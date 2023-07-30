BREAKFAST MENU

INDIVIDUAL TACOS

CARNE GUISADA TACO

$4.25

Diced Beef tips , cooked to perfection and braised in a special comfort gravy.

PICADILLO CON PAPA

$4.25

Ground beef with seasoned potatos braised in with our freshest herbs and ingredients.

QUE DIVINO - SIGNATURE TACO

$4.25

CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA , FILLED WITH A SPREAD OF REFRIED BEANS, THEN CHEESE , FILLED WITH SEASONED POTATOS, A FULL SLICE OF BACON AND MIXED WITH REAL SCRAMBLED EGGS. SERVED WITH ROASTED HOT SPICY SALSA.

EL JEFE - SIGNATURE TACO

$4.25

CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA , FILLED WITH A SPREAD OF REFRIED BEANS, THEN CHEESE , FILLED WITH SEASONED POTATOS, CHORIZO SAN MANUEL AND MIXED WITH REAL SCRAMBLED EGGS. SERVED WITH ROASTED HOT SPICY SALSA.

BACON UP - SIGNATURE

$4.25

CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA , REFRIED BEANS, CHEESE AND 2 FULL SLICES OF BACON AND MIXED WITH REAL SCRAMBLED EGGS. SERVED WITH ROASTED HOT SPICY SALSA.

BARBACOA - EGG TACO

$4.25

A succulent shredded beef taco with egg.

BARBACOA TACO

$4.25

A succulent shredded beef taco cooked slowly with spices.

BYO- 2 ITEM

$2.99

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 OPTIONS.

BYO- 3 ITEM

$3.44

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 OPTIONS.

BREAKFAST PLATES

Pancake breakfast Plate

$9.00

2 pancakes 2 eggs 1 choice of protein

Chilaquiles Plate

$11.00

Corn tortillas with red sauce , pico de gallo , light egg , Monterrey jack Cheese and sour cream. Served with potatos and beans and choice of tortillas.

Torta Divina

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo de San Manuel (Mexican-style pork sausage), homemade refried beans, avocado slices, and cheese on a buttered bolillo bread. Served with seasoned potatoes

Migas Plate"

$12.00

3 Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, American cheese, jalapenos, onion, tomato, potato, refried beans, 2 tortillas. Roasted Salsa on side.

Barbacoa Big Breakfast

$13.00

3 eggs your choice, Side of Barbacoa, seasoned potatoes, and homemade refried beans with chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas and two buttermilk pancakes. Roasted spicy salsa on side.

“EL Gringo” Breakfast plate

$13.00

3 eggs your choice, two options of protein; seasoned potatoes, and homemade refried beans. Served with your choice of tortillas and two buttermilk pancakes. Roasted spicy salsa on side.

Al Estilo Mexicano

$13.00

3 eggs your choice. Mixed with Chorizo San Manuel a la Mexicana, avocado slices on top seasoned potatos mixed with fresh pico , refried beans; served with your choice of tortillas. Roasted Sala on side.

El “Classico” Breakfast Plate:

$11.00

3 eggs made your way , 1 choice of protein, seasoned potatos , refried beans, served with your choice of tortillas. Roasted Spicy Salsa.

OMELETTES

3-egg omelette with grilled onion, red & green bell peppers, sauteed mushrooms, American cheese, and avocado. Served with seasoned potatos, salsa, and your choice of tortillas.

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.00

3-egg omelette with grilled onion, red & green bell peppers, sauteed mushrooms, American cheese, and avocado. Served with seasoned potatos, salsa, and your choice of tortillas.

BACON LOVERS OMELETTE

$13.00

3-egg omelette with tomato, onion, diced jalapenos, grilled bacon, refried beans, American shredded cheese, tomatos, and mushrooms. Topped with bacon and American Cheese. Served with seasoned potatos, salsa, and your choice of tortillas.

MEAT LOVERS DELIGHT

$14.00

3-egg omelette with tomato, onion, bacon, sausage, and cheeses. Topped with bacon, sausage, and cheese. Served with seasoned potatos, salsa, and your choice of tortillas.

AMOR A LA MEXICANA

$14.00

3-egg omelette with tomato, onion, jalapenos, San Manuel chorizo, and American shredded cheese. Topped with chorizo, American Cheese, and Avocado. Served with seasoned potatos, salsa, and your choice of tortillas.

SIDES

SEASONED POTATOS

$4.00

DICED SEASONED POTATOS

FRIJOLES VENENOSOS (CHORIZO)

$4.00

HOME MADE REFRIED BEANS with Chorizo San Manuel

PANCAKES (3)

$5.00

PAPAS BRAVAS

$5.00

LUNCH/DINNER

APPETIZERS

BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF, IN RAMEN SOUP , CILANTRO & ONION., AND 1 BIRRIA TACO

TOTOPOS & QUESO

$9.00

AUTHENTIC CORN TORTILLAS CUT AND SERVED WITH SPECIAL QUESO SAUCE.

TOTOPOS & SALSA (ALL YOU CAN EAT)

$9.99

AUTHENTIC CORN TORTILLAS CUT AND SERVED WITH SPECIAL FRESH SALSA PREPARED ON THE SPOT JUST FOR YOU!

NACHOS

$10.00

AUTHENTIC NACHO CHIPS , AND A SPREAD OF AMERICAN CHEESE WITH SLICES OF JALAPENO.

QUESO FLAMIADO CON CHORIZO

$12.00

AUTHENTIC MELTED QUESO MIXED WITH CHORIZO SAN MANUEL.

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$9.00

FRESH DICED JALAPENO PEPPERS, TOMATOS, AND ONIONS, WITH FRESHLY MASHED AVOCADOS .

Quesadilla Pizza Slices 15 inch

$16.00

15 inch flour tortillas, loaded with Mixed cheese , and your choice of smoked sausage , beef asado , pastor , or chicken.

PIZZA BIRRIA 2-3 PEOPE

$34.99

BIRRIA RAMEN

$9.99

$15.00

15 inch flour tortillas, loaded with Mixed cheese , and your choice of smoked sausage , beef asado , pastor , or chicken.

TACOS CALLEJEROS

OUR FAMOUS "BRAISED QUESABIRRIA" TACOS

$15.00

Includes 3 Queso birria tacos . Braised shredded brisket meat), cilantro and onion. Served with beef broth (w/ meat), rice, lemon wedge, chile torreado (roasted salsa.)

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$15.00

Includes 4 tacos of Beef Asado Tacos. Side of cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

SEASONED CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

Includes 4 tacos of Seasoned Chicken. cilantro, and sauteed cebolla asada Served with lime wedges, spanish rice, and sliced chile torreado (roasted jalapeno) slice. and your choice of sauce.

AL PASTOR TACOS

$15.00

Includes 4 pork tacos with our home marinade . Side of cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

TACOS CAMPECHANOS

$15.00

Includes 4 street tacos with al pastor (marinated pork) and seasoned beef Asado topped with mixed cheese. Served with rice, lemon wedge, chile torreado slice (roasted jalapeño), and assorted sauce.

ESTILO DF

$15.00

Includes 4 tacos of Mixed Beef Asado & Chorizo & mozzarella cheese. Side of cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

LOS DOS CARNALES TACOS

$12.00

Includes 2 Flour of Mixed Beef Asado & al pastor meat with Mozarella Cheese. Grilled onions and cilantro. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

VEGGIE TACOS

$15.00

Includes 4 tacos on corn tortillas , sauteed mushrooms, tomatos, onions, bell peppers, and avocado slices. Served with rice and roasted tomato salsa.

TACOS GOBERNADOR

$17.00

Four tacos with Cuts of sauteed shrimp on corn tortilla. Melted mixed cheese, grilled Anaheim peppers, fresh diced tomato covered with Mexican crema fresca. Side of cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

PALENQUE KING TACO PLATTER

$20.00

Includes a variety of all our Street tacos. Birria Taco Beef Asado Taco Pastor Taco Campechano Taco Seasoned Chicken Taco Estilo DF Side of cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with lime wedges, rice, and a sliced chile torreado (roasted salsa) slice.

QUESO BIRRIA TACOS

$15.00

INDIVIDUAL TACOS

$4.25

TEX MEX PLATES

CARNE GUISADA PLATE

$16.00

Braised diced beef tips , serve with Spanish rice and Frijoles con Veneno (Chorizo) , Guacamole Salad and two tortillas your choice.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$18.00

Grilled seasoned Flank Steak , with sautéed seasoned onions and peppers. Two Side of Choice, Tortillas of your choice.

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$15.00

Three crispy corn tacos, Braised ground meat with seasoned potato, braised with spices. Topped with fresh cut tomato, lettuce, and cheese. Two sides of your choice.

ENCHILADAS

$15.00

Your choice of Enchiladas : Suizas, beef , Cheese

PLATTERS

Beef Fajitas for 2 people, mixed with Grilled onions, tomato and bits of bacon. topped with mozarrella cheese. side of rice and beans and 2 flour tortillas each.
EL BANDIDO PLATTER

Beef Fajitas for 2 people Mixed with Sauteed Grilled onions, bell peppers tomato and bits of bacon. topped with mozarrella cheese. side of rice and beans and 2 flour tortillas each.

TEXAS BOTANA PLATTER

These are not just Nachos, this is a Family platter on a bed of chips with a layer of refried beans, layer of cheese, Tomatoe & Onions, seasoned beef Fajita Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sliced Jalapenos and 2 Quesadillas and more cheese.

QUE DIVINO FAJITA PLATTER

Your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita or Mixed. Grilled bell peper and onions , for 2 . Side of Rice and Charro Beans. Scoop of Sour cream, Guacamole , Cheese and small house salad with tortillas for 2 people.

LA ISLA DIVINA PLATTER 2X

$34.99

6 fillets , 4 shrimp, 2 shrimp cocktails, Side of rice , onion rings and fries.

GUISADOS MEXICANOS

PICADILLO CON PAPA

$4.25

Ground beef with seasoned potatos braised in with our freshest herbs and ingredients.

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$14.00

Prepared diced Flank Steak, braised with tomatoes, onions and chile peppers. Choice of sides.

PASTOR GUISADO

$14.00

Marinated Pork, Al Pastor tenderized Meat, is being braised instead of Grilled. Braised marinated sauteed onions, provides a great traditional Authentic plate with Al Pastor meat . Choice of 2 sides.

POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$14.00

Braised seasoned Chicken, with added, Onion, peppers and tomato. until Chicken is tender and easily shredded by your fork. Choice of 2 sides.

ASADO DE PUERCO

$14.00

Braised Mexican pork spiced in a red sauce flavor , not Spicy but with much authentic Mexican flavor. Choice of 2 sides.

VEGETALES GUISADOS

$14.00

Seasoned Mushrooms, Colored bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Choice of Sides.

BURRITOS Y TORTAS

Large Flour tortilla , smothered refried beans , cheese, lettuce, sour cream and beef asado.

LA TORTA OG

$14.00

A spread of butter on a Bolillo bread, smothered beans, Cheese , lettuce and Marinated pork (Al Pastor), top with Grilled salchicha, fresh sliced tomato and slices of Avocado keeps this Original Mexican Sandwich named the OG.

EL CABRON MEXICAN BURRITO

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Seasoned Grilled onion and cilantro. Grilled Al Pastor Meat with melted cheeses. Served with Authentic chip and side of Queso sauce.

BIG DADDY MEXICAN BURRITO

$15.00

Flour tortilla, smother beans , lettuce , cheese, sour cream and beef asado. Served with Authentic chip and side of Queso sauce.

BIG MOMMA MEXICAN BURRITO

$15.00

Flour tortilla, smother beans , lettuce , cheese, 1 strip of bacon and seasoned chicken fajita. Slices of Avocado. Served with Authentic chip and side of Queso sauce.

EL TEJANO BURRITO

$16.00

Large Flour tortilla, braised, diced beef tips with special flavorful gravy sauce and cheese topping.

Monster " B " Burrito

$16.00

Braised Briskette beef. with cilantro and grilled onions, topped, embedded in Mozarella Cheese. Side of flavorful beef broth.

SIDES

QUESO SAUCE- SIDE

$5.00

SPANISH RICE

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

CHARRO BEANS

$5.00

GUACAMOLE- SIDE

$5.00

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Mushrooms, Red Bell Pepper, Green pepper, onion, and Calabaza.

DESERTS

PANCAKES & CHURROS

$6.99

SLICE OF CAKE OF WEEK

$6.00

DRINKS

20 OZ BEVERAGE

$2.99

32 OZ STRAWBERRY HORCHATA

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

COFEE

$2.89

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jamaica

$2.75

JARRITOS

$3.00

MX COKE

$3.75

MX FANTA

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

RAMBLER SPARKING WATER

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.50

Red Bull Coconut

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.50

Squirt

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.75

KIDS MENU

NUGGETS AND FRIES

$6.99

QUESADILLA AND SIDE

$6.99

SOFT BEAN AND CHEESE TACO W SIDE

$6.99

BAR

Mixed Inventory

BLOODY AZTEC

$9.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bullet

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Crown

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

DOMESTIC LONG NECKS

$3.75

Don Julio

$9.00

Dos XX

$5.00

DRAFT DIVINA

$8.00

East Cider BlueBerry

$3.00

Eastcider Blood Orange

$3.00

EL MATADOR

$10.00

Espolon

$8.00

Estrella

$5.00

Estrella Can

$3.50

FROZEN MARGARITA

$12.00

IMPORTS

$5.00

IP

$7.00

Jelyfish

$7.00

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50

MARGARITA ROCKS

$10.00

MEXICAN MULE

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

MIMOSA

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Ramblers Sparkling Water

$3.50

Stella

$5.00

Tequila Floater

$3.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

White Claw Watermelon

$3.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Malibu

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Margaritas

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$11.00

INFUSED JALEPENO MARGARITA

$11.00

MANGO FROZEN MARGARITA

$11.00

PEACH FROZEN MARGARITA

$11.00

REGULAR FROZEN MARGARITA

$10.00

ROCKS MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$11.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$12.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

ASTRELLA CAN

$5.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDER BLACKBERRY

$4.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDER BLOOD ORANGE

$4.00

BUD

$3.75

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

COOR BANQUET

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

LONE STAR

$3.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

PINTHOUSE JELLYFISH IPA

$9.00

Shiner

$3.75

STELLA

$3.75

WHITECLAW BLACKCHERRY

$4.00

WHITECLAW MANGO

$4.00

WHITECLAW WATERMELON

$4.00

DRAFT

16 OZ DOS XX

$6.00

16 OZ LOVESTREET

$6.50

16 OZ MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

DOS XX 20 0Z TALL

$8.00

LOVESTREET 20 0Z TALL

$9.00

MICHELOB ULTRA 20 0Z TALL

$7.50

Imports

DOS XX

$5.50

CORONA EXTRA

$5.50

MODELO

$5.50

PACIFICO

$5.50

ASTRELLA

$5.50

Wine

White Wine - Moscato

$5.00

Red Wine - Cabernet

$5.00

LIQOUR INVENTORY

BULLET

$9.00

BULLET RYE

$9.00

CONTROUEQ

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL VANILLA

$8.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LIME

$7.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$7.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$9.00

ESPOLON

$8.00

GRAND MARINE

$6.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JAMESON

$9.00

JIM BEAN

$8.00

MALIBU

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

WELL TAKKA VODKA

$5.00

WELL GIN

$5.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$5.00

TITOS

$5.00

EL TORO WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

WELL RON RIO RUM

$5.00

WELL TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

MODIFIERS

PATRON FLOATER

$6.00

GRAND MARINE FLOATER

$6.00

DON JULIO FLOATER

$6.00

CONTROURE

$6.00

WELL TEQUILA FLOATER

$4.00

WELL TRIPLE SEC

$4.00

