Juice$2.50
Tropicana, 12oz
- Mineragua$2.50
Liquid Death, 16oz can
- Vive Immunity Boost$4.25
Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Black pepper, in Pineapple juice. 2oz
- Muscle Milk$3.00
Protein Chocolate Milk. 12oz
- Zentopia$4.75
- Sparkle Hops$2.50