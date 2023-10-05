Que Viet Mpls 2211 Johnson St NE
Appetizers 3PO
Egg Roll
Gluten free crispy fried pork egg roll
Fish Sauce
(1/2) Egg Roll
One single egg roll
Veggie Egg Rolls
Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper
Cheese Puffs
Fried wontons with cream cheese and garlic
Chicken Fingers
Hand battered chicken strips
Nuoc Mam Wings
Deep fried with garlic nuoc Mam sauce
Oyster Chicken Wings
Stir-fried with oyster garlic sauce
Extra Large Fish Sauce
Beef
Beef & Potatoes
Beef stir fried with homemade potato chips in garlic oyster sauce
Beef & Green Pepper Tomato
Beef green pepper tomato in a garlic oyster sauce
Beef & Pineapple
Beef and pineapple in a garlic oyster sauce
Shaken Beef
Beef Filet stir fried in a garlic oyster sauce
Beef Brocolli
Add Fried Rice
Beef & Vegetables
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Wok fried with eggs and onions
Pork Fried Rice
Wok fried with eggs and onions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Wok fried with eggs and onions
Special Fried Rice
Wok fried Chicken, Pork, Shrimp with eggs and onions
Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok fried with eggs and onions
Only Fried Rice no onions
Wok fried with eggs and onions
Chicken
Hot & Spicy Chicken
Caramelized Lemon Grass Chicken
Chicken Almonding
Stir fry Chicken and Vegetables topped with toasted Almonds
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Hand Battered Chicken with Sweet and Sour Sauce on the side
Chicken Mushroom
Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions
Chicken Broccoli
Chicken stir fried with broccoli and onions
Chicken Vegetables
Chicken stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions
Grilled CK w Rice
Grilled Chicken over a bed of rice with side salad
CK Mushroom CM
Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles
Pork
Pork & Vegetables
Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions
Pork & Tofu W Vegetable
Grilled Pork Noodle
Grilled Pork on chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Grilled Pork over rice
Grilled Pork over a bed of rice with a side salad
Pork Chow Mien
Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles
Add Fried Rice
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mien
Chicken stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Pork Chow Mein
Pork stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Beef Chow Mein
Beef stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Vegetable Chow Mien
Stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Ck Mushroom Chow Mein
Chicken stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
1Add Fried Rice
Lomein
Chicken Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodles with bok choy, celery, carrots, pea pods, mushroom and onions
Pork Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
Beef Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
Shrimp Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
Special Lomein
Chicken, pork and Shrimp wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
Lomein Only
Wok fried thin egg noodle
Vegetable Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
1Add Fried Rice
Bun Noodle
Egg Roll Noodle
Egg Roll over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Beef Noodle
Lemon grass beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
1/2ER+Beef Noodle
1/2 egg roll and beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Grilled Pork noodle
Grilled Pork over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Grilled Chicken Noodle
Grilled Chicken over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Mock Duck Noodle
Mock Duck over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Veggie Egg Roll Noodle
Veggie egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Grilled Pk+1/2 ER noodle
Grilled pork with egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Grilled Ck+1/2 ER Noodle
Grilled chicken with eggrolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts
Extra Noodle Sauce
1Add Fried Rice
Pho
Pho Ribeye
Pho with Ribeye meat
Pho Rib/Meatball
Pho Ribeye with meatballs
Pho Tai
Pho Tai (lean) meat
Pho Tai/ meatball
Pho Tai with meatballs
Pho Seafood
Pho with shrimp, mussels, scallop and imitation crab
Pho Chicken
Pho with shredded chicken
Pho Shrimp
Pho with shrimp
Pho Vegetable
Pho broth with broccoli, mushroom, carrots , choy, peapods and cabbage
Pho No Meat
Pho broth
Pho Meatball
Pho with meatballs
Add Fried Rice
Seafood
Egg Fu Young
Chicken EFY
Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy
Pork EFY
Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy
Shrimp EFY
Special EFY
Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy
Vegetable EFY
Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy
Vegetables
Mock Duck
Lemon grass mock duck stir fried with onions
Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir fried Broccoli, Bok choy, cabbage, carrots, celery, onions over crispy egg noodles
Vegetable Egg Fu Young
Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy
Vegetable & Tofu
Fried Tofu stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles
Vegetable Lomein
Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions
Veggie Egg Roll
Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper
Tofu & Potatoes
Crispy fried tofu with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce
Mock Duck Potatoes
Mock duck with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok fried with eggs, onions, broccoli, cabbage, carrots