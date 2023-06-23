Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill - Lexington 407 N Lake Drive

Dinner 🍽

Especialidades 🍴

Que! Bueno Especial

$19.50

6 oz. ribeye, chicken & shrimp, grilled with onions and tomatoes. Served with a jalapeño, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$10.50

3 enchiladas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and bell peppers. Topped with our creamy poblano sauce, sour cream & cheese.

Taco Salad

$14.50

A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken & beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & sour cream

Enchilada Supreme

$11.50

One chicken enchilada, one beef, one cheese enchilada. All topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with rice.

Carnitas

$13.99

Delicious roasted pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.50

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green salsa and cheese. Served with rice.

Alambres

$15.50

Delicious beef or chicken slices grilled with bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.50

Three chicken enchiladas. All topped with our house style poblano sauce, shredded cheese. Served with rice.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

Quesadilla filled with tender sliced beef or chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served OO with crema salad & rice.

Carne Asada

$17.50

6 oz. of ribeye with special spices. Served with rice, beans, roasted jalapeño, crema salad & tortillas

Que! Bueno Burger

$11.50

Comes with angus beef, BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,& cheese. Served with fries.

Sopes

$13.50

Comes with carnitas, beans, lettuce, sour cream & cheese.

3 Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$11.99

BYO Tacos

$11.99

Build your own grilled tacos. choose a meat and tortilla.

Combo Dinner

$14.00

Choose two items and their filling. Served with rice and beans. One filling per item.

Molcajete

$27.99

Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken breast, chorizo, salsa verde, nopales, onions & cheese. Served with rice, beans, and crema salad.

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.50

Tacos Campechanos

$15.00

Postres 🍮

Flan

$5.75

Churros

$5.75

Pan De Elote

$5.75

Fried Ice Cream

$5.75

Volcano

$5.75

Sopapillas

$5.75

Appetizers 🍗

Que! Bueno Sampler

$14.50

Mini chimi, cheese quesadilla, cheese sticks, wings, jalapeño poppers and sauces.

Mini Chimi

$12.00

Chicken or beef, served with cheese dip.

6Pc Chicken Wings

$8.50

Choice of Buffalo, chipotle, BBQ. Served with celery and ranch dip.

8Pc Cheese Sticks

$8.50

8 Pc Jalapeño Poppers

$8.50

Choriqueso

$8.50

Mexican sausage & cheese dip, with pico de gallo on top.

Shrimp Dip

$8.99

Shrimp & cheese dip with pico de gallo on top.

Bean Dip

$5.79

Sm Cheese Dip

$4.00

Lg Cheese Dip

$8.00

Homemade Guacamole

$8.50

Avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice and signiture spices.

Guacamole Dip

$4.00

Beef Dip

$7.99

Quesadillas 🥟

A 10" flour tortilla folded in half around filled with cheese.

Mango Chicken quezadilla

$11.99

Cheese quezadilla

$6.00

Chicken quezadilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak quezadilla

$10.50

Spinach quezadilla

$8.50

Mushroom quezadilla

$8.50

Shrimp quezadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken quezadilla

$10.50

Chrizo Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesabirrias

$14.00

Sides 🍛🍟

Rice

$4.00

Cheesy Rice

$5.00

Beans

$4.00

Black beans

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Corn Salad

$4.00

Extra cheese dip ( ONLY on iteams )

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$4.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

EXtra Tortilla

$1.00

Sheredded Cheese

$0.99

Jalapenños

$1.50

Shrimp Side 6

$7.99

Small Chips Salsa

$2.00

Regular Chips Salsa

$4.00

Chop Tomatos

$0.99

Chop Onions

$0.99

Luttuce

$2.50

Side Of Chicken

$7.49

nopales

$3.00

A La Carta 🌮

Burrito A La Carte

$4.00

Enchilada A La Carte

$3.50

Hard Taco A La Carte

$3.50

Soft Taco A La Carte

$3.50

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$3.50

Crema Salad A La Carte

$3.50

Kids 👧👦

Mini Pizza With Fries

$7.99

Mcron & Cheese W/ Fries

$7.99

Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Kids Taco &rice

$7.99

Chicken 🐔

El Popeye

$14.50

Grill chicken breast topped with spinach and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken And Cream

$14.50

Delicious grilled chicken covered with our tasty chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Choripollo

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in Mexican sausage and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.50

Grilled slice of chicken with rice and cheese.

Pollo Rocha

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grill onions & tomatoes. Served with chimichanga, rice and crema salad.

Que! Bueno Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon and cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans.

La Famosa

$14.50

Chimichanga and quesdilla with a choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice and crema salad.

Burritos 🌯

Burrito México

$14.50

Jumbo sized burrito with steak or chicken fajitas topped with green sauce, cheese sauce & red sauce.

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Tender sliced chicken or beef with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.

Burritos Verdes

$13.50

Two burritos filled with ground beef and covered with sa verde and cheese. Served with rice & crema salad.

Burrito Carnitas

$13.99

Burrito filled with shredded pork and topped with green sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$13.50

Two burritos: one chicken and one beef. Topped with burrito sauce, C108 cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Veggie Burritos

$10.50

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mushroom, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & spinach. Topped with burrito sauce and cheese.

Chimichangas 🥖

Wrangler Chimichanga

$14.50

A flour tortilla filled with chicken, corn, black beans, spinach, covered in cheese sauce. Served with crema salad, rice or beans.

Chimichangas

$13.50

(Fried or Soft) Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, deep-fried or soft. Topped with cheese sauce and crema salad. Served with rice or beans.

Chipotle Chimichanga

$14.50

A jumbo flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken. Covered in our special chipotle cream sauce. Served with crema salad and a choice of rice or beans.

Carnitas Chimichanga

$14.50

A jumbo flour tortilla filled with roasted pork (carnitas), onions, tomato and bell pepper. Covered in cheese sauce. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with crema salad, rice or beans.

Nachos 🌽

Our nachos are made with totopos, covered with cheese sauce.

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Fajita Nachos

$14.50

Grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions & tomates

Nachos Supreme

$13.50

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & pico

B.B.Q. Nachos

$13.00

pulled pork w/ BBQ sauce

Buffalo Nachos

$13.00

grilled chicken w/ buffalo sauce

Salad And Soup 🥗 🥣

Que! Bueno Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, and crispy tortilla strips

Small Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chicken broth, avocado, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, rice & corn tortillas

Large Chicken Soup

$10.50

Chicken broth, avocado, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, rice & corn tortillas

Fajitas 🍳

All fajitas skillets are cooked with bell peppers,tomatoes,onions. Served with rice, beans,crema salad and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$16.50

All fajitas skillets are cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans,crema salad and tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Mixta Fajitas

$17.50

Camarón Fajitas

$19.50

Texana Fajitas

$19.50

Seafood Fajitas

$19.50

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushroom & spinach

Seafood 🍤

Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.50

Shrimp marinated in garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Diablo Shrimp

$15.50

Grilled shrimp with our hot salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Seafood Chipotle

$17.00

A combination of tilapia and shrimp cooked with onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Shrimp And Cream

$15.50

Grilled shrimp covered with our tasty chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Coctel De Camarón

$16.00

Boiled shrimp served in our special cocktail sauce with chopped avocado, tomatoes, onion and cilantro.

Beverages 🍷🍸🍹🍺

Soft Drinks 🥛

Coke

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

SPRITE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

PINK LEMONADE

$2.95

MR PIBB

$2.95

Virgen Drink

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Large Drink

$4.50

water

