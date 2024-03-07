Quiero Arepas - Avanti Boulder 2.0 Quiero Arepas Boulder
Food
Beverages
Sides
- Guasacaca$0.50
Avocado/Cilantro house sauce.
- Hot Sauce$0.25
House made hot sauce with serranos and jalapeños. Hot sauce comes complimentary with each item ordered(add it on the modifier page). If additional sides of hot sauce are desired there is a .25 charge.
- Plain Arepa$5.00
- Plantains$6.99
- Happy Hour tains$5.99
Arepas
- El Caribe$14.99
Locally smoked salmon, capers, avocado and cheese.
- Pabellon$12.99
The Pabellon is the national dish of Venezuela. Stewed beef, black beans, sweet plantains and cheese
- Reina Pepiada$12.99
Chicken breast and avocado mixed with a citrus mayo dressing. *no substitutions or omissions*
- Pollo Guisado$12.99
Stewed, shredded chicken breast, black beans and cheese.
- Queso$12.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, fried plantains, muenster cheese and guasacaca.
- La Original *VEGAN*$11.99
VEGAN. Seasoned black beans, avocado and sweet plantains.
- Jamon Y Queso$11.99
All natural sliced ham served hot with shredded cheese.
- Domino$11.99
Seasoned black beans and shredded cheese