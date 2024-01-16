2x points for loyalty members
Quahog's Seafood Shack 206 97th Street
Small Plates
- Empanadas$12.00
Argentinian style turnovers. Choice of beef or veggie.
- Guacamole$14.00
Homemade guacamole (avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice and tomato) served with white corn tortilla chips. You can add crab or shrimp for an additional $6. *This item is gluten free.
- Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Gulf shrimp, avocado, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, spicy coconut Leche de Tigre served with white corn tortilla chips. *This item is gluten free.
- Clam Chowder Pint$13.00
Clams, potato, celery, onions, bacon and cream served with crackers.
- Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
Clams, potato, celery, onions, bacon and cream served with crackers.
- Seafood Bisque Pint$12.00Out of stock
A blend of fresh fish and shellfish in a creamy seafood broth served with crackers.
- Seafood Bisque Quart$20.00Out of stock
A blend of fresh fish and shellfish in a creamy seafood broth served with crackers.
- House Salad$13.00
Seasonal greens with corn, beets, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, radishes, and carrots with a house vinaigrette. You can add crab or shrimp for an additional $6. *This item is gluten free.
- Steamed Mussels$15.00
Served with an old bay and white wine shellfish broth and served with a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
- Steamed Clams$15.00
Served with an old bay with white wine shellfish broth with caramelized onions, fennel and chorizo sausage served with a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
Handhelds
- Fried Fish Burrito$18.00
Fried fish, rice and beans, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla served with old bay fries.
- Coconut Shrimp Po Boy$26.00
Crispy coconut shrimp tossed in a spicy mayo with celery and scallions served on a toasted bun with old bay fries.
- Carne Asada Taco Platter$29.00
Three braised short rib tacos with guacamole, onion, queso fresco and cilantro served in corn tortillas with old bay fries and corn on the cob. *This item is prepared gluten free.
- Baja Style Fish Tacos$26.00
Three beer battered crispy haddock tacos with guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco, crema, corn salsa and cilantro served in flour tortillas with old bay fries and corn on the cob.
Large Plates
- Casado$38.00
Blackened seasonal fish served with rice and beans, caramelized sweet plantains, arugula and cherry tomato salad and a side of house made "Lizano" sauce. *This item is gluten free.
- Crab Cake Platter$38.00
Two crispy fried crab cakes served with old bay fries, corn on the cob, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
- Moqueca Stew$37.00
Brazilian style seafood stew with clams. mussles, shrimp, fish, scallops. endamame beans, chorizio sausage, achiote oil and coconut milk served over green rice and a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
- Vegan Lasagna$24.00
Layered grilled zucchini, squash and eggplant with vegan cheese in a red sauce. *This item is gluten free.
- Grilled Catch of the Day$36.00
8 oz grilled catch of the day topped with a criolla salsa served with a potato and celery root gratin, with an arugula and cherry tomato salad. *This item is gluten free.
Sides
Bottles and Cans
Wine
- Higher Ground, Pinot Noir$37.00
- Horseplay, Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Beronia, Rioja Reserva$50.00
- Piatelli, Malbec$42.00
- Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon$58.00
- Fault Line, Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- Paco & Lola, Albarino$47.00
- Cave De Lugny, Macon$47.00
- Livio Feluga, Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Hartford Chardonnay$68.00
- Jean Luc Colombo, Cape Blue Rose$40.00
- By Ott$65.00