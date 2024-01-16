Quiero Arepas 1859 S Pearl St Denver
Beverages
Bebidas
Food
Arepas
- El Caribe
Locally smoked salmon, capers, avocado and cheese.$14.99
- Pabellon
The Pabellon is the national dish of Venezuela. Stewed beef, black beans, sweet plantains and cheese$12.99
- Reina Pepiada
Chicken breast and avocado mixed with a citrus mayo dressing. *no substitutions or omissions*$12.99
- Pollo Guisado
Stewed, shredded chicken breast, black beans and cheese.$12.99
- Queso
Fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, fried plantains, muenster cheese and guasacaca.$11.99
- La Original *VEGAN*
VEGAN. Seasoned black beans, avocado and sweet plantains.$11.99
- Jamon Y Queso
All natural sliced ham served hot with shredded cheese.$11.99
- Domino
Seasoned black beans and shredded cheese$11.99
- Side de Platanos$6.99
- Plain Arepa$5.00
- Perico Arepa$11.99
Quiero Arepas @ Platt Park Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 432-4205
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM