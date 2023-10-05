Appetizers 3PO

Egg Roll

$14.40

Gluten free crispy fried pork egg roll

Fish Sauce

$0.54

(1/2) Egg Roll

$7.20

One single egg roll

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.60

Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper

Cheese Puffs

$11.40

Fried wontons with cream cheese and garlic

Chicken Fingers

$10.80

Hand battered chicken strips

Nuoc Mam Wings

$15.60

Deep fried with garlic nuoc Mam sauce

Oyster Chicken Wings

$15.60

Stir-fried with oyster garlic sauce

Extra Large Fish Sauce

$3.60

Beef

Beef & Potatoes

$16.80

Beef stir fried with homemade potato chips in garlic oyster sauce

Beef & Green Pepper Tomato

$16.80

Beef green pepper tomato in a garlic oyster sauce

Beef & Pineapple

$16.80

Beef and pineapple in a garlic oyster sauce

Shaken Beef

$26.40

Beef Filet stir fried in a garlic oyster sauce

Beef Brocolli

$16.80

Add Fried Rice

$4.20

Beef & Vegetables

$16.80

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.80

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Special Fried Rice

$16.80

Wok fried Chicken, Pork, Shrimp with eggs and onions

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.40

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Only Fried Rice no onions

$13.20

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Chicken

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$19.20

Caramelized Lemon Grass Chicken

Chicken Almonding

$16.80

Stir fry Chicken and Vegetables topped with toasted Almonds

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.80

Hand Battered Chicken with Sweet and Sour Sauce on the side

Chicken Mushroom

$16.80

Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Chicken Broccoli

$16.80

Chicken stir fried with broccoli and onions

Chicken Vegetables

$16.80

Chicken stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Grilled CK w Rice

$16.80

Grilled Chicken over a bed of rice with side salad

CK Mushroom CM

$15.60

Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles

Pork

Pork & Vegetables

$16.80

Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Pork & Tofu W Vegetable

$18.00

Grilled Pork Noodle

$16.80

Grilled Pork on chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pork over rice

$16.80

Grilled Pork over a bed of rice with a side salad

Pork Chow Mien

$15.60

Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mien

$15.60

Chicken stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Pork Chow Mein

$15.60

Pork stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Beef Chow Mein

$15.60

Beef stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Shrimp Chow Mein

$18.00

Shrimp stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Chow Mien

$15.00

Stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Ck Mushroom Chow Mein

$15.60

Chicken stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Lomein

Chicken Lomein

$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodles with bok choy, celery, carrots, pea pods, mushroom and onions

Pork Lomein

$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Beef Lomein

$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Shrimp Lomein

$18.00

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Special Lomein

$18.00

Chicken, pork and Shrimp wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Lomein Only

$15.60

Wok fried thin egg noodle

Vegetable Lomein

$16.20

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Bun Noodle

Egg Roll Noodle

$17.40

Egg Roll over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Beef Noodle

$15.60

Lemon grass beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

1/2ER+Beef Noodle

$24.00

1/2 egg roll and beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pork noodle

$16.80

Grilled Pork over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Chicken Noodle

$16.80

Grilled Chicken over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Mock Duck Noodle

$16.80

Mock Duck over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Veggie Egg Roll Noodle

$16.80

Veggie egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pk+1/2 ER noodle

$24.00

Grilled pork with egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Ck+1/2 ER Noodle

$24.00

Grilled chicken with eggrolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Extra Noodle Sauce

$0.96

Pho

Pho Ribeye

$21.60

Pho with Ribeye meat

Pho Rib/Meatball

$24.60

Pho Ribeye with meatballs

Pho Tai

$16.80

Pho Tai (lean) meat

Pho Tai/ meatball

$19.80

Pho Tai with meatballs

Pho Seafood

$22.80

Pho with shrimp, mussels, scallop and imitation crab

Pho Chicken

$16.80

Pho with shredded chicken

Pho Shrimp

$22.80

Pho with shrimp

Pho Vegetable

$15.60

Pho broth with broccoli, mushroom, carrots , choy, peapods and cabbage

Pho No Meat

$15.60

Pho broth

Pho Meatball

$16.80

Pho with meatballs

Add Fried Rice

$4.20

Seafood

Shrimp & Vegetables

$18.00

Stir fried with broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, carrots, peapods and onions

Shrimp & Broccoli

$18.00

Shrimp stir fried with Broccoli and onions

Egg Fu Young

Chicken EFY

$15.60

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Pork EFY

$15.60

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Shrimp EFY

$16.80

Special EFY

$16.80

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetable EFY

$15.60

Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetables

Mock Duck

$16.80

Lemon grass mock duck stir fried with onions

Vegetable Chow Mein

$15.00

Stir fried Broccoli, Bok choy, cabbage, carrots, celery, onions over crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Egg Fu Young

$15.60

Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetable & Tofu

$16.80

Fried Tofu stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Lomein

$16.20

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Veggie Egg Roll

$12.00

Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper

Tofu & Potatoes

$16.80

Crispy fried tofu with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce

Mock Duck Potatoes

$16.80

Mock duck with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok fried with eggs, onions, broccoli, cabbage, carrots

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.60

Diet Pepsi

$3.60

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.90

Iced Tea

$3.60

Dr. Pepper

$3.60

Diet Dr. pepper

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

orange Crush

$3.60

Mountain Dew

$3.60

Diet MT Dew

$3.60

Starry

$3.60

Bottle Water

$2.10

Root Beer

$3.60

Lipton Ice tea

$3.60

Ginger Ale

$3.60