Quesabroso 1805 S Wolf Rd
Food
Starters
Guacamole w/Chips
Smashed avocado mixed with tomato, cilantro, onion and a dash of salt
Pico De Gallo w/Chips
A mix of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, green salsa and salt; perfect for dipping chips
Salsa w/Chips
Chips
Tamale
Nachos
Chips with beans, cheese, tomato, lettuce, avacado and sour cream
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avacado. Topped with sour cream with choice of meat
Tortilla Soup
Served the traditional way. Topped with avacado, cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips
Quesadillas
Tacos
Tostadas
Sopes
Platillos
Enchiladas
3 rolled tortillas stuffed with choice of meats, Choice of Red, Green or Mole Sauce, topped with cheese , sour cream and served with rice and beans
Flautas
Fluted-shaped tacos filled with Chicken topped with cheese. With a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avacado. Served with rice and beans
Chimichanga
Burrito like filled with beans, cheese, choice of meat, deep fried. Choice of Red, Green or Mole salsa. Topped wity sour cream . Served with rice and beans
The Quesabroso
Pollo a la Mexican
Chicken Breast chopped with onions, cilantroand tomato. Choice of Red or Green salsa. Side of lettuce tomato and avacado. Served with rice and beans
Bistec a la Mexicana
Tender Skirt Steak chopped with onions, cilantroand tomato. Choice of Red or Green salsa. Side of lettuce tomato and avacado. Served with rice and beans
Quesabroso Carne Asada
Grilled Skirt Steak served with one cheese enchilada with Green salsa topped with cheese and sour cream. Side of lettuce, toamto and avacado. Served with rice and beans .
Ceviche Bowl
Talapia, tomato onion, cillantro and serrano pepper, in lime juice. Topped with avacado. Served with chips
Fajitas
Sides
Breakfast
Mexican Omelet
2 eggs, chorizo, jalapeno pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side
Eggs & Ham
2 eggs your choice with ham. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side
Eggs & Bacon
2 eggs your choice with bacon. Served with rice and beans and 4 tortillas on the side
Huevos Rancheros
2+2 tortillas topped with 2 eggs over easy topped with ranchera salsa. Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Fried tortillas strips with ranchera salsa, topped with onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream and 2 eggs your choice
Skirt Steak & Eggs
2 eggs your choice with a 6 oz. skirt steak served with rice and beans and 4 corn tortillas
Catering
Taco Buffet
12 people min. Choice of meats, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onion, green salsa, red salsa, chips and tortillas
Fajita Buffet
12 people min. Choice of skirt steak or chichen breast, beans, rice, sour cream, green salsa, red salsa and tortillas